Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CRLO   FR0000045239

CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE

(CRLO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Rapport : publié le 09/03/2022

09/03/2022 | 11:41
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- ANNÉE 2021 -

2

- RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021 -

3

PRÉSENTATION DE LA CAISSE RÉGIONALE

P.5

COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS DU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021

P.143

DÉCLARATION DE PERFORMANCE

P.7

EXTRA-FINANCIÈRE

COMPTES INDIVIDUELS DU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021

P.283

RAPPORT SUR LE GOUVERNEMENT D'ENTREPRISE P.61

ATTESTATION DU RESPONSABLE DE

P.351

L'INFORMATION FINANCIÈRE

RAPPORT DE GESTION

P.87

- RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021 -

4

- RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021 -

PRÉSENTATION DE LA

CAISSE RÉGIONALE

- ANNÉE 2021 -

- RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021 -

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE
21/02CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Réunion Assemblée générale ordinaire
CO
31/01COMMUNIQUÉ  : publié le 31/01/2022
PU
31/01CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Résultats annuels
CO
2021CALENDRIER 2022 : publié le 26/12/2021
PU
2021RAPPORT  : publié le 22/09/2021
PU
2021CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Rapport Semestriel
CO
2021INFORMATIONS PRUDENTIELLES PILIER II : publié le 16/09/2021
PU
2021CORRECTION : Crédit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire : communiqué de presse 2021_06_crcaLHL
GL
2021COMMUNIQUÉ : publié le 26/07/2021
PU
2021CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2020 367 M 400 M -
Résultat net 2020 69,7 M 75,9 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 253 M 276 M -
PER 2020 9,30x
Rendement 2020 3,38%
Capitalisation 515 M 560 M -
VE / CA 2019 1,52x
VE / CA 2020 1,08x
Nbr Employés 1 265
Flottant 12,3%
Graphique CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE
Durée : Période :
Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire : Graphique analyse technique Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Loire Haute-Loire | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gérard Joseph Ouvrier-Buffet Chief Executive Officer
André Peyret Vice Chairman
Nicole Bruel Director
Jacques Chargueraud Director
Jean-Michel Forest Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CAISSE RÉGIONALE DE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE-4.53%560
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%161 228
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.71%80 075
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.79%65 581
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%58 354
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.78%50 278