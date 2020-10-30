Connexion
CALIX, INC.

CALIX, INC.

(CALX)
  Rapport
30/10 20:17:04
23.315 USD   -3.66%
2019CALIX INC : publication des résultats annuels
2014CALIX INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
2013CALIX, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur CALIX, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares North American Tech-Multime...-1.34%2.13%Amérique du NordActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD-2.05%0.67%Etats UnisActions - Télécommunications
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.44%0.12%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.89%0.04%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-1.29%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CALIX, INC.
Calix, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Calix, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,80 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CALIX, INC.202.50%1 495
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-25.58%150 648
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.29%41 313
ERICSSON AB23.47%37 772
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.09%27 657
ZTE CORPORATION-8.82%20 727
