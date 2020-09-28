Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Camping World Holdings, Inc.    CWH

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(CWH)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 28/09 22:10:00
28.46 USD   +0.85%
17/09CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Bon timing pour accompagner la tendance
ETFs positionnés sur CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD-3.04%1.44%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.30%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Graphique CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Camping World Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,22 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,22 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 77,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,32%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.91.45%1 069
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED53.92%13 821
AUTONATION, INC.6.72%4 526
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-7.79%3 720
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED27.61%2 250
INCHCAPE PLC-39.29%2 136
