|
Canacol Energy Ltd : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CANACOL ENERGY LTD
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CANACOL ENERGY LTD
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
369 M
283 M
272 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
82,1 M
63,0 M
60,5 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
536 M
412 M
395 M
|PER 2022
|5,56x
|Rendement 2022
|8,37%
|
|Capitalisation
|
444 M
341 M
328 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,66x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,39x
|Nbr Employés
|406
|Flottant
|76,7%
|
|Graphique CANACOL ENERGY LTD
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CANACOL ENERGY LTD
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2,60 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|5,50 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|112%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs