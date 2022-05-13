Connexion
    CNE   CA1348082035

CANACOL ENERGY LTD

(CNE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  13/05 18:09:30
2.650 CAD   +1.92%
06/05Canacol Energy Ltd. fait le point sur ses ventes de gaz naturel d'avril 2022, ses plans de forage à court terme et son projet de gazoduc Medellin
CI
11/04Canacol Energy Ltd. fait état des ressources prospectives de gaz naturel conventionnel (ressources autres que les réserves) pour son prospect Pola-1 sur le bloc d'exploration VMM-45 situé dans le bassin de la vallée moyenne du Magdalena en Colombie
CI
06/04Canacol Energy Ltd annonce 7,6 TCF de ressources prospectives de gaz naturel classique à risque moyen brut
CI
Canacol Energy Ltd : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation neutre

13/05/2022 | 18:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 369 M 283 M 272 M
Résultat net 2022 82,1 M 63,0 M 60,5 M
Dette nette 2022 536 M 412 M 395 M
PER 2022 5,56x
Rendement 2022 8,37%
Capitalisation 444 M 341 M 328 M
VE / CA 2022 2,66x
VE / CA 2023 2,39x
Nbr Employés 406
Flottant 76,7%
Graphique CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Durée : Période :
Canacol Energy Ltd : Graphique analyse technique Canacol Energy Ltd | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CANACOL ENERGY LTD
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,60 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,50 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 112%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Charle A. Gamba Co-Founder
Jason Bednar Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Hibberd Chairman
Ravi Sharma Chief Operating Officer
David Anthony Winter Co-Founder
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CANACOL ENERGY LTD-19.00%341
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.99%126 398
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.66%70 584
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.43%66 544
CNOOC LIMITED31.01%63 318
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.55%60 974