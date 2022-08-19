Connexion
    CCB   CA1348281025

CANADA CARBON INC.

(CCB)
Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto  -  19:02 17/08/2022
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
00:44Canada carbon annonce une subvention d'options
GL
05/08Canada Carbon annonce avoir reçu les résultats finaux de la campagne de forage de définition sur la propriété Miller
GL
CANADA CARBON ANNONCE UNE SUBVENTION D'OPTIONS

19/08/2022 | 00:44
Toronto, ON, Canada, 18 août 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (la « Société ») (TSX-V: CCB) (OTC: BRUZF) (Francfort: U7N1) annonce qu’elle a accordé des options (chacune, une option) pour acheter un total de 400 000 actions ordinaires dans le capital de la Société (chacune, une action ordinaire) à certains consultants de la Société. Chaque option peut être exercée en une action ordinaire à 0,15 $ l’action pour une période de trois ans à compter de la date d’octroi. Les options sont acquises immédiatement et sont accordées conformément au plan d’incitation aux capitaux propres de la Société.

CANADA CARBON INC.

“Ellerton Castor”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:
CANADA CARBON INC.

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (905) 407-1212  

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


Données financières ()
CA 2021 - - -
Résultat net 2021 -0,69 M - -
Tréso. nette 2021 0,86 M - -
PER 2021 -14,4x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 4,94 M 3,82 M -
VE / CA 2020 -
VE / CA 2021 -
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 100%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ellerton Castor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Remantra Sheopaul Chief Financial Officer
Greg Lipton Independent Director
Bruce D. Coventry Independent Director
Petrus J. Barnard Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CANADA CARBON INC.-56.25%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.48%142 868
RIO TINTO PLC-1.30%98 339
GLENCORE PLC29.80%76 512
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)85.22%47 134
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.64%43 385