    CM   CA1360691010

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE

(CM)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  15:45 30/08/2022
64.05 CAD   -0.09%
26/08CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Canaccord Genuity réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
26/08CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : BMO Capital favorable sur le dossier
ZM
25/08CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : National Bank Financial persiste à l'achat
ZM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Depot AMF CP. C220036S02

30/08/2022 | 15:20
Prospectus/Supplément du prospectus bénéficiant d'un passeport approuvé par un autre régulateur.

Lorsqu'un résumé est disponible en français, il est rendu public dans le « Document société » ci‐

dessous.

Prospectus/Supplement of the prospectus with a prospectus approved by another NCA. Where

summary is available in French, it can be found

in the "Company Document" below".

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 13:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 22 188 M 17 052 M 17 069 M
Résultat net 2022 6 463 M 4 967 M 4 972 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 9,07x
Rendement 2022 5,13%
Capitalisation 57 998 M 44 573 M 44 618 M
Capi. / CA 2022 2,61x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,47x
Nbr Employés 49 505
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Durée : Période :
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Graphique analyse technique Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 64,11 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,41 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Victor Dodig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hratch Panossian Executive Vice President & Global Controller
Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Chairman
Christina Kramer Senior EVP-Technology, Infrastructure & Innovation
Nicholas D. Le Pan Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE-13.04%44 573
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%335 457
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.80%272 395
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%213 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.46%166 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 471