    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Canadian National Railway Company : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur

22/06/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 14 908 M 12 034 M 10 116 M
Résultat net 2021 4 251 M 3 431 M 2 885 M
Dette nette 2021 11 853 M 9 568 M 8 043 M
PER 2021 21,7x
Rendement 2021 1,90%
Capitalisation 91 893 M 74 257 M 62 357 M
VE / CA 2021 6,96x
VE / CA 2022 6,44x
Nbr Employés 24 577
Flottant 99,6%
Graphique CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Canadian National Railway Company : Graphique analyse technique Canadian National Railway Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 150,38 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 129,80 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-7.17%74 257
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION3.16%144 492
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION11.43%66 254
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.34%51 060
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN38.95%25 792
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.22.22%16 275