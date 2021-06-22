|
Canadian National Railway Company : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
|Recommandations des analystes sur CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
14 908 M
12 034 M
10 116 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
4 251 M
3 431 M
2 885 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
11 853 M
9 568 M
8 043 M
|PER 2021
|21,7x
|Rendement 2021
|1,90%
|
|Capitalisation
|
91 893 M
74 257 M
62 357 M
|VE / CA 2021
|6,96x
|VE / CA 2022
|6,44x
|Nbr Employés
|24 577
|Flottant
|99,6%
|
|Graphique CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
150,38 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
129,80 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
31,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
15,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-16,0%
