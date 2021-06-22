Canadian National Railway Company : Stifel Nicolaus n'est plus acheteur

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2021 14 908 M 12 034 M 10 116 M Résultat net 2021 4 251 M 3 431 M 2 885 M Dette nette 2021 11 853 M 9 568 M 8 043 M PER 2021 21,7x Rendement 2021 1,90% Capitalisation 91 893 M 74 257 M 62 357 M VE / CA 2021 6,96x VE / CA 2022 6,44x Nbr Employés 24 577 Flottant 99,6% Graphique CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 25 Objectif de cours Moyen 150,38 CAD Dernier Cours de Cloture 129,80 CAD Ecart / Objectif Haut 31,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Robert L. Pace Chairman Dominique Malenfant Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP Nayan Bharadwa Vice President-Automated Rail & Technology Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -7.17% 74 257 UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 3.16% 144 492 NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 11.43% 66 254 CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 7.34% 51 060 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 38.95% 25 792 XPO LOGISTICS, INC. 22.22% 16 275