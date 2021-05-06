Connexion
Canadian Pacific Railway : Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions

06/05/2021 | 22:13
Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED

CHEMIN DE FER CANADIEN PACIFIQUE LIMITÉE

Corporate name / Dénomination sociale

395216-9

Corporation number / Numéro de société

I HEREBY CERTIFY that the articles of the above-named corporation are amended under section 178 of the Canada Business Corporations Act as set out in the attached articles of amendment. JE CERTIFIE que les statuts de la société susmentionnée sont modifiés aux termes de l'article 178 de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, tel qu'il est indiqué dans les clauses modificatrices ci-jointes.

Raymond Edwards

Director / Directeur

2021-05-05

Date of amendment (YYYY-MM-DD)

Date de modification (AAAA-MM-JJ)


Form 4

Articles of Amendment

Canada Business Corporations Act

(CBCA) (s. 27 or 177)

Formulaire 4

Clauses modificatrices

Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par

actions (LCSA) (art. 27 ou 177)

1 Corporate name
Dénomination sociale
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
CHEMIN DE FER CANADIEN PACIFIQUE LIMITÉE
2 Corporation number
Numéro de la société
395216-9
3 The articles are amended as follows
Les statuts sont modifiés de la façon suivante

See attached schedule / Voir l'annexe ci-jointe

4 Declaration: I certify that I am a director or an officer of the corporation.

Déclaration : J'atteste que je suis un administrateur ou un dirigeant de la société.

Original signed by / Original signé par
Nizam Hasham
Nizam Hasham
403-319-6171
Misrepresentation constitutes an offence and, on summary conviction, a person is liable to a fine not exceeding $5000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both (subsection 250 (1) of the CBCA).
Faire une fausse déclaration constitue une infraction et son auteur, sur déclaration de culpabilité par procédure sommaire, est passible d'une amende maximale de 5 000 $ et d'un emprisonnement maximal de six mois, ou l'une de ces peines (paragraphe 250(1) de la LCSA).
You are providing information required by the CBCA. Note that both the CBCA and the Privacy Act allow this information to be disclosed to the public. It will be stored in personal information bank number IC/PPU-049.
Vous fournissez des renseignements exigés par la LCSA. Il est à noter que la LCSA et la Loi sur les renseignements personnels permettent que de tels renseignements soient divulgués au public. Ils seront stockés dans la banque de renseignements personnels numéro IC/PPU-049.
IC 3069 (2008/04)

Schedule / Annexe

Amendment Schedules / Annexes - Modification

To subdivide each of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation on a five for one basis, such that each Common Share will become five Common Shares.

Disclaimer

CPR - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:40:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 8 370 M 6 868 M 5 697 M
Résultat net 2021 2 721 M 2 233 M 1 852 M
Dette nette 2021 8 604 M 7 060 M 5 857 M
PER 2021 22,9x
Rendement 2021 0,84%
Capitalisation 62 509 M 51 256 M 42 552 M
VE / CA 2021 8,50x
VE / CA 2022 7,81x
Nbr Employés 12 398
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited : Graphique analyse technique Canadian Pacific Railway Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 508,43 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 468,87 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,44%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Isabelle Courville Chairman
Michael John Redeker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Scott MacDonald SVP-Engineering, Mechanical & Procurement
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.19%50 998
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.38%148 511
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.57%77 950
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.79%71 822
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN44.09%26 785
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.21.22%16 142