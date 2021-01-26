Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Canfor Corporation    NKC   CA1375761048

CANFOR CORPORATION

(NKC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Deutsche Boerse AG - 26/01 18:53:47
15.4 EUR   +2.67%
2020Les Convictions 2021 de Zonebourse
2020L’EDITO DES COMMO : Le bois flambe et le nickel brille
2017Les USA imposent une taxe de 20% sur le bois d'oeuvre canadien
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CANFOR CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...0.46%0.26%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...1.52%0.19%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...-0.26%0.04%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...-0.25%0.04%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...-0.18%0.04%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CANFOR CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Canfor Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Canfor Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,98 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,34 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CANFOR CORPORATION5.63%2 323
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.4.90%3 565
CANFOR CORPORATION7.44%2 323
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.5.47%394
TA ANN HOLDINGS-11.55%292
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.73%272
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ