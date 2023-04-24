Recherche avancée
    CSTR   US14070T1025

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(CSTR)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:49:05 24/04/2023
13.57 USD   -0.48%
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. : Piper Sandler neutre sur le dossier

24/04/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 120 M - 110 M
Résultat net 2023 33,2 M - 30,2 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 8,79x
Rendement 2023 3,18%
Capitalisation 291 M 291 M 265 M
Capi. / CA 2023 2,42x
Capi. / CA 2024 2,26x
Nbr Employés 397
Flottant 85,6%
Graphique CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 13,63 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Timothy Kyle Schools President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Fowler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Stephen Turner Chairman
Kenneth E. Webb Executive Vice President-Bank Operations
Jennie L. Obryan Chief Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-22.82%291
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%166 099
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 273
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.73%51 568
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.83%48 817
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.22%38 260
