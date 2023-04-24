|
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. : Piper Sandler neutre sur le dossier
|Recommandations des analystes sur CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Données financières
|CA 2023
120 M
-
110 M
|Résultat net 2023
33,2 M
-
30,2 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|8,79x
|Rendement 2023
|3,18%
|Capitalisation
|
291 M
291 M
265 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,42x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|2,26x
|Nbr Employés
|397
|Flottant
|85,6%
|Graphique CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|13,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|16,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|22,9%
