Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Capstone Copper Corp.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CS   CA14071L1085

CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

(CS)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Toronto Stock Exchange  -  31/10/2022
3.160 CAD   +0.64%
17:01Capstone Copper Corp. : Stifel GMP maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:15La Banque Nationale réitère son évaluation de Capstone Copper et réduit l'objectif de prix après les résultats du troisième trimestre.
MT
31/10Capstone Copper Corp. annonce ses résultats financiers pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Capstone Copper Corp. : Stifel GMP maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

01/11/2022 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
17:01Capstone Copper Corp. : Stifel GMP maintient sa recommandation à l..
ZM
16:15La Banque Nationale réitère son évaluation de Capstone Copper et réduit l'objectif de p..
MT
31/10Capstone Copper Corp. annonce ses résultats financiers pour le troisième trimestre et l..
CI
31/10Capstone Copper Corp. annonce ses résultats de production consolidés pour le troisième ..
CI
31/10Capstone Copper Corp. réitère ses prévisions de production pour la période de neuf mois..
CI
31/10Capstone Copper affiche une perte nette ajustée au troisième trimestre par rapport à un..
MT
31/10Capstone Copper passe d'un bénéfice annuel à une perte nette ajustée au troisième trime..
MT
21/10La Banque Nationale du Canada prévoit que le troisième trimestre sera le pire en termes..
MT
18/10Capstone Copper affirme qu'un employé a été tué par balle près de la mine de Cozamin au..
MT
05/10RBC Capital Markets s'attend à ce que la faiblesse des prix et l'inflation des coûts ai..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 292 M - 1 306 M
Résultat net 2022 180 M - 182 M
Dette nette 2022 393 M - 397 M
PER 2022 8,00x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 599 M 1 599 M 1 617 M
VE / CA 2022 1,54x
VE / CA 2023 1,27x
Nbr Employés 1 049
Flottant 81,9%
Graphique CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
Durée : Période :
Capstone Copper Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Capstone Copper Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,16 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,84 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 84,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John MacKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raman Randhawa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darren Murvin Pylot President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison Baker Director
George Leslie Brack Lead Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.-43.37%1 599
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-12.18%13 322
VEDANTA LIMITED-17.70%12 579
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-20.61%12 106
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-20.23%10 397
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-31.25%5 893