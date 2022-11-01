|
Capstone Copper Corp. : Stifel GMP maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 292 M
1 306 M
|Résultat net 2022
180 M
182 M
|Dette nette 2022
393 M
397 M
|PER 2022
|8,00x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 599 M
1 599 M
1 617 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,54x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,27x
|Nbr Employés
|1 049
|Flottant
|81,9%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,16 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|5,84 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|84,8%
