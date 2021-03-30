|
Capstone Turbine Corporation : Northcoast Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
67,6 M
-
57,6 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-15,7 M
-
-13,4 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-5,36x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
95,7 M
95,7 M
81,5 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|1,42x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,20x
|Nbr Employés
|106
|Flottant
|96,1%
|
|Graphique CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
14,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
7,46 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
114%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
87,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
74,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs