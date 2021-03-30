Connexion
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
Capstone Turbine Corporation : Northcoast Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

30/03/2021 | 15:01
Données financières
CA 2021 67,6 M - 57,6 M
Résultat net 2021 -15,7 M - -13,4 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -5,36x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 95,7 M 95,7 M 81,5 M
Capi. / CA 2021 1,42x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,20x
Nbr Employés 106
Flottant 96,1%
Graphique CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Capstone Turbine Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Capstone Turbine Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,46 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 114%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 87,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 74,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick S. Hencken Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Flexon Chairman
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Holly Ann van Deursen Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION-30.28%96
ABB LTD15.10%62 224
KONE OYJ4.60%41 149
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG13.93%30 851
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION3.49%28 628
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-16.38%11 912
