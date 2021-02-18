Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Cara Therapeutics, Inc.    CARA

CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CARA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Scie...-7.41%3.55%-MondeActions - Santé
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF - USD0.36%0.60%Etats UnisActions - Santé
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.91%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Cara Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Cara Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,88 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 123%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 65,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -0,33%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.39.26%1 050
MODERNA, INC.69.20%69 946
LONZA GROUP AG7.14%50 399
CELLTRION, INC.-10.45%39 601
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.45%36 139
SEAGEN INC.-9.31%28 774
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ