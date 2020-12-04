



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique CARASENT ASA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Recommandation moyenne - Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 40,00 NOK Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,50 NOK Ecart / Objectif Haut 40,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas 40,4% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CARASENT ASA 192.01% 172 ACCENTURE PLC 18.69% 158 347 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 25.34% 137 733 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -7.78% 110 144 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. 0.63% 73 795 INFOSYS LIMITED 54.07% 64 744