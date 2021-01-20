Connexion
Care Property Invest / : Négociation de l'action Care Property Invest suspendue

20/01/2021 | 08:22
-1-

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

Traduction libre, la version néerlandaise prévaut

INFORMATIONS RÉGLEMENTÉES INFORMATIONS PRIVILÉGIÉES 20 janvier 2021 - 08h20, avant l'ouverture de la Bourse

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

Société anonyme

Société immobilière réglementée publique de droit belge

Siège social: Horstebaan 3, 2900 Schoten

Numéro d'entreprise 0456.378.070 (RPM Anvers)

(La « Société »)

NÉGOCIATION DE L'ACTION CARE PROPERTY INVEST SUSPENDUE

Schoten, la Belgique - 20 janvier 2021

Care Property Invest a été informé qu'un placement privé d'actions Care Property Invest est imminent et qu'en conséquence la négociation de l'action Care Property Invest sur Euronext Brussels sera temporairement suspendue.

Care Property Invest NV

Horstebaan 3

T + 32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F + 32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - RPR Antwerpen

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

SIR publique de droit belge

www.carepropertyinvest.be

-2-

Pour toute information complémentaire

Filip Van Zeebroeck

CFO

filip.vanzeebroeck @carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 494 91 10 93 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Willem Van Gaver Corporate Legal Counsel willem.vangaver@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 498 41 61 43 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Valérie Jonkers

COO

Valérie.Jonkers@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 499 28 01 43 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Peter Van Heukelom

CEO

Peter.VanHeukelom@carepropertyinvest.be

  • +32 3 222 94 94 - F +32 3 222 94 95 - M +32 495 59 82 67 Horstebaan 3
    2900 Schoten info@carepropertyinvest.be www.carepropertyinvest.be

Care Property Invest NV

Horstebaan 3

T + 32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F + 32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - RPR Antwerpen

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

SIR publique de droit belge

www.carepropertyinvest.be

-3-

À propos de Care Property Invest

Care Property Invest SA est une Société immobilière réglementée publique (SIR publique) de droit belge. Reposant sur une organisation solide, Care Property Invest aide les prestataires de soins à réaliser leurs projets en offrant de l'immobilier qualitatif et socialement responsable, sur mesure de l'utilisateur final. Pour ses actionnaires, elle cherche d'obtenir un rendement stable à long terme.

Cette année, l'action Care Property Invest célèbre son 25e anniversaire sur Euronext Bruxelles. L'action est cotée sous la dénomination CPINV et le Code ISIN suivant: BE0974273055. Depuis décembre 2016, l'action est une composante de l'indice Belgium BEL Mid et la Société est devenue un membre de l'EPRA.

En septembre 2020, elle a recu̧ son quatrième prix EPRA BPR Gold Award. Depuis le 1er novembre 2019, l'action est également une composante de l'indice Euronext Next 150.

Toutes les informations supplémentaires concernant la Société sont disponibles sur notre site web, www.carepropertyinvest.be. Nous vous tiendrons informés sur une page dédiée des conséquences (éventuelles) de l'épidémie de COVID-19 sur les activités commerciales de Care Property Invest.

Care Property Invest NV

Horstebaan 3

T + 32 3 222 94 94

2900 Schoten

F + 32 3 222 94 95

BE 0456 378 070 - RPR Antwerpen

E info@carepropertyinvest.be

SIR publique de droit belge

www.carepropertyinvest.be

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:21:08 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
