    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  22/04 17:35:24
24.65 EUR   -0.60%
18:49CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Publication Rapport financier annuel 2021
PU
18:49CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : Invitation à l'assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires 2022
PU
21/04CARE PROPERTY INVEST / : annonce l'achèvement de la résidence de soins « Villa Vught » à Vught (NL)
PU
Toute l'actualité

Care Property Invest / : Publication Rapport financier annuel 2021

22/04/2022 | 18:49
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Publication Rapport financier annuel 2021
Subscribe

22 Apr 2022 18:04 CEST

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

Aujourd'hui, Care Property Invest publie son Rapport Financier Annuel 2021.

Le lien vers le rapport complet se trouve ci-dessous :

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 16:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 43,8 M 47,2 M -
Résultat net 2021 44,9 M 48,4 M -
Dette nette 2021 420 M 453 M -
PER 2021 14,1x
Rendement 2021 3,37%
Capitalisation 668 M 725 M -
VE / CA 2021 24,8x
VE / CA 2022 23,9x
Nbr Employés 21
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Durée : Période :
Care Property Invest NV/SA : Graphique analyse technique Care Property Invest NV/SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 24,80 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,63 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Peter van Heukelom CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Filip van Zeebroeck CFO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Marc Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers COO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-3.69%725
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.1.35%35 736
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL3.03%35 056
INVITATION HOMES INC.-3.48%26 615
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-8.26%24 505
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.2.01%23 455