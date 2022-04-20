Care Property Invest annonce l'achèvement de la résidence de soins « Villa Vught » à Vught (NL)
Le 20 avril 2022, Care Property Invest a achevé la construction de son projet de développement « Villa Vught » à Vught (province du Brabant septentrional), élargissant ainsi son portefeuille immobilier opérationnel aux Pays-Bas.
