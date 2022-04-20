Connexion
    CPINV   BE0974273055

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA

(CPINV)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  20/04 17:35:10
24.85 EUR   -0.40%
11/04Care Property Invest achète des centres de soins résidentiels irlandais pour une valeur de 36 millions de dollars
MT
Care Property Invest / : annonce l'achèvement de la résidence de soins « Villa Vught » à Vught (NL)

20/04/2022 | 18:18
Care Property Invest annonce l'achèvement de la résidence de soins « Villa Vught » à Vught (NL)
Subscribe

20 Apr 2022 18:00 CEST

Company Name

CARE PROPERTY INVEST

ISN

BE0974273055

Market

Euronext

Symbol

CPINV

Le 20 avril 2022, Care Property Invest a achevé la construction de son projet de développement « Villa Vught » à Vught (province du Brabant septentrional), élargissant ainsi son portefeuille immobilier opérationnel aux Pays-Bas.

Source

CARE PROPERTY INV.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Care Property Invest NV published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 43,8 M 47,3 M -
Résultat net 2021 44,9 M 48,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 420 M 454 M -
PER 2021 14,2x
Rendement 2021 3,35%
Capitalisation 672 M 725 M -
VE / CA 2021 24,9x
VE / CA 2022 24,0x
Nbr Employés 21
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Durée : Période :
Care Property Invest NV/SA : Graphique analyse technique Care Property Invest NV/SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 24,95 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,63 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Peter van Heukelom CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Filip van Zeebroeck CFO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Marc Suykens Chairman
Valérie Jonkers COO, Executive Director & Co-Managing Director
Paul van Gorp Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV/SA-3.11%725
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.24%34 467
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.51%34 199
INVITATION HOMES INC.-7.48%26 177
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-11.45%23 935
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-1.29%22 696