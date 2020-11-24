Connexion
CAREDX, INC

(CDNA)
ETFs positionnés sur CAREDX, INCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD0.80%0.85%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...1.77%0.26%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD1.67%0.09%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 59,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,64 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,04%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,95%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CAREDX, INC176.08%2 933
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION30.34%19 169
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.46.03%11 408
INVITAE CORPORATION215.69%8 998
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.88.20%8 015
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION53.18%6 251
