Carisma Therapeutics Inc. est une société de thérapie cellulaire au stade clinique. La société se concentre sur l'utilisation de sa plateforme d'ingénierie cellulaire des macrophages et des monocytes pour développer des immunothérapies transformatrices afin de traiter le cancer et d'autres maladies graves. La société a créé une plateforme de thérapie cellulaire complète pour permettre l'utilisation thérapeutique de macrophages et de monocytes modifiés, qui appartiennent à un sous-groupe de globules blancs appelés cellules myéloïdes. Le principal produit candidat de la société, CT-0508, est un macrophage à récepteur d'antigène chimérique (CAR-M) qui doit être évalué dans le cadre d'un essai clinique chez l'homme et qui est destiné à traiter les tumeurs solides qui surexpriment HER2. Le deuxième produit candidat de la société, CT-0525, également destiné à traiter les tumeurs solides surexprimant HER2, est en cours de développement préclinique. Outre le CT-0508 et le CT-0525, la société dispose d'un portefeuille de produits de thérapie cellulaire à différents stades de développement préclinique. La société développe également des thérapies géniques CAR-M in vivo.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale