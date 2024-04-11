Action CARM CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.

Actions

CARM

US14216R1014

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:18:11 11/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,975 USD +3,40 % Graphique intraday de Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. +3,65 % -32,08 %
20:00 CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BTIG adopte une opinion positive ZM
02/04 CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.

CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BTIG adopte une opinion positive ZM
CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
La perte nette de Carisma Therapeutics au 4ème trimestre se réduit, le chiffre d'affaires augmente ; elle prévoit des suppressions d'emplois au 2ème trimestre -- Les actions baissent MT
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Le premier candidat principal de Carisma Therapeutics dans le cadre de l'accord avec Moderna ciblera un traitement contre le cancer MT
Carisma Therapeutics obtient l'autorisation de la FDA pour étudier une thérapie potentielle contre les tumeurs solides MT
Carisma Therapeutics annonce l'approbation par la FDA de sa demande d'IND pour le CT-0525, un nouveau CAR-Monocyte ciblant HER2 CI
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. présente à la SITC la preuve de concept préclinique d'un CAR-M in vivo utilisant une plateforme d'ARNm en collaboration avec Moderna CI
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. présentera les premiers résultats de la collaboration in vivo CAR-M avec Moderna au SITC 2023 CI
CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Capital One Securities passe de neutre à achat ZM
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. annonce les dernières données de l'essai clinique de phase 1 du CT-0508 lors du 8e sommet annuel CAR-TCR CI
CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : HC Wainwright reste à l'achat ZM
CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Evercore ISI toujours positif ZM
Carisma Therapeutics annonce le dosage du premier patient dans l'étude de phase 1 du CT-0508 en association avec Keytruda(R) (Pembrolizumab) chez des patients atteints de tumeurs solides surexprimant Her2 CI
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. nomme Eric Siegel au poste de directeur juridique et secrétaire général et Terry Shields au poste de premier vice-président des ressources humaines. CI
CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : HC Wainwright revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. fournit des mises à jour sur son pipeline CI
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Carisma Therapeutics dépose un dossier pour des offres potentielles de suivi et secondaires MT
CARISMA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Baird reste à l'achat ZM
CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. a finalisé l'acquisition de Sesen Bio, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SESN) auprès de The Vanguard Group, Inc, JEC II Associates, LLC, BML Investment Partners, L.P. géré par BML Capital Management, LLC et d'autres dans le cadre d'une opération de fusion inversée. CI
Sesen Bio obtient le feu vert des actionnaires pour la fusion avec Carisma Therapeutics et versera un dividende spécial. MT

Graphique Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.

Graphique Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.
Profil Société

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. est une société de thérapie cellulaire au stade clinique. La société se concentre sur l'utilisation de sa plateforme d'ingénierie cellulaire des macrophages et des monocytes pour développer des immunothérapies transformatrices afin de traiter le cancer et d'autres maladies graves. La société a créé une plateforme de thérapie cellulaire complète pour permettre l'utilisation thérapeutique de macrophages et de monocytes modifiés, qui appartiennent à un sous-groupe de globules blancs appelés cellules myéloïdes. Le principal produit candidat de la société, CT-0508, est un macrophage à récepteur d'antigène chimérique (CAR-M) qui doit être évalué dans le cadre d'un essai clinique chez l'homme et qui est destiné à traiter les tumeurs solides qui surexpriment HER2. Le deuxième produit candidat de la société, CT-0525, également destiné à traiter les tumeurs solides surexprimant HER2, est en cours de développement préclinique. Outre le CT-0508 et le CT-0525, la société dispose d'un portefeuille de produits de thérapie cellulaire à différents stades de développement préclinique. La société développe également des thérapies géniques CAR-M in vivo.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
29/04/2024 - Chardan Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,91 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
9 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+371,20 %
