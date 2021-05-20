Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CARMAT
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALCAR   FR0010907956

CARMAT

(ALCAR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

CARMAT : PROCÈS VERBAL DE L'AGM DU 12 MAI 2021

20/05/2021 | 14:34
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Carmat SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 12:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CARMAT
14:34CARMAT  : Procès verbal de l'agm du 12 mai 2021
PU
11/05CARMAT  : Réponses aux questions écrites posées au Conseil d'administration de C..
PU
07/05CARMAT  : gouvernance réorganisée, nouveaux administrateurs
CF
07/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Si tu relèves pas tes objectifs 2021, t'as raté ton année
07/05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Crédit Agricole, Klépierre, Casino, Rubis, Adidas, BMW,..
26/04CARMAT  : Avis de convocation à l'AGM du 12 mai 2021
PU
26/04CARMAT  : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
21/04ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE DU 12 MAI 2 : mise à disposition des documents préparat..
PU
21/04CARMAT  : Texte des résolutions à l'AGM du 12 mai 2021
PU
21/04CARMAT  : Rapport sur l'attribution d'options
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CARMAT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 7,53 M 9,17 M -
Résultat net 2021 -37,8 M -46,1 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 2,38 M 2,90 M -
PER 2021 -7,46x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 365 M 446 M -
VE / CA 2021 48,1x
VE / CA 2022 21,4x
Nbr Employés 119
Flottant 64,0%
Graphique CARMAT
Durée : Période :
CARMAT : Graphique analyse technique CARMAT | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CARMAT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,06 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 89,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 76,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 60,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Stéphane Piat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Carpentier Honorary President
Pascale dArbonneau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean-Pierre Garnier Chairman
Marc Grimmé Director-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CARMAT-15.90%446
STRYKER CORPORATION2.94%95 035
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC0.10%18 786
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-6.27%4 798
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-11.70%3 965
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.37.74%3 834