    ALCAR   FR0010907956

CARMAT

(ALCAR)
  CARMAT
CARMAT : Rapport du conseil d'administration à l'AGM du 12 mai 2021

21/04/2021 | 13:22
Disclaimer

Carmat SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 7,53 M 9,05 M -
Résultat net 2021 -37,3 M -44,8 M -
Dette nette 2021 25,7 M 30,9 M -
PER 2021 -7,48x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 374 M 451 M -
VE / CA 2021 53,1x
VE / CA 2022 23,4x
Nbr Employés 119
Flottant 42,4%
Graphique CARMAT
Durée : Période :
CARMAT : Graphique analyse technique CARMAT | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CARMAT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,06 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 84,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 72,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 56,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Stéphane Piat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Carpentier Honorary President
Pascale dArbonneau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean-Pierre Garnier Chairman
Marc Grimmé Director-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CARMAT-13.60%451
STRYKER CORPORATION5.46%97 254
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-6.36%17 304
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.16.75%6 216
GLAUKOS CORPORATION15.04%3 964
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-17.33%3 713
