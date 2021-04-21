|
CARMAT : Rapport du conseil d'administration à l'AGM du 12 mai 2021
Published on 21 April 2021
© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur CARMAT
Recommandations des analystes sur CARMAT
Données financières
|CA 2021
7,53 M
9,05 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
-37,3 M
-44,8 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
25,7 M
30,9 M
-
|PER 2021
|-7,48x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
374 M
451 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|53,1x
|VE / CA 2022
|23,4x
|Nbr Employés
|119
|Flottant
|42,4%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CARMAT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Objectif de cours Moyen
42,06 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
24,45 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
84,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
72,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
56,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|CARMAT
|-13.60%
|451