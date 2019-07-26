Connexion
CARMILA

(CARM)
Fonds positionnés sur CARMILA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Immobilier 21 ICNON-30.00%-2.00%5.4M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CARMILAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...0.19%0.55%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...0.21%0.55%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...1.46%0.32%EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...1.30%0.29%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...1.72%0.22%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...1.36%0.22%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...1.74%0.08%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.12%0.04%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.98%0.04%-MondeActions - Immobilier



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consommez, consommez, il en restera toujours quelque chose
Graphique CARMILA
Carmila : Graphique analyse technique Carmila | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,36 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,08 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,08%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CARMILA-54.60%1 529
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-51.75%21 988
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-21.45%17 264
SCENTRE GROUP-39.43%8 774
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-34.55%6 986
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-28.76%6 629
