Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:28 01/07/2022
8.775 USD   +1.45%
20:01CARNIVAL CORPORATION : Wolfe Research à l'achat
ZM
30/06Les actions des compagnies de croisière s'échangent à la baisse jeudi, poursuivant la chute de la session précédente
MT
30/06Les ADR européens chutent fortement dans la négociation de jeudi
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Carnival Corporation : Wolfe Research à l'achat

01/07/2022 | 20:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CARNIVAL CORPORATION
20:01CARNIVAL CORPORATION : Wolfe Research à l'achat
ZM
30/06Les actions des compagnies de croisière s'échangent à la baisse jeudi, poursuivant la c..
MT
30/06Les ADR européens chutent fortement dans la négociation de jeudi
MT
30/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Les actions sont largement en baisse au premier marché ; Carn..
MT
29/06Les actions américaines sont mitigées mercredi après l'aggravation de la contraction du..
MT
29/06Les actions américaines terminent en demi-teinte, les investisseurs évaluant les commen..
MT
29/06Les actions glissent à la mi-journée tandis que les rendements du Trésor baissent après..
MT
29/06RAPPORT DE LA MI-JOURNÉE : Les actions américaines cherchent une direction tandis que les ..
MT
29/06CARNIVAL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
29/06Les ADR européens progressent légèrement dans la négociation de mercredi
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 13 388 M - 12 872 M
Résultat net 2022 -4 036 M - -3 881 M
Dette nette 2022 30 797 M - 29 608 M
PER 2022 -2,22x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 9 703 M 9 703 M 9 329 M
VE / CA 2022 3,03x
VE / CA 2023 1,79x
Nbr Employés 40 000
Flottant 67,2%
Graphique CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Carnival Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Carnival Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 8,65 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,16 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 98,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Arnold W. Donald President, CEO, Director & Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operations Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-55.91%9 703
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.69%44 516
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-28.56%31 017
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED2.04%12 261
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-9.01%9 683
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-54.60%8 901