Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Casella Waste Systems, Inc.    CWST

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

(CWST)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 08/03 22:00:00
62.76 USD   +0.77%
2014CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC.  : publication des résultats trimestriels
2012CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC.  : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...1.22%0.37%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-18.59%0.26%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.50%0.14%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 62,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,94%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,98%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.0.53%3 182
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.80%26 722
SUEZ SA8.88%13 216
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.7.79%10 286
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.42%8 019
STERICYCLE-1.95%6 228
