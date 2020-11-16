Connexion
CASPER SLEEP INC.

CASPER SLEEP INC.

(CSPR)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur CASPER SLEEP INC. 
ETFs positionnés sur CASPER SLEEP INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD5.53%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,42 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 118%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 71,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 24,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CASPER SLEEP INC.0.00%298
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.76.93%7 664
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED149.01%6 582
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-17.63%5 549
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.93%4 847
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.34.99%4 098
