CAST : Document AMF CP. 222C2091

222C2091
AV1237
23 août 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
CAST
(Euronext Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. Jean-Luc Barma
|
achat le 22/08/2022
|
3 856 actions
|
7,60
|
220 010 actions et droits de vote
|
|
|
code FR0000072894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
________
1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1167 du 18 mai 2022).
222C2091-AV1237
