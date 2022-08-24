Connexion
    CAS   FR0000072894

CAST SA

(CAS)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  12:35 24/08/2022
7.600 EUR   -0.78%
CAST : Document AMF CP. 222C2097

24/08/2022 | 16:28
222C2097

AV1239

24 août 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

CAST

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

M. Jean-Luc Barma

achat le 23/08/2022

760 actions

7,60

220 770 actions et droits de vote

code FR0000072894

________

1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1167 du 18 mai 2022).

222C2097-AV1239

Disclaimer

CAST SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 49,8 M 49,8 M -
Résultat net 2022 - - -
Tréso. nette 2022 10,3 M 10,3 M -
PER 2022 30,5x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 135 M 135 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,50x
VE / CA 2023 2,09x
Nbr Employés 320
Flottant 22,1%
Graphique CAST SA
Durée : Période :
CAST SA : Graphique analyse technique CAST SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAST SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,66 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,62%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Delaroche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Rérolle Chief Financial Officer
Bill Curtis Senior Vice President & Chief Scientist
Ernie Hu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Camille Bentz Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CAST SA69.84%135
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.80%2 061 660
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.26%65 843
SYNOPSYS INC.-2.58%54 916
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.39%51 954
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-1.66%50 187