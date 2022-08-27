Connexion
    CAS   FR0000072894

CAST SA

(CAS)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:18 26/08/2022
7.640 EUR    0.00%
CAST : Document AMF CP. 222C2112

27/08/2022 | 01:51
222C2112

AV1248

26 août 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

CAST

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

M. Jean-Luc Barma

achat le 25/08/2022

1 760 actions

7,66

222 630 actions et droits de vote

code FR0000072894

________

1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1167 du 18 mai 2022).

222C2112-AV1248

Disclaimer

CAST SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 23:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 49,8 M 49,7 M -
Résultat net 2022 - - -
Tréso. nette 2022 10,3 M 10,3 M -
PER 2022 30,4x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 134 M 134 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,49x
VE / CA 2023 2,08x
Nbr Employés 320
Flottant 22,1%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,64 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -8,38%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Delaroche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Rérolle Chief Financial Officer
Bill Curtis Senior Vice President & Chief Scientist
Ernie Hu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Camille Bentz Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CAST SA69.40%134
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.09%2 079 633
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.15%67 899
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.42%55 568
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.56%53 045
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.83%50 611