CAST : Document AMF CP. 222C2118

222C2118
AV1252
29 août 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
CAST
(Euronext Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. Jean-Luc Barma
|
achat le 26/08/2022
|
2 415 actions
|
7,66
|
225 045 actions et droits de vote
|
|
|
code FR0000072894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
________
1 Période de préoffre (D&I 222C1167 du 18 mai 2022).
222C2118-AV1252
Disclaimer
CAST SA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 00:11:30 UTC.