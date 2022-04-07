Connexion
    CAS   FR0000072894

CAST SA

(CAS)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  07/04 17:35:00
4.240 EUR   +0.95%
19:20CAST SA : CAST Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Application Modernization
AN
03/03CAST et LeanIX annoncent un partenariat stratégique
CI
02/02CAST : bien orienté grâce à une belle fin d'année
AO
Cast Sa : CAST Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Application Modernization

07/04/2022 | 19:20
New York, Paris – April 7, 2022 – Today CAST announced a new arrangement with Google Cloud to help accelerate the migration and application modernization programs of customers worldwide, complementing the Google capabilities already available through the Google Cloud Application Modernization Program (CAMP).

Enterprises and software vendors are increasingly looking to take advantage of the agility, efficiency, and rich catalog of Google Cloud for complex custom-built applications, which are mostly designed for different environments and need to be modernized or refactored for cloud”, said Marc Zablit, Executive Vice President Business Development at CAST. “Typically, there is no accurate intelligence available about their actual architecture or what needs to be changed inside.”

CAST products provide insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications, essential for speeding up and de-risking their migration and modernization to cloud:

  • CAST Highlight can analyze hundreds of applications in a week to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code, the effort required, the best-suited Google Cloud services to use, and the best migration path to take.
  • CAST Imaging then automatically reverse engineers the actual architecture of a given application into interactive application maps to help architects and developers navigate key modernization steps, such as re-platforming, re-architecting, framework or database replacement, breaking monoliths into services.

Once in the cloud, continuous use of CAST ensures the applications remain agile, safe, and resilient.

Technologies that provide new ways for enterprises to analyze the inner workings of complex software applications have become increasingly important to organizations' modernization roadmaps,” said Erwan Menard, Global Director, Infrastructure and Applications Modernization Solution Engineering at Google Cloud. “We're pleased to partner with CAST to provide customers the products and expertise they need to plan, accelerate and de-risk complex migrations and application modernization programs.

Hundreds of enterprises and leading system integrators, such as Accenture, BAH, CGI, DXC, IBM Services, Infosys, LTI, Wipro, already use CAST products to enable safer and faster migration to cloud.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence category leader, provides technology that automatically generates insights into the inner workings of software applications, with MRI-like precision - composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal and security risks. It's becoming essential for faster modernization for cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of Software Engineering, better open source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, China.

Visit www.castsoftware.com

ISIN: FR0000072894
Ticker symbol: CAS
Reuters: YAS.PA
Bloomberg: CAS.FP		 CAST Headquarters
Corporate: +33 1 46 90 21 00
North America: +1 212-871-8330		 Alexandre REROLLE
CFO
a.rerolle@castsoftware.com		 AELIUM
Jérôme GACOIN
cast@aelium.fr
01.75.77.54.65

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mmhwYcVql5uax5pylJdlaZdsbppkm5KdmWaXxWppl56anGtjmmiWnMfGZnBknmZm
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/73910-pr_cast_google_cloud.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2022 ActusNews
Données financières
CA 2021 42,7 M 46,6 M -
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Tréso. nette 2021 5,41 M 5,90 M -
PER 2021 28,4x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 73,8 M 80,4 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,60x
VE / CA 2022 1,32x
Nbr Employés 334
Flottant 52,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Delaroche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Rérolle Chief Financial Officer
Bill Curtis Senior Vice President & Chief Scientist
Ernie Hu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Camille Bentz Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CAST SA-6.87%80
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 311
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.74%72 741
SEA LIMITED-46.01%67 865
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.81%63 425
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.85%49 734