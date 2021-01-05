Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Catana Group    CATG   FR0010193052

CATANA GROUP

(CATG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Catana : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2019 2020

05/01/2021 | 19:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communiqué de Presse

Canet-en-Roussillon, le 05 janvier 2021

CATANA GROUP : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel

2019/2020

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, le rapport annuel financier 2019/2020 est disponible sur notre site internet :

www.catanagroup.com, rubrique Investisseurs / Informations réglementées/2020/Rapports financiers

ou sur simple demande adressée à :

Service Communication Financière

BP 27

17230 MARANS

ou par téléphone au 05 46 00 87 41

ou par mail : david.etien@catanagroup.com

CATANA Group est spécialisé dans la conception, la construction et la commercialisation de navires de

plaisance.

Retrouvez l'information financière de Catana Group sur www.catanagroup.com

CATANA Group est coté sur le compartiment C d'Euronext Paris

Code ISIN : FR0010193052 - Code Reuters : CATG.PA - Code Bloomberg : CATG.FP

Société de bourse : Kepler

Contacts :

CATANA Group

AELIUM FINANCE

David ETIEN - Directeur Financier

Jérôme GACOIN

david.etien@catanagroup.com

jgacoin@aelium.fr

Tel : 05 46 00 87 41

Tel : 01 75 77 54 65

Disclaimer

Catana Group SA published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 18:01:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CATANA GROUP
19:02CATANA : Mise a disposition du rapport financier annuel 2019 2020
PU
18:00CATANA GROUP : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2019 2020
GL
18:00CATANA GROUP : Rapport financier annuel 2019 2020
GL
2020Les Convictions 2021 de Zonebourse
2020CATANA : hisse la grand voile en Bourse, dans le sillage de ses résultats annuel..
AO
2020Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 15 décembre 2020
AO
2020Trump, Brexit, par ici la sortie
2020CATANA : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Airbus, Worldline, Eurofins, BioMérieux, Europcar, Adida..
2020Les valeurs à suivre mardi 15 décembre 2020 à la Bourse de Paris
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CATANA GROUP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2019 77,4 M 95,1 M -
Résultat net 2019 9,00 M 11,1 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 6,35 M 7,80 M -
PER 2019 9,08x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 108 M 133 M -
VE / CA 2018 1,77x
VE / CA 2019 0,97x
Nbr Employés 249
Flottant 70,6%
Graphique CATANA GROUP
Durée : Période :
Catana Group : Graphique analyse technique Catana Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CATANA GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Olivier Poncin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Etien Group Financial Director
Aurélien Poncin Director
Corinne Mercier Director
Pascale Poncin Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CATANA GROUP2.90%133
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-3.80%42 698
SHIMANO INC.-0.44%21 549
POOL CORPORATION-4.19%14 332
YAMAHA CORPORATION-2.97%10 210
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION0.00%5 995
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ