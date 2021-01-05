Catana : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2019 2020

|
Communiqué de Presse
Canet-en-Roussillon, le 05 janvier 2021
CATANA GROUP : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel
2019/2020
Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, le rapport annuel financier 2019/2020 est disponible sur notre site internet :
www.catanagroup.com, rubrique Investisseurs / Informations réglementées/2020/Rapports financiers
ou sur simple demande adressée à :
Service Communication Financière
BP 27
17230 MARANS
ou par téléphone au 05 46 00 87 41
ou par mail : david.etien@catanagroup.com
CATANA Group est spécialisé dans la conception, la construction et la commercialisation de navires de
plaisance.
Retrouvez l'information financière de Catana Group sur www.catanagroup.com
CATANA Group est coté sur le compartiment C d'Euronext Paris
Code ISIN : FR0010193052 - Code Reuters : CATG.PA - Code Bloomberg : CATG.FP
Société de bourse : Kepler
Contacts :
CATANA Group
AELIUM FINANCE
David ETIEN - Directeur Financier
Jérôme GACOIN
david.etien@catanagroup.com
jgacoin@aelium.fr
Tel : 05 46 00 87 41
Tel : 01 75 77 54 65
