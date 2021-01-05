Connexion
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
Catering International Services : La filiale mongole de CIS, SSM, récompensée « Meilleur employeur de 2020

05/01/2021 | 15:38
La filiale mongole de CIS, SSM, récompensée « Meilleur employeur de 2020 » par l'agence du travail de Southgobi «Arvin-Erdene» pour avoir été la structure recrutant le plus de candidats dans l'année.

Plus d'informations sur notre politique des ressources humaines : CLIQUER ICI

Plus d'informations sur notre filiale en Mongolie : CLIQUER ICI

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 14:37:00 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
