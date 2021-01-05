Catering International Services : La filiale mongole de CIS, SSM, récompensée « Meilleur employeur de 2020

La filiale mongole de CIS, SSM, récompensée « Meilleur employeur de 2020 » par l'agence du travail de Southgobi «Arvin-Erdene» pour avoir été la structure recrutant le plus de candidats dans l'année.
