Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2020



Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 OR ? TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to

Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (IRS Employer I.D. No.)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000 Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol (s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange 1 9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021 CAT21 New York Stock Exchange 8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 New York Stock Exchange 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange 1 In addition to the New York Stock Exchange, Caterpillar common stock is also listed on stock exchanges in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ? Accelerated filer ? Non-accelerated filer ? Smaller reporting company ? Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ? No ? At September 30, 2020, 543,258,283 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. Table of Contents Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Item 2. 54

Operations Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 93 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 93 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 93 Item 1A. Risk Factors 94 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 94 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities * Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures * Item 5. Other Information * Item 6. Exhibits 95 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and revenues: Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... $ 9,228 $ 11,974 Revenues of Financial Products............................................ 653 784 Total sales and revenues................................................. 9,881 12,758 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold..................................................... 6,919 8,569 Selling, general and administrative expenses.................................... 1,126 1,251 Research and development expenses......................................... 344 431 Interest expense of Financial Products........................................ 137 189 Other operating (income) expenses.......................................... 370 298 Total operating costs................................................... 8,896 10,738 Operating profit........................................................ 985 2,020 Interest expense excluding Financial Products................................... 136 103 Other income (expense)................................................. 14 88 Consolidated profit before taxes............................................. 863 2,005 Provision (benefit) for income taxes......................................... 187 518 Profit of consolidated companies........................................... 676 1,487 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies......................... (5) 7 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies.................................. 671 1,494 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests.............................. 3 - Profit 1 ................................................................... $ 668 $ 1,494 Profit per common share.................................................. $ 1.23 $ 2.69 Profit per common share - diluted 2 ....................................................................$ 1.22 $ 2.66 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic............................................................ 542.3 556.3 - Diluted 2 546.4 561.2 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 3 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies....................................... $ 671 $ 1,494 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020- $21; 2019 - $(21).............. 291 (263) Pension and other postretirement benefits: Current year prior service credit (cost), net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $1; 2019 - $0...... (1) - Amortization of prior service (credit) cost, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $2; 2019 - $2..... (7) (8) Derivative financial instruments: Gains (losses) deferred, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $(2); 2019 - $(16).............. 3 59 (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $(20); 2019 - $20..... 73 (76) Available-for-sale securities: Gains (losses) deferred, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $0; 2019 - $(2)............... 8 4 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax..................................... 367 (284) Comprehensive income........................................................ 1,038 1,210 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests........................ 3 - Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders.................................. $ 1,035 $ 1,210 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 4 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and revenues: Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.................................... $ 28,452 $ 38,369 Revenues of Financial Products............................................. 2,061 2,287 Total sales and revenues.................................................. 30,513 40,656 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold...................................................... 21,298 27,513 Selling, general and administrative expenses..................................... 3,426 3,879 Research and development expenses.......................................... 1,041 1,307 Interest expense of Financial Products......................................... 461 571 Other operating (income) expenses........................................... 1,114 946 Total operating costs.................................................... 27,340 34,216 Operating profit......................................................... 3,173 6,440 Interest expense excluding Financial Products.................................... 384 309 Other income (expense).................................................. 265 316 Consolidated profit before taxes.............................................. 3,054 6,447 Provision (benefit) for income taxes.......................................... 839 1,470 Profit of consolidated companies............................................ 2,215 4,977 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies.......................... 8 20 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies.................................... 2,223 4,997 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests............................... 5 2 Profit 1 ..................................................................... $ 2,218 $ 4,995 Profit per common share................................................... $ 4.08 $ 8.84 Profit per common share - diluted 2 ..................................................................... $ 4.05 $ 8.75 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic............................................................. 543.9 565.2 - Diluted 2 547.8 570.8 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 5 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies....................................... $ 2,223 $ 4,997 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $20; 2019 - $(19)............. 106 (186) Pension and other postretirement benefits: Current year prior service credit (cost), net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $1; 2019 - $0...... 1 - Amortization of prior service (credit) cost, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $7; 2019 - $8..... (21) (22) Derivative financial instruments: Gains (losses) deferred, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $21; 2019 - $(15).............. (72) 53 (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $(22); 2019 - $23..... 76 (86) Available-for-sale securities: Gains (losses) deferred, net of tax (provision)/benefit of: 2020 - $(9); 2019 - $(10).............. 29 34 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax..................................... 119 (207) Comprehensive income........................................................ 2,342 4,790 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests........................ 5 2 Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders.................................. $ 2,337 $ 4,788 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Assets Current assets: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and short-term investments......................................... $ 9,315 $ 8,284 Receivables - trade and other........................................... 6,969 8,568 Receivables - finance................................................ 8,966 9,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets................................... 1,831 1,739 Inventories....................................................... 11,453 11,266 Total current assets................................................... 38,534 39,193 Property, plant and equipment - net......................................... 12,232 12,904 Long-term receivables - trade and other..................................... 1,149 1,193 Long-term receivables - finance........................................... 12,209 12,651 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes................................ 1,440 1,411 Intangible assets...................................................... 1,363 1,565 Goodwill.......................................................... 6,304 6,196 Other assets........................................................ 3,510 3,340 Total assets............................................................ $ 76,741 $ 78,453 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... $ - $ 5 Financial Products............................................... 2,660 5,161 Accounts payable................................................... 5,193 5,957 Accrued expenses................................................... 3,510 3,750 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits................................ 1,069 1,629 Customer advances................................................. 1,209 1,187 Dividends payable................................................... - 567 Other current liabilities............................................... 1,978 2,155 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... 1,397 16 Financial Products............................................... 7,962 6,194 Total current liabilities................................................. 24,978 26,621 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... 9,742 9,141 Financial Products............................................... 16,365 17,140 Liability for postemployment benefits....................................... 6,254 6,599 Other liabilities...................................................... 4,408 4,323 Total liabilities......................................................... 61,747 63,824 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of $1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (9/30/20 and 12/31/19 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount................. 6,204 5,935 Treasury stock (9/30/20 - 271,636,341 shares; 12/31/19 - 264,812,014 shares) at cost....... (25,315) (24,217) Profit employed in the business............................................ 35,508 34,437 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)................................ (1,448) (1,567) Noncontrolling interests................................................ 45 41 Total shareholders' equity................................................ 14,994 14,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity....................................... $ 76,741 $ 78,453 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 7 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Common stock Treasury

stock Profit employed in the business Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Noncontrolling interests Total Balance at June 30, 2019........................... $ 5,822 $ (22,467) $ 32,981 $ (1,499) $ 41 $ 14,878 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies........... - - 1,494 - - 1,494 Foreign currency translation, net of tax................ - - - (263) - (263) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax....... - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax............. - - - (17) - (17) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax................ - - - 4 - 4 Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 404,606.......................... - 20 - - - 20 Stock-based compensation expense.................. 57 - - - - 57 Common shares repurchased: 10,335,410 1 - (1,246) - - - (1,246) Other...................................... 72 - 2 - - 74 Balance at September 30, 2019....................... $ 5,951 $ (23,693) $ 34,477 $ (1,783) $ 41 $ 14,993 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Balance at June 30, 2020........................... $ 6,120 $ (25,412) $ 34,841 $ (1,815) $ 43 $ 13,777 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies........... - - 668 - 3 671 Foreign currency translation, net of tax................ - - - 291 - 291 Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax....... - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax............. - - - 76 - 76 Available-for-sale securities, net of tax................ - - - 8 - 8 Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 1,751,708......................... 23 97 - - - 120 Stock-based compensation expense.................. 55 - - - - 55 Other...................................... 6 (1) (1) 4 Balance at September 30, 2020....................... $ 6,204 $ (25,315) $ 35,508 $ (1,448) $ 45 $ 14,994 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 8 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Common stock Treasury stock Profit employed in the business Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Noncontrolling interests Total Balance at December 31, 2018...................... $ 5,827 $ (20,531) $ 30,427 $ (1,684) $ 41 $ 14,080 Adjustments to adopt new accounting guidance Lease accounting............................ - - 235 - - 235 Reclassification of certain tax effects from accumulated other comprehensive income........................ - - (108) 108 - - Balance at January 1, 2019........................ 5,827 (20,531) 30,554 (1,576) 41 14,315 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies......... - - 4,995 - 2 4,997 Foreign currency translation, net of tax.............. - - - (186) - (186) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax...... - - - (22) - (22) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax............ - - - (33) - (33) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax.............. - - - 34 - 34 Dividends declared 1 - - (1,074) - - (1,074) Distribution to noncontrolling interests.............. (2) (2) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 2,907,710........................ (62) 121 59 Stock-based compensation expense................. 170 - - - - 170 Common shares repurchased: 25,792,061 2 - (3,283) - - - (3,283) Other.................................... 16 - 2 - - 18 Balance at September 30, 2019..................... $ 5,951 $ (23,693) $ 34,477 $ (1,783) $ 41 $ 14,993 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Balance at December 31, 2019...................... $ 5,935 $ (24,217) $ 34,437 $ (1,567) $ 41 $ 14,629 Adjustments to adopt new accounting guidance 3 Credit losses............................... - - (25) - - (25) Balance at January 1, 2020........................ 5,935 (24,217) 34,412 (1,567) 41 14,604 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies......... - - 2,218 - 5 2,223 Foreign currency translation, net of tax.............. - - - 106 - 106 Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax...... - - - (20) - (20) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax............ - - - 4 - 4 Available-for-sale securities, net of tax.............. - - - 29 - 29 Dividends declared 1 - - (1,121) - - (1,121) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 3,271,679........................ (43) 153 - - - 110 Stock-based compensation expense................. 169 - - - - 169 Common shares repurchased: 10,096,006 2 - (1,250) - - - (1,250) Other.................................... 143 (1) (1) (1) 140 Balance at September 30, 2020..................... $ 6,204 $ (25,315) $ 35,508 $ (1,448) $ 45 $ 14,994 1 Dividends per share of common stock of $2.06 and $1.89 were declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 2 See Note 12 for additional information. 3 See Note 2 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 9 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies...........................

Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization.................................... Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 $ 2,223 1,815 $ 4,997 1,933 Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations...................... - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes.......................... (38) (13) Other.................................................... 919 627 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other.................................... 1,473 427 Inventories................................................ (139) (676) Accounts payable............................................ (596) (669) Accrued expenses........................................... (286) 114 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits........................ (547) (858) Customer advances........................................... 13 169 Other assets - net............................................ (15) 19 Other liabilities - net......................................... (512) (1,592) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities.......................... 4,255 4,478 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others................... (686) (723) Expenditures for equipment leased to others.............................. (805) (1,133) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment......... 550 812 Additions to finance receivables..................................... (9,278) (9,453) Collections of finance receivables.................................... 9,656 9,144 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables............................... 37 183 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)......................... (93) (6) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold).............. 13 3 Proceeds from sale of securities...................................... 239 281 Investments in securities.......................................... (512) (425) Other - net................................................... (80) (37) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities........................... (959) (1,354) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid................................................. (1,683) (1,564) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued..................... 110 59 Common shares repurchased........................................ (1,130) (3,283) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation............................... 1,991 1,479 Financial Products........................................... 7,427 7,348 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation............................... (18) (8) Financial Products........................................... (6,771) (6,054) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)............ (2,138) (1,006) Other - net (1) (2) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities.......................... (2,213) (3,031) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash.................................. (47) Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash........ 1,027 46 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period........... 8,292 7,890 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period............... $ 9,319 $ 7,936 All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 10 Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, (c) the consolidated financial position at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (2019 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2019 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2019 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Unconsolidated Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) We have affiliates, suppliers and dealers that are VIEs of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Although we have provided financial support, we do not have the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the economic performance of each entity. Our maximum exposure to loss from these VIEs for which we are not the primary beneficiary was $57 million and $133 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Cat Financial has end-user customers that are VIEs of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Although we have provided financial support to these entities and therefore have a variable interest, we do not have the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact their economic performance. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. These risks were evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. 11 Table of Contents 2. New accounting guidance Adoption of new accounting standards Credit losses (Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13) - In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued new accounting guidance to introduce a new model for recognizing credit losses on financial instruments based on an estimate of current expected credit losses. The new guidance applies to loans, accounts receivable, trade receivables, other financial assets measured at amortized cost, loan commitments and other off-balance sheet credit exposures. The new guidance also applies to debt securities and other financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. The new guidance was effective January 1, 2020. We applied the new guidance using a modified retrospective approach through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings as of January 1, 2020. We have not recast prior period comparative information, which we continue to report under the accounting guidance in effect for those periods. Our adoption of the new guidance did not have a material impact on our financial statements. We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2020, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: ASU Description 2018-13 Fair value measurement 2018-15 Internal-use software 2018-19 Codification improvements - Credit losses 2019-04 Codification improvements - Credit losses, Derivatives & hedging, and Financial instruments 2019-05 Financial instruments - Credit losses 2019-11 Codification improvements - Credit losses 2019-12 Simplifying accounting for income taxes 2020-02 Financial instruments - Credit losses 2020-03 Codification improvements - Financial instruments

B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted Reference rate reform (ASU 2020-04) - In March 2020, the FASB issued accounting guidance to ease the potential burden in accounting for reference rate reform related activities that impact debt, leases, derivatives and other contracts. The guidance is optional and may be elected over time as reference rate reform activities occur between March 12, 2020 through December 31, 2022. We are evaluating the impact of reference rate reform on our contracts and assessing the impacts of adopting this guidance on our financial statements. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed ASUs not listed above and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. 3. Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products. In addition, Cat Financial provides wholesale inventory financing for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We include wholesale inventory receivables in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Trade receivables from dealers and end users were $6,048 million, $7,648 million and $7,743 million as of September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. We recognize trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were $674 million, $693 million and $674 million as of September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. We recognize long­term trade receivables from dealers and end users in Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. 12 Table of Contents We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were $1,659 million, $1,654 million and $1,680 million as of September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized $144 million and $843 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2020. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recognized $101 million and $976 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2019. As of September 30, 2020, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is $6.0 billion, of which $2.4 billion is expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following September 30, 2020. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied performance obligations with an original contract duration of one year or less. Contracts with an original duration of one year or less are primarily sales to dealers for machinery, engines and replacement parts. See Note 16 for further disaggregated sales and revenues information. 4. Stock-based compensation Accounting for stock-based compensation requires that the cost resulting from all stock-based payments be recognized in the financial statements based on the grant date fair value of the award. Our stock-based compensation primarily consists of stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). We recognized pretax stock-based compensation expense of $55 million and $169 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $57 million and $170 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The following table illustrates the type and fair value of the stock-based compensation awards granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Weighted- Weighted- Weighted- Weighted- Average Fair Average Grant Average Fair Average Grant Shares Granted Value Per Share Date Stock Price Shares Granted Value Per Share Date Stock Price Stock options......... 1,913,888 $ 25.98 $ 127.60 1,499,524 $ 40.98 $ 138.35 RSUs.............. 705,287 $ 127.60 $ 127.60 657,389 $ 138.35 $ 138.35 PRSUs............. 371,641 $ 127.60 $ 127.60 342,097 $ 138.35 $ 138.35 The following table provides the assumptions used in determining the fair value of the stock-based awards for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively: Grant Year 2020 2019 Weighted-average dividend yield.................................... 2.47% 2.56% Weighted-average volatility........................................ 25.7% 29.1% Range of volatilities............................................ 24.5% -29.7% 25.1% -38.7% Range of risk-free interest rates..................................... 1.21% -1.39% 2.48% -2.68% Weighted-average expected lives..................................... 8 years 7 years As of September 30, 2020, the total remaining unrecognized compensation expense related to nonvested stock-based compensation awards was $170 million, which will be amortized over the weighted-average remaining requisite service periods of approximately 1.8 years. 13 Table of Contents 5. Derivative financial instruments and risk management Our earnings and cash flow are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. Our Risk Management Policy (policy) allows for the use of derivative financial instruments to prudently manage foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate and commodity price exposures. Our policy specifies that derivatives are not to be used for speculative purposes. Derivatives that we use are primarily foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts, interest rate contracts and commodity forward and option contracts. Our derivative activities are subject to the management, direction and control of our senior financial officers. We present at least annually to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on our risk management practices, including our use of financial derivative instruments. We recognize all derivatives at their fair value on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. On the date the derivative contract is entered into, we designate the derivative as (1) a hedge of the fair value of a recognized asset or liability (fair value hedge), (2) a hedge of a forecasted transaction or the variability of cash flow (cash flow hedge) or (3) an undesignated instrument. We record in current earnings changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a fair value hedge, along with the gain or loss on the hedged recognized asset or liability that is attributable to the hedged risk. We record in Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a cash flow hedge, to the extent effective, on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position until we reclassify them to earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings. We report changes in the fair value of undesignated derivative instruments in current earnings. We classify cash flows from designated derivative financial instruments within the same category as the item being hedged on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We include cash flows from undesignated derivative financial instruments in the investing category on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We formally document all relationships between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as the risk-management objective and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. This process includes linking all derivatives that are designated as fair value hedges to specific assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and linking cash flow hedges to specific forecasted transactions or variability of cash flow. We also formally assess, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, whether the designated derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flow of hedged items. When a derivative is determined not to be highly effective as a hedge or the underlying hedged transaction is no longer probable, we discontinue hedge accounting prospectively, in accordance with the derecognition criteria for hedge accounting. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency exchange rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the U.S. dollar value of sales made and costs incurred in foreign currencies. Movements in foreign currency rates also affect our competitive position as these changes may affect business practices and/or pricing strategies of non-U.S.-based competitors. Additionally, we have balance sheet positions denominated in foreign currencies, thereby creating exposure to movements in exchange rates. Our ME&T operations purchase, manufacture and sell products in many locations around the world. As we have a diversified revenue and cost base, we manage our future foreign currency cash flow exposure on a net basis. We use foreign currency forward and option contracts to manage unmatched foreign currency cash inflow and outflow. Our objective is to minimize the risk of exchange rate movements that would reduce the U.S. dollar value of our foreign currency cash flow. Our policy allows for managing anticipated foreign currency cash flow for up to five years. As of September 30, 2020, the maximum term of these outstanding contracts was approximately 60 months. We generally designate as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract any Australian dollar, Brazilian real, British pound, Canadian dollar, Chinese yuan, Indian rupee, Japanese yen, Mexican peso, Norwegian Krona, Singapore dollar or Thailand baht forward or option contracts that meet the requirements for hedge accounting and the maturity extends beyond the current quarter-end. We perform designation on a specific exposure basis to support hedge accounting. The remainder of ME&T foreign currency contracts are undesignated. 14 Table of Contents As of September 30, 2020, $8 million of deferred net losses, net of tax, included in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position), are expected to be reclassified to current earnings over the next twelve months when earnings are affected by the hedged transactions. The actual amount recorded in current earnings will vary based on exchange rates at the time the hedged transactions impact earnings. In managing foreign currency risk for our Financial Products operations, our objective is to minimize earnings volatility resulting from conversion and the remeasurement of net foreign currency balance sheet positions and future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our policy allows the use of foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts to offset the risk of currency mismatch between our assets and liabilities and exchange rate risk associated with future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our foreign currency forward and option contracts are primarily undesignated. We designate fixed-to-fixed cross currency contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against movements in exchange rates on foreign currency fixed-rate assets and liabilities. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the amount of our interest payments and the value of our fixed-rate debt. Our practice is to use interest rate contracts to manage our exposure to interest rate changes. Our ME&T operations generally use fixed-rate debt as a source of funding. Our objective is to minimize the cost of borrowed funds. Our policy allows us to enter into fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts and forward rate agreements to meet that objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges at inception of the contract, and we designate certain forward rate agreements as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract. Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move. Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item. Commodity Price Risk Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials. Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use. Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated. 15 Table of Contents The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Consolidated Statement of Financial Asset (Liability) Fair Value Position Location September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Designated derivatives

Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... $ 29 $ 18 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 28 9 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (40) (20) Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Other liabilities.................. (21) - Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 16 54 Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other - 13 Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (39) (3) Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other 1 - Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 3 - Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 60 5 Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (12) (25) $ 25 $ 51 Undesignated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... $ 3 $ 1 Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 57 7 Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 12 5 Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (18) (22) Commodity contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... 9 4 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other 1 - Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (7) (1) $ 57 $ (6) 16 Table of Contents The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments were as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Machinery, Energy & Transportation...................................... $ 3,479 $ 2,563 Financial Products................................................... $ 11,538 $ 8,931 The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices. The effect of derivatives designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows: Cash Flow Hedges Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Millions of dollars) Foreign exchange contracts Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Recognized

in AOCI Recognized in Earnings Classification of

Gains (Losses) Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Reclassified

from AOCI Amount of the line items

in the Consolidated

Statement of Results of

Operations Machinery, Energy & Transportation.... $ 66 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................. $ (6) $ 9,228 Cost of goods sold.............. (15) 6,919 Financial Products.............. (64) Interest expense of Financial Products.... 8 137 Other income (expense).......... (63) 14 Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation.... 2 Interest expense excluding Financial Products..................... (1) 136 Financial Products.............. 1 Interest expense of Financial Products.... (16) 137 $ 5 $ (93) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Recognized in Earnings Foreign exchange contracts Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Recognized

in AOCI Classification of

Gains (Losses) Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Reclassified

from AOCI Amount of the line items

in the Consolidated

Statement of Results of

Operations Machinery, Energy & Transportation.... $ (13) Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................ $ 3 $ 11,974 Financial Products.............. 100 Interest expense of Financial Products 9 189 Other income (expense).......... 89 88 Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation.... - Interest expense excluding Financial Products.................... 103 Financial Products.............. (12) Interest expense of Financial Products. 189 $ 75 $ 96 17 Table of Contents Cash Flow Hedges Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Millions of dollars) Foreign exchange contracts Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Recognized

in AOCI Recognized in Earnings Classification of

Gains (Losses) Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Reclassified

from AOCI Amount of the line items

in the Consolidated

Statement of Results of

Operations Machinery, Energy & Transportation... $ (58) Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................. $ 10 $ 28,452 Cost of goods sold.............. (58) 21,298 Financial Products............. 2 Interest expense of Financial Products.... 28 461 Other income (expense).......... (35) 265 Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation... (14) Interest expense excluding Financial Products..................... (3) 384 Financial Products............. (23) Interest expense of Financial Products.... (40) 461 $ (93) $ (98) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Recognized

in AOCI Recognized in Earnings Classification of

Gains (Losses) Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Reclassified

from AOCI Amount of the line

items in the

Consolidated Statement

of Results of

Operations Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation... $ 8 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................ $ 4 $ 38,369 Cost of goods sold............. (4) 27,513 Financial Products............. 132 Interest expense of Financial Products... 23 571 Other income (expense).......... 91 316 Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation... - Interest expense excluding Financial Products.................... (3) 309 Financial Products............. (72) Interest expense of Financial Products... (2) 571 $ 68 $ 109 18 Table of Contents The effect of derivatives not designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Classification of Gains (Losses) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation....... Other income (expense)............ $ 8 $ (1) Financial Products................... Other income (expense) .........................(73) 15

Commodity contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation....... Other income (expense) ..........................6 (6) $ (59) $ 8 Foreign exchange contracts Classification of Gains (Losses) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... Other income (expense).......... $ 21 $ 12 Financial Products.................. Other income (expense).......... 12 (24) Commodity contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... Other income (expense).......... (25) 10 $ 8 $ (2) We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements generally also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event. Collateral is generally not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements. 19 Table of Contents Inventories Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Raw materials................................................ $ 4,093 $ 4,263 Work-in-process.............................................. 1,113 1,147 Finished goods............................................... 5,984 5,598 Supplies.................................................... 263 258 Total inventories............................................... $ 11,453 $ 11,266 Intangible assets and goodwill A. Intangible assets Intangible assets were comprised of the following: September 30, 2020 (Millions of dollars) Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount Amortization Net Customer relationships............................... 15 $ 2,453 $ (1,533) $ 920 Intellectual property................................. 11 1,522 (1,131) 391 Other........................................... 13 181 (129) 52 Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14 $ 4,156 $ (2,793) $ 1,363 December 31, 2019 Weighted

Amortizable

Life (Years) Gross

Carrying

Amount Accumulated

Amortization Net Customer relationships............................... 15 $ 2,450 $ (1,406) $ 1,044 Intellectual property................................. 12 1,510 (1,055) 455 Other........................................... 13 191 (125) 66 Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14 $ 4,151 $ (2,586) $ 1,565 Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $78 million and $236 million, respectively. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $81 million and $244 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be: (Millions of dollars) Remaining Three Months of 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter $76 $296 $278 $220 $162 $331 B. Goodwill No goodwill was impaired during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 or 2019. 21 Table of Contents The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were as follows: (Millions of dollars) December 31, Other September 30, 2019 Acquisitions Adjustments 1 2020 Construction Industries Goodwill...................... $ 306 $ - $ 6 $ 312 Impairments.................... (22) - - (22) Net goodwill.................... 284 - 6 290 Resource Industries Goodwill...................... 4,156 - 40 4,196 Impairments.................... (1,175) - - (1,175) Net goodwill.................... 2,981 - 40 3,021 Energy & Transportation Goodwill...................... 2,875 41 19 2,935 All Other 2 Goodwill...................... 56 - 2 58 Consolidated total Goodwill...................... 7,393 41 67 7,501 Impairments.................... (1,197) - - (1,197) Net goodwill.................... $ 6,196 $ 41 $ 67 $ 6,304 1 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation. 2 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16). 22 Table of Contents 8. Investments in debt and equity securities We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, primarily at Insurance Services, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We classify debt securities as available-for-sale, and we include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of these debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. The cost basis and fair value of debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Unrealized

Pretax Net Unrealized

Pretax Net (Millions of dollars) Cost Gains Fair Cost Gains Fair Basis (Losses) Value Basis (Losses) Value Government debt U.S. treasury bonds................. $ 16 $ - $ 16 $ 9 $ - $ 9 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds. 50 1 51 54 - 54 Corporate bonds Corporate bonds................... 958 43 1,001 836 20 856 Asset-backed securities.............. 156 2 158 62 62 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency............ 351 13 364 327 4 331 Residential...................... 5 - 5 6 - 6 Commercial...................... 61 4 65 46 1 47 Total debt securities................ $ 1,597 $ 63 $ 1,660 $ 1,340 $ 25 $ 1,365 Available-for-sale investments in an unrealized loss position: September 30, 2020 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Corporate bonds Corporate bonds.............. $ 65 $ 2 $ 6 $ - $ 71 $ 2 Total....................... $ 65 $ 2 $ 6 $ - $ 71 $ 2 December 31, 2019 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Corporate bonds Corporate bonds.............. $ 58 $ 1 $ 50 $ - $ 108 $ 1 Total....................... $ 58 $ 1 $ 50 $ - $ 108 $ 1 1 Indicates the length of time that individual securities have been in a continuous unrealized loss position. 23 Table of Contents Corporate Bonds The unrealized losses on our investments in corporate bonds relate to changes in interest rates and credit-related yield spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of September 30, 2020. The cost basis and fair value of the available-for-sale debt securities at September 30, 2020, by contractual maturity, are shown below. Expected maturities will differ from contractual maturities because borrowers may have the right to prepay and creditors may have the right to call obligations. September 30, 2020 (Millions of dollars) Cost Basis Fair Value Due in one year or less................................................. $ 134 $ 135 Due after one year through five years ...............................................715 748 Due after five years through ten years ..............................................246 257 Due after ten years ...........................................................85 86 U.S. governmental agency mortgage-backed securities ...................................351 364 Residential mortgage-backed securities .............................................5 5 Commercial mortgage-backed securities .............................................61 65 Total debt securities - available-for-sale.................................... $ 1,597 $ 1,660 Sales of available-for-sale securities: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (Millions of dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale securities........ $ 74 $ 92 $ 197 $ 237 Gross gains from the sale of available-for-sale securities ..............- - 1 1

Gross losses from the sale of available-for-sale securities For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $9 million and $2 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $(1) million and $54 million, respectively. 24 Table of Contents 9. Postretirement benefits A. Pension and postretirement benefit costs Other U.S. Pension Non-U.S. Pension Postretirement Benefits Benefits Benefits (Millions of dollars) September 30 September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 For the three months ended: Components of net periodic benefit cost: Service cost................................. $...- $ 29 $ 13 $ 20 $ 24 $ 19 Interest cost ....................................120 150 17 23 26 34 Expected return on plan assets .......................(197) (180) (34) (37) (4) (4) Amortization of prior service cost (credit) (Gain) loss on remeasurement of pension obligations 1 (2) - 79 - - - Curtailments, settlements and termination benefits 1 - - 4 - - - Net periodic benefit cost (benefit) 2................. $ (79) $ (1) $ 79 $ 6 $ 37 $ 39 For the nine months ended: Components of net periodic benefit cost: Service cost................................. $ - $ 86 $ 41 $ 61 $ 71 $ 60 Interest cost ....................................362 450 57 70 79 102 Expected return on plan assets ........................(593) (540) (107) (112) (10) (14)

Amortization of prior service cost (credit) (Gain) loss on remeasurement of pension obligations 1 - - (55) - - - Curtailments, settlements and termination benefits 1 - - 25 - - - Net periodic benefit cost (benefit) 2................. $ (231) $ (4) $ (39) $ 19 $ 112 $ 118 1 Total lump-sum transfers out of certain pension plans exceeded the service and interest cost for 2020, which required us to follow settlement accounting and remeasure the plans' obligations as of March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. 2 The service cost component is included in Operating costs in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. All other components are included in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We made $47 million and $217 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement plans during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. We currently anticipate full-year 2020 contributions of approximately $250 million. B. Defined contribution benefit costs Total company costs related to our defined contribution plans were as follows: Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (Millions of dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. Plans............................ $ 103 $ 68 $ 248 $ 298 Non-U.S. Plans ...................................22 22 65 64 $ 125 $ 90 $ 313 $ 362 The decrease in the U.S. defined contribution benefit costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the fair value adjustments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plans. 25 Table of Contents Leases Revenues from finance and operating leases, primarily included in Revenues of Financial Products on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Finance lease revenue.......................... $ 125 $ 136 $ 369 $ 390 Operating lease revenue........................ 249 317 837 941 Total..................................... $ 374 $ 453 $ 1,206 $ 1,331 We present revenues net of sales and other related taxes. Guarantees and product warranty Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees We have provided an indemnity to a third-party insurance company for potential losses related to performance bonds issued on behalf of Caterpillar dealers. The bonds have varying terms and are issued to insure governmental agencies against nonperformance by certain dealers. We also provided guarantees to third-parties related to the performance of contractual obligations by certain Caterpillar dealers. These guarantees have varying terms and cover potential financial losses incurred by the third parties resulting from the dealers' nonperformance. In 2016, we provided a guarantee to an end user related to the performance of contractual obligations by a Caterpillar dealer. Under the guarantee, which expires in 2025, non-performance by the Caterpillar dealer could require Caterpillar to satisfy the contractual obligations by providing goods, services or financial compensation to the end user up to an annual designated cap. Supplier consortium performance guarantee We have provided a guarantee to a customer in Europe related to the performance of contractual obligations by a supplier consortium to which one of our Caterpillar subsidiaries is a member. The guarantee covers potential damages incurred by the customer resulting from the supplier consortium's non-performance. The damages are capped except for failure of the consortium to meet certain obligations outlined in the contract in the normal course of business. The guarantee will expire when the supplier consortium performs all of its contractual obligations, which is expected to be completed in 2022. We have dealer performance guarantees and third-party performance guarantees that do not limit potential payment to end users related to indemnities and other commercial contractual obligations. In addition, we have entered into contracts involving industry standard indemnifications that do not limit potential payment. For these unlimited guarantees, we are unable to estimate a maximum potential amount of future payments that could result from claims made. No significant loss has been experienced or is anticipated under any of these guarantees. At both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the related recorded liability was $5 million. The maximum potential amount of future payments (undiscounted and without reduction for any amounts that may possibly be recovered under recourse or collateralized provisions) we could be required to make under the guarantees was as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees............................. $ 1,139 $ 1,150 Supplier consortium performance guarantee.......................... 257 238 Other guarantees............................................ 179 221 Total guarantees ..............................................$ 1,575 $ 1,609 26 Table of Contents Cat Financial provides guarantees to repurchase certain loans of Caterpillar dealers from a special-purpose corporation (SPC) that qualifies as a variable interest entity. The purpose of the SPC is to provide short-term working capital loans to Caterpillar dealers. This SPC issues commercial paper and uses the proceeds to fund its loan program. Cat Financial has a loan purchase agreement with the SPC that obligates Cat Financial to purchase certain loans that are not paid at maturity. Cat Financial receives a fee for providing this guarantee, which provides a source of liquidity for the SPC. Cat Financial is the primary beneficiary of the SPC as its guarantees result in Cat Financial having both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the SPC's economic performance and the obligation to absorb losses, and therefore Cat Financial has consolidated the financial statements of the SPC. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the SPC's assets of $1,098 million and $1,453 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of loans to dealers, and the SPC's liabilities of $1,097 million and $1,452 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of commercial paper. The assets of the SPC are not available to pay Cat Financial's creditors. Cat Financial may be obligated to perform under the guarantee if the SPC experiences losses. No loss has been experienced or is anticipated under this loan purchase agreement. We determine our product warranty liability by applying historical claim rate experience to the current field population and dealer inventory. Generally, we base historical claim rates on actual warranty experience for each product by machine model/engine size by customer or dealer location (inside or outside North America). We develop specific rates for each product shipment month and update them monthly based on actual warranty claim experience. (Millions of dollars) 2020 Warranty liability, January 1......................................................... $ 1,541 Reduction in liability (payments) .............................................................(652) Increase in liability (new warranties) ...........................................................678 Warranty liability, September 30..................................................... $ 1,567 (Millions of dollars) 2019 Warranty liability, January 1......................................................... $ 1,391 Reduction in liability (payments) .............................................................(903) Increase in liability (new warranties) 1,053 Warranty liability, December 31...................................................... $ 1,541 12. Profit per share Computations of profit per share: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit for the period (A) 1.................................. $ 668 $ 1,494 $ 2,218 $ 4,995

Determination of shares (in millions): Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (B) 542.3 556.3 543.9 565.2

Shares issuable on exercise of stock awards, net of shares assumed to be purchased out of proceeds at average market price ....................4.1 4.9 3.9 5.6 Average common shares outstanding for fully diluted computation (C) 2 546.4 561.2 547.8 570.8

Profit per share of common stock: Assuming no dilution (A/B)............................... $ 1.23 $ 2.69 $ 4.08 $ 8.84 Assuming full dilution (A/C) 2............................. $ 1.22 $ 2.66 $ 4.05 $ 8.75 Shares outstanding as of September 30 (in millions) 543.3 552.7 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. 27 Table of Contents For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, we excluded 4.8 million and 3.0 million of outstanding stock options, respectively, from the computation of diluted earnings per share because the effect would have been antidilutive. In July 2018, the Board approved a share repurchase authorization (the 2018 Authorization) of up to $10.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock effective January 1, 2019, with no expiration. As of September 30, 2020, approximately $4.8 billion remained available under the 2018 Authorization. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we did not repurchase any shares of Caterpillar common stock. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we repurchased 10.1 million shares of Caterpillar common stock at an aggregate cost of $1.3 billion. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we repurchased 10.3 million and 25.8 million shares of Caterpillar common stock, respectively, at an aggregate cost of $1.3 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively. We made these purchases through a combination of accelerated stock repurchase agreements with third-party financial institutions and open market transactions. 13. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) We present comprehensive income and its components in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. Changes in Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, included in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, consisted of the following: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Foreign

currency

translation Pension and

other

postretirement

benefits Derivative

financial

instruments Available-

for-sale

securities Total Balance at June 30, 2020............. $ (1,672) $ (15) $ (169) $ 41 $ (1,815) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications.................. 291 (1) 3 8 301 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss..... 73 66 Other comprehensive income (loss)..... 291 76 8 367 Balance at September 30, 2020......... $ (1,381) $ (23) $ (93) $ 49 $ (1,448) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Balance at June 30, 2019............. $ (1,426) $ 17 $ (105) $ 15 $ (1,499) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications.................. (263) - 59 4 (200) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss..... (8) (76) (84) Other comprehensive income (loss)..... (263) (8) (17) 4 (284) Balance at September 30, 2019......... $ (1,689) $ 9 $ (122) $ 19 $ (1,783) 28 Table of Contents Foreign

currency Pension and

other postretirement Derivative

financial Available-for-sale (Millions of dollars) translation benefits instruments securities Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Balance at December 31, 2019......... $ (1,487) $ (3) $ (97) $ 20 $ (1,567) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications................ 84 1 (72) 29 42 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss... 22 76 77 Other comprehensive income (loss)..... 106 (20) 4 29 119 Balance at September 30, 2020......... $ (1,381) $ $ (93) $ 49 $ (1,448) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Balance at December 31, 2018......... $ (1,601) $ 12 $ (80) $ (15) $ (1,684) Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance related to reclassification of certain tax effects from accumulated other comprehensive income............. 98 19 (9) 108 Balance at January 1, 2019......... (1,503) 31 (89) (15) (1,576) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications................ (186) 53 34 (99) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss... - (86) - (108) Other comprehensive income (loss)..... (186) (22) (33) 34 (207) Balance at September 30, 2019......... $ (1,689) $ 9 $ (122) $ 19 $ (1,783) 29 Table of Contents The effect of the reclassifications out of Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows: Three Months Ended September 30 (Millions of dollars) Classification of income (expense) 2020 2019 Pension and other postretirement benefits: Amortization of prior service credit (cost)..... Other income (expense).... $ 9 $ 10 Tax (provision) benefit .....................................................(2) (2) Reclassifications net of tax................................... $ 7 $ 8 Derivative financial instruments: Sales of Machinery, Foreign exchange contracts.............. Energy & Transportation.. $ (6) $ 3 Foreign exchange contracts.............. Cost of goods sold (15) - Foreign exchange contracts.............. Other income (expense).... (63) 89 Foreign exchange contracts............... Interest rate contracts................... Interest rate contracts................... Interest expense of Financial Products ....................8 9 Interest expense excluding Financial Products ...................(1) (2) Interest expense of Financial Products ..................(16) (3) Reclassifications before tax ................................................(93) 96 Tax (provision) benefit....................................................20 (20) Reclassifications net of tax..................................... $ (73) $ 76 Total reclassifications from Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).... $ (66) $ 84 30 Table of Contents Nine Months Ended September 30 (Millions of dollars) Classification of income (expense) 2020 2019 Foreign currency translation Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation..... Other income (expense)....$ (22) $ - Reclassifications net of tax....................................... $ (22) $ - Pension and other postretirement benefits: Amortization of prior service credit (cost)...... Other income (expense).... $ 28 $ 30 Tax (provision) benefit......................................................(7) (8) Reclassifications net of tax....................................... $ 21 $ 22 Derivative financial instruments: Sales of Machinery, Energy Foreign exchange contracts............... & Transportation......... $ 10 $ 4 Foreign exchange contracts ................Cost of goods sold ...................(58) (4) Foreign exchange contracts............... Other income (expense) .................(35) 91 Foreign exchange contracts............... Interest rate contracts................... Interest rate contracts................... Interest expense of Financial Products ...................28 23 Interest expense excluding Financial Products ...................(3) (3) Interest expense of Financial Products ...................(40) (2) Reclassifications before tax ..................................................(98) 109 Tax (provision) benefit......................................................22 (23) Reclassifications net of tax....................................... $ (76) $ 86 Total reclassifications from Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)... $ (77) $ 108 31 Table of Contents 14. Environmental and legal matters The Company is regulated by federal, state and international environmental laws governing its use, transport and disposal of substances and control of emissions. In addition to governing our manufacturing and other operations, these laws often impact the development of our products, including, but not limited to, required compliance with air emissions standards applicable to internal combustion engines. We have made, and will continue to make, significant research and development and capital expenditures to comply with these emissions standards. We are engaged in remedial activities at a number of locations, often with other companies, pursuant to federal and state laws. When it is probable we will pay remedial costs at a site, and those costs can be reasonably estimated, we accrue the investigation, remediation, and operating and maintenance costs against our earnings. We accrue costs based on consideration of currently available data and information with respect to each individual site, including available technologies, current applicable laws and regulations, and prior remediation experience. Where no amount within a range of estimates is more likely, we accrue the minimum. Where multiple potentially responsible parties are involved, we consider our proportionate share of the probable costs. In formulating the estimate of probable costs, we do not consider amounts expected to be recovered from insurance companies or others. We reassess these accrued amounts on a quarterly basis. The amount recorded for environmental remediation is not material and is included in Accrued expenses. We believe there is no more than a remote chance that a material amount for remedial activities at any individual site, or at all the sites in the aggregate, will be required. On January 27, 2020, the Brazilian Federal Environmental Agency ("IBAMA") issued Caterpillar Brasil Ltda a notice of violation regarding allegations around the requirements for use of imported oils at the Piracicaba, Brazil facility. We have instituted processes to address the allegations. While we are still discussing resolution of these allegations with IBAMA, the initial notice from IBAMA included a proposed fine of approximately $300,000. We do not expect this fine or our response to address the allegations to have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. On January 7, 2015, the Company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The subpoena requested documents and information from the Company relating to, among other things, financial information concerning U.S. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries (including undistributed profits of non-U.S. subsidiaries and the movement of cash among U.S. and non-U.S. subsidiaries). The Company has received additional subpoenas relating to this investigation requesting additional documents and information relating to, among other things, the purchase and resale of replacement parts by Caterpillar Inc. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries, dividend distributions of certain non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries, and Caterpillar SARL (CSARL) and related structures. On March 2-3, 2017, agents with the Department of Commerce, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Internal Revenue Service executed search and seizure warrants at three facilities of the Company in the Peoria, Illinois area, including its former corporate headquarters. The warrants identify, and agents seized, documents and information related to, among other things, the export of products from the United States, the movement of products between the United States and Switzerland, the relationship between Caterpillar Inc. and CSARL, and sales outside the United States. It is the Company's understanding that the warrants, which concern both tax and export activities, are related to the ongoing grand jury investigation. The Company is continuing to cooperate with this investigation. The Company is unable to predict the outcome or reasonably estimate any potential loss; however, we currently believe that this matter will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. In addition, we are involved in other unresolved legal actions that arise in the normal course of business. The most prevalent of these unresolved actions involve disputes related to product design, manufacture and performance liability (including claimed asbestos exposure), contracts, employment issues, environmental matters, intellectual property rights, taxes (other than income taxes) and securities laws. The aggregate range of reasonably possible losses in excess of accrued liabilities, if any, associated with these unresolved legal actions is not material. In some cases, we cannot reasonably estimate a range of loss because there is insufficient information regarding the matter. However, we believe there is no more than a remote chance that any liability arising from these matters would be material. Although it is not possible to predict with certainty the outcome of these unresolved legal actions, we believe that these actions will not individually or in the aggregate have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. 32 Table of Contents 15. Income taxes The provision for income taxes for the first nine months of 2020 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 31 percent, compared with 26 percent for the first nine months of 2019, excluding the discrete items discussed in the following paragraphs. The increase in the estimated annual tax rate was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2020, including the impact of U.S. tax on non-U.S. earnings as a result of U.S. tax reform. During the first nine months of 2020, we recorded discrete tax benefits of $80 million to adjust prior year U.S. taxes including the impact of regulations received in 2020 and $21 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In addition, we recorded a $10 million tax charge related to the $55 million of net remeasurement gain resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. We excluded this net remeasurement gain and related tax from the estimated annual tax rate as the future period remeasurement impacts cannot currently be estimated. During the first nine months of 2019, we recorded discrete tax benefits of $178 million to adjust previously unrecognized tax benefits as a result of receipt of additional guidance related to the calculation of the mandatory deemed repatriation of non-U.S. earnings and $28 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. On January 31, 2018, we received a Revenue Agent's Report from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) indicating the end of the field examination of our U.S. income tax returns for 2010 to 2012. In the audits of 2007 to 2012 including the impact of a loss carryback to 2005, the IRS has proposed to tax in the United States profits earned from certain parts transactions by Caterpillar SARL (CSARL), based on the IRS examination team's application of the "substance-over-form" or "assignment-of-income" judicial doctrines. We are vigorously contesting the proposed increases to tax and penalties for these years of approximately $2.3 billion. We believe that the relevant transactions complied with applicable tax laws and did not violate judicial doctrines. We have filed U.S. income tax returns on this same basis for years after 2012. Based on the information currently available, we do not anticipate a significant change to our unrecognized tax benefits for this position within the next 12 months. We currently believe the ultimate disposition of this matter will not have a material adverse effect on our consolidated financial position, liquidity or results of operations. 33 Table of Contents 16. Segment information Basis for segment information Our Executive Office is comprised of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), four Group Presidents, a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and a Chief Human Resources Officer. The Group Presidents and CFO are accountable for a related set of end-to-end businesses that they manage. The Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary leads the Law, Security and Public Policy Division. The Chief Human Resources Officer leads the Human Resources Organization. The CEO allocates resources and manages performance at the Group President/CFO level. As such, the CEO serves as our Chief Operating Decision Maker, and operating segments are primarily based on the Group President/CFO reporting structure. Three of our operating segments, Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation are led by Group Presidents. One operating segment, Financial Products, is led by the CFO who also has responsibility for Corporate Services. Corporate Services is a cost center primarily responsible for the performance of certain support functions globally and to provide centralized services; it does not meet the definition of an operating segment. One Group President leads one smaller operating segment that is included in the All Other operating segment. The Law, Security and Public Policy Division and the Human Resources Organization are cost centers and do not meet the definition of an operating segment. Description of segments We have five operating segments, of which four are reportable segments. Following is a brief description of our reportable segments and the business activities included in the All Other operating segment: Construction Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes asphalt pavers; backhoe loaders; compactors; cold planers; compact track and multi-terrain loaders; mini, small, medium and large track excavators; motor graders; pipelayers; road reclaimers; skid steer loaders; telehandlers; small and medium track-type tractors; track-type loaders; utility vehicles; wheel excavators; compact, small and medium wheel loaders; and related parts and work tools. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Resource Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction, quarry and aggregates, waste and material handling applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales, and product support. The product portfolio includes large track-type tractors, large mining trucks, hard rock vehicles, longwall miners, electric rope shovels, draglines, hydraulic shovels, rotary drills, large wheel loaders, off-highway trucks, articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, landfill compactors, soil compactors, select work tools, machinery components, electronics and control systems, and related parts. In addition to equipment, Resource Industries also develops and sells technology products and services to provide customers fleet management, equipment management analytics and autonomous machine capabilities. Resource Industries also manages areas that provide services to other parts of the company, including integrated manufacturing and research and development. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Energy & Transportation: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives and related parts across industries serving Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Industrial and Transportation applications, including marine- and rail-related businesses. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales, and product support. The product portfolio includes turbine machinery and integrated systems and solutions and turbine-related services, reciprocating engine-powered generator sets, integrated systems used in the electric power generation industry, reciprocating engines and integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries, and reciprocating engines supplied to the industrial industry as well as Cat machinery. Responsibilities also include the remanufacturing of Caterpillar engines and components and remanufacturing services for other companies; the business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, remanufacturing, leasing and service of diesel-electric locomotives and components and other rail-related products and services; and product support of on-highway vocational trucks for North America. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. 34 Table of Contents Financial Products Segment: Provides financing alternatives to customers and dealers around the world for Caterpillar products, as well as financing for vehicles, power generation facilities and marine vessels that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. Financing plans include operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, working capital loans and wholesale financing plans. The segment also provides insurance and risk management products and services that help customers and dealers manage their business risk. Insurance and risk management products offered include physical damage insurance, inventory protection plans, extended service coverage for machines and engines, and dealer property and casualty insurance. The various forms of financing, insurance and risk management products offered to customers and dealers help support the purchase and lease of Caterpillar equipment. The segment also earns revenues from ME&T, but the related costs are not allocated to operating segments. Financial Products' segment profit is determined on a pretax basis and includes other income/ expense items. All Other operating segment: Primarily includes activities such as: business strategy; product management and development; manufacturing and sourcing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, rubber sealing and connecting components primarily for Cat(R) products; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions; distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration, including one wholly owned dealer in Japan; dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective distribution of machines, engines and parts; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments for new customer and dealer solutions that integrate data analytics with state-of-the-art digital technologies while transforming the buying experience. Results for the All Other operating segment are included as a reconciling item between reportable segments and consolidated external reporting. C. Segment measurement and reconciliations There are several methodology differences between our segment reporting and our external reporting. The following is a list of the more significant methodology differences: ME&T segment net assets generally include inventories, receivables, property, plant and equipment, goodwill, intangibles, accounts payable and customer advances. Beginning in 2020, we revised how we allocate certain assets between segments. We have recast all prior period amounts to align with the current methodology. We generally manage at the corporate level liabilities other than accounts payable and customer advances, and we do not include these in segment operations. Financial Products Segment assets generally include all categories of assets.

We value segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology.

We amortize goodwill allocated to segments using a fixed amount based on a 20-year useful life. This methodology difference only impacts segment assets. We do not include goodwill amortization expense in segment profit. In addition, we have allocated to segments only a portion of goodwill for certain acquisitions made in 2011 or later.

We generally manage currency exposures for ME&T at the corporate level and do not include in segment profit the effects of changes in exchange rates on results of operations within the year. We report the net difference created in the translation of revenues and costs between exchange rates used for U.S. GAAP reporting and exchange rates used for segment reporting as a methodology difference.

We do not include stock-based compensation expense in segment profit.

Postretirement benefit expenses are split; segments are generally responsible for service costs, with the remaining elements of net periodic benefit cost included as a methodology difference.

We determine ME&T segment profit on a pretax basis and exclude interest expense and most other income/ expense items. We determine Financial Products Segment profit on a pretax basis and include other income/ expense items. 35 Table of Contents Reconciling items are created based on accounting differences between segment reporting and our consolidated external reporting. Please refer to pages 36 to 39 for financial information regarding significant reconciling items. Most of our reconciling items are self-explanatory given the above explanations. For the reconciliation of profit, we have grouped the reconciling items as follows: Corporate costs: These costs are related to corporate requirements primarily for compliance and legal functions for the benefit of the entire organization.

Restructuring costs: May include costs for employee separation, long-lived asset impairments and contract terminations. These costs are included in Other operating (income) expenses except for defined-benefit plan curtailment losses and special termination benefits, which are included in Other income (expense). Restructuring costs also include other exit-related costs, which may consist of accelerated depreciation, inventory write-downs, building demolition, equipment relocation and project management costs and LIFO inventory decrement benefits from inventory liquidations at closed facilities, all of which are primarily included in Cost of goods sold. Only certain restructuring costs are excluded from segment profit. See Note 20 for more information.

Methodology differences: See previous discussion of significant accounting differences between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting.

Timing: Timing differences in the recognition of costs between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting. For example, we report certain costs on the cash basis for segment reporting and the accrual basis for consolidated external reporting. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, sales and revenues by geographic region reconciled to consolidated sales and revenues were as follows: Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 North America Latin America EAME Asia/

Pacific External

Sales and

Revenues Intersegment Total Sales Sales and and Revenues Revenues Construction Industries............. $ 1,781 $ 230 $ 796 $ 1,241 $ 4,048 $ 8 $ 4,056 Resource Industries............... 487 269 384 564 1,704 112 1,816 Energy & Transportation............ 1,584 221 1,113 557 3,475 686 4,161 Financial Products Segment.......... 448 63 100 113 724 1 - 724 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments........................ 4,300 783 2,393 2,475 9,951 806 10,757 All Other operating segment......... 10 1 1 13 25 81 106 Corporate Items and Eliminations...... (59) (12) (10) (14) (95) (887) (982) Total Sales and Revenues............ $ 4,251 $ 772 $ 2,384 $ 2,474 $ 9,881 $ - $ 9,881 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Construction Industries............. $ 2,728 $ 413 $ 1,048 $ 1,086 $ 5,275 $ 14 $ 5,289 Resource Industries............... 789 349 396 645 2,179 131 2,310 Energy & Transportation............ 2,129 378 1,224 831 4,562 890 5,452 Financial Products Segment.......... 560 79 102 124 865 1 - 865 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments........................ 6,206 1,219 2,770 2,686 12,881 1,035 13,916 All Other operating segment......... 1 6 8 12 27 84 111 Corporate Items and Eliminations...... (105) (14) (15) (16) (150) (1,119) (1,269) Total Sales and Revenues............ $ 6,102 $ 1,211 $ 2,763 $ 2,682 $ 12,758 $ - $ 12,758 1 Includes revenues from Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation and All Other operating segment of $81 million and $131 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 36 Table of Contents Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 North

America Latin America EAME Asia/

Pacific External

Sales and

Revenues Intersegment Total Sales and Sales and Revenues Revenues Construction Industries............. $ 5,470 $ 707 $ 2,618 $ 3,597 $ 12,392 $ 18 $ 12,410 Resource Industries............... 1,690 859 1,158 1,686 5,393 333 5,726 Energy & Transportation............ 5,138 667 3,095 1,734 10,634 2,025 12,659 Financial Products Segment.......... 1,466 193 298 344 2,301 1 - 2,301 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments........................ 13,764 2,426 7,169 7,361 30,720 2,376 33,096 All Other operating segment......... 22 4 17 38 81 249 330 Corporate Items and Eliminations...... (169) (36) (32) (51) (288) (2,625) (2,913) Total Sales and Revenues............ $ 13,617 $ 2,394 $ 7,154 $ 7,348 $ 30,513 $ - $ 30,513 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Construction Industries............. $ 9,206 $ 1,124 $ 3,162 $ 4,081 $ 17,573 $ 56 $ 17,629 Resource Industries............... 2,798 1,220 1,310 2,209 7,537 344 7,881 Energy & Transportation............ 6,577 1,035 3,416 2,291 13,319 2,829 16,148 Financial Products Segment.......... 1,681 225 306 376 2,588 1 - 2,588 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments........................ 20,262 3,604 8,194 8,957 41,017 3,229 44,246 All Other operating segment......... 23 7 23 45 98 259 357 Corporate Items and Eliminations...... (326) (37) (41) (55) (459) (3,488) (3,947) Total Sales and Revenues............ $ 19,959 $ 3,574 $ 8,176 $ 8,947 $ 40,656 $ - $ 40,656 1 Includes revenues from Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation and All Other operating segment of $274 million and $398 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, Energy & Transportation segment sales by end user application were as follows: Energy & Transportation External Sales Three Months Ended September 30 (Millions of dollars) 2020 2019 Oil and gas............................................................ $ 734 $ 1,246 Power generation 1,034 1,123 Industrial ......................................................................730 980 Transportation ..................................................................977 1,213 Energy & Transportation External Sales......................................$ 3,475 $ 4,562 Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Oil and gas............................................................ $ 2,622 $ 3,682 Power generation 2,783 3,180 Industrial 2,209 2,841 Transportation 3,020 3,616 Energy & Transportation External Sales......................................$ 10,634 $ 13,319 37