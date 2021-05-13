bourse Accueil Zonebourse Actions Etats-Unis Nyse Caterpillar Inc. Actualités Synthèse CAT US1491231015 CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) Ajouter à ma liste Rapport Rapport Temps Différé Nyse - 12/05 22:10:00 237.32 USD -0.83% 01:46 CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March 2021 EQ 01:23 CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics EQ 11/05 CATERPILLAR : nouveaux objectifs durables à l'horizon 2030 CF Synthèse Cotations Graphiques Actualités Notations Agenda Société Finances Consensus Révisions Dérivés Fonds Communauté Synthèse Toute l'actualité Reco analystes Autres langues Communiqués Publications officielles Actualités du secteur Analyses Zonebourse Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March 2021 13/05/2021 | 01:46 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March 2021



13-Mai-2021 / 01:43 CET/CEST

Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.

Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.



Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 OR ? TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to

Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (IRS Employer I.D. No.)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000 Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol (s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange 1 8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 New York Stock Exchange 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange 1 In addition to the New York Stock Exchange, Caterpillar common stock is also listed on stock exchanges in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ? Accelerated filer ? Non-accelerated filer ? Smaller reporting company ? Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ? No ? At March 31, 2021, 547,763,530 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. Table of Contents Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Item 2. 42

Operations Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 63 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 63 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 64 Item 1A. Risk Factors 64 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 64 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities * Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures * Item 5. Other Information 64 Item 6. Exhibits 65 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and revenues: Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation.................................... $ 11,191 $ 9,914 Revenues of Financial Products.............................................. 696 721 Total sales and revenues.................................................. 11,887 10,635 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold...................................................... 8,012 7,266 Selling, general and administrative expenses..................................... 1,239 1,121 Research and development expenses.......................................... 374 356 Interest expense of Financial Products......................................... 125 175 Other operating (income) expenses........................................... 323 313 Total operating costs..................................................... 10,073 9,231 Operating profit........................................................ 1,814 1,404 Interest expense excluding Financial Products.................................... 142 113 Other income (expense)................................................... 325 222 Consolidated profit before taxes............................................. 1,997 1,513 Provision (benefit) for income taxes........................................... 475 425 Profit of consolidated companies............................................. 1,522 1,088 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies.......................... 9 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies................................... 1,531 1,093 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests............................... 1 1 Profit 1 ..................................................................... $ 1,530 $ 1,092 Profit per common share.................................................. $ 2.80 $ 2.00 Profit per common share - diluted 2 ..................................................................... $ 2.77 $ 1.98 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic............................................................ 546.4 546.8 - Diluted 2 551.4 551.1 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 3 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies....................................... $ 1,531 $ 1,093 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: (347) (360) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (8) (7) Derivative financial instruments: (31) (60) Available-for-sale securities: (16) (18) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax..................................... (402) (445) Comprehensive income........................................................ 1,129 648 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests........................ 1 1 Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders.................................. $ 1,128 $ 647 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 4 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Assets Current assets: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and short-term investments......................................... $ 11,342 $ 9,352 Receivables - trade and other........................................... 7,955 7,317 Receivables - finance................................................ 9,333 9,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets................................... 1,802 1,930 Inventories....................................................... 12,149 11,402 Total current assets................................................... 42,581 39,464 Property, plant and equipment - net......................................... 12,132 12,401 Long-term receivables - trade and other..................................... 1,115 1,185 Long-term receivables - finance........................................... 11,966 12,222 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes................................ 1,391 1,523 Intangible assets...................................................... 1,246 1,308 Goodwill.......................................................... 6,343 6,394 Other assets........................................................ 3,955 3,827 Total assets............................................................ $ 80,729 $ 78,324 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... $ - $ 10 Financial Products............................................... 3,625 2,005 Accounts payable................................................... 6,694 6,128 Accrued expenses................................................... 3,574 3,642 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits................................ 1,283 1,096 Customer advances................................................. 1,168 1,108 Dividends payable................................................... - 562 Other current liabilities............................................... 2,035 2,017 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... 1,301 1,420 Financial Products............................................... 6,898 7,729 Total current liabilities................................................. 26,578 25,717 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation................................... 9,751 9,749 Financial Products............................................... 16,605 16,250 Liability for postemployment benefits....................................... 6,698 6,872 Other liabilities...................................................... 4,480 4,358 Total liabilities......................................................... 64,112 62,946 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of $1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (3/31/21 and 12/31/20 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount................. 6,215 6,230 Treasury stock (3/31/21 - 267,131,094 shares; 12/31/20 - 269,590,777 shares) at cost....... (25,049) (25,178) Profit employed in the business............................................ 36,697 35,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)................................ (1,290) (888) Noncontrolling interests................................................ 44 47 Total shareholders' equity................................................ 16,617 15,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity....................................... $ 80,729 $ 78,324 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 5 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Common stock Treasury stock Profit employed in the business Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Noncontrolling interests Total Balance at December 31, 2019...................... $ 5,935 $ (24,217) $ 34,437 $ (1,567) $ 41 $ 14,629 Adjustments to adopt new accounting guidance Credit losses............................... - - (25) - - (25) Balance at January 1, 2020........................ 5,935 (24,217) 34,412 (1,567) 41 14,604 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies......... - - 1,092 - 1 1,093 Foreign currency translation, net of tax.............. - - - (360) - (360) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax...... - - - (7) - (7) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax............ - - - (60) - (60) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax.............. - - - (18) - (18) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 1,197,083........................ (62) 39 - - - (23) Stock-based compensation expense................. 47 - - - - 47 Common shares repurchased: 9,328,184 1 - (1,163) - - - (1,163) Other.................................... 126 - - - - 126 Balance at March 31, 2020........................ $ 6,046 $ (25,341) $ 35,504 $ (2,012) $ 42 $ 14,239 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Balance at December 31, 2020...................... $ 6,230 $ (25,178) $ 35,167 $ (888) $ 47 $ 15,378 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies......... - - 1,530 - 1 1,531 Foreign currency translation, net of tax.............. - - - (347) - (347) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax...... - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax............ - - - (31) - (31) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax.............. - - - (16) - (16) Distribution to noncontrolling interests.............. (2) (2) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 2,459,683........................ (63) 128 65 Stock-based compensation expense................. 42 - - - - 42 Other.................................... 6 1 (2) 5 Balance at March 31, 2021........................ $ 6,215 $ (25,049) $ 36,697 $ (1,290) $ 44 $ 16,617 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Caterpillar Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies...........................

Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization................................... Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation................. Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes......................... Other................................................... Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 $ 1,531 586 - 109 (104) $ 1,093 614 (254) 20 534 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other.................................... (543) 500 Inventories................................................ (657) (541) Accounts payable............................................ 733 90 Accrued expenses........................................... 84 (97) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits........................ 191 (722) Customer advances........................................... 58 116 Other assets - net............................................ 56 (50) Other liabilities - net......................................... (116) (173) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities.......................... 1,928 1,130 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others................... (252) (305) Expenditures for equipment leased to others.............................. (252) (243) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment......... 309 216 Additions to finance receivables..................................... (2,629) (2,953) Collections of finance receivables.................................... 2,770 3,153 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables............................... 5 31 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)......................... (386) (35) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold).............. 28 - Proceeds from sale of securities...................................... 126 68 Investments in securities.......................................... (148) (180) Other - net................................................... (48) 35 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities........................... (477) (213) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid................................................. (562) (567) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued..................... 65 (23) Common shares repurchased........................................ (1,043) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation............................... 494 15 Financial Products........................................... 1,779 2,126 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation............................... (644) (6) Financial Products........................................... (2,243) (2,460) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)............ 1,659 (40) Other - net (2) (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities.......................... 546 (1,999) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash.................................. (12) (80) Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash........ 1,985 (1,162) Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period........... 9,366 8,292 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period............... $ 11,351 $ 7,130 All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 7 Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, (c) the consolidated financial position at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2020 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2020 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Cat Financial has end-user customers that are VIEs of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Although we have provided financial support to these entities and therefore have a variable interest, we do not have the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact their economic performance. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. These risks were evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. See Note 11 for further discussions on a consolidated VIE. New accounting guidance A. Adoption of new accounting standards Reference rate reform (Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2020-04) - In March 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued accounting guidance to ease the potential burden in accounting for reference rate reform related activities that impact debt, leases, derivatives and other contracts. The guidance is optional and may be elected over time as reference rate reform activities occur between March 12, 2020 through December 31, 2022. In January 2021, we elected to adopt optional expedients impacting our derivative instruments. We continue to evaluate the impact of reference rate reform on our other contracts and assess the impacts of adopting this guidance on our financial statements. 8 Table of Contents We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2021, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: ASU Description 2020-01 Investments - Equity securities, equity method and joint ventures and derivatives and hedging 2020-08 Codification improvements - Receivables - Nonrefundable fees and other costs 2021-01 Reference rate reform - Scope B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed the ASUs and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products. In addition, Cat Financial provides wholesale inventory financing for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We include wholesale inventory receivables in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Short-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were $6,889 million, $6,310 million and $7,648 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. We recognize short-term trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were $612 million, $657 million and $693 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. We recognize long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users in Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were $1,584 million, $1,526 million and $1,654 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we recognized $433 million and $368 million of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2021 and 2020, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is $6.0 billion, with about one-third of the amount expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following March 31, 2021. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied performance obligations with an original contract duration of one year or less. Contracts with an original duration of one year or less are primarily sales to dealers for machinery, engines and replacement parts. See Note 16 for further disaggregated sales and revenues information. Stock-based compensation Accounting for stock-based compensation requires that the cost resulting from all stock-based payments be recognized in the financial statements based on the grant date fair value of the award. Our stock-based compensation primarily consists of stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). We recognized pretax stock-based compensation expense of $42 million and $47 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 9 Table of Contents The following table illustrates the type and fair value of the stock-based compensation awards granted during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively: Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Weighted- Weighted- Weighted- Weighted- Average Fair Average Grant Average Fair Average Grant Shares Granted Value Per Share Date Stock Price Shares Granted Value Per Share Date Stock Price Stock options......... 1,084,821 $ 56.30 $ 219.76 1,913,888 $ 25.98 $ 127.60 RSUs.............. 448,311 $ 219.76 $ 219.76 705,287 $ 127.60 $ 127.60 PRSUs............. 266,894 $ 219.76 $ 219.76 371,641 $ 127.60 $ 127.60 The following table provides the assumptions used in determining the fair value of the stock-based awards for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively: Grant Year 2021 2020 Weighted-average dividend yield.................................... 2.60% 2.47% Weighted-average volatility........................................ 32.9% 25.7% Range of volatilities............................................ 29.2% - 45.8% 24.5% - 29.7% Range of risk-free interest rates..................................... 0.06% - 1.41% 1.21% - 1.39% Weighted-average expected lives..................................... 8 years 8 years As of March 31, 2021, the total remaining unrecognized compensation expense related to nonvested stock-based compensation awards was $306 million, which will be amortized over the weighted-average remaining requisite service periods of approximately 1.9 years. 5. Derivative financial instruments and risk management Our earnings and cash flow are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. Our Risk Management Policy (policy) allows for the use of derivative financial instruments to prudently manage foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate and commodity price exposures. Our policy specifies that derivatives are not to be used for speculative purposes. Derivatives that we use are primarily foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts, interest rate contracts and commodity forward and option contracts. Our derivative activities are subject to the management, direction and control of our senior financial officers. We present at least annually to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on our risk management practices, including our use of financial derivative instruments. We recognize all derivatives at their fair value on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. On the date the derivative contract is entered into, we designate the derivative as (1) a hedge of the fair value of a recognized asset or liability (fair value hedge), (2) a hedge of a forecasted transaction or the variability of cash flow (cash flow hedge) or (3) an undesignated instrument. We record in current earnings changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a fair value hedge, along with the gain or loss on the hedged recognized asset or liability that is attributable to the hedged risk. We record in Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a cash flow hedge, to the extent effective, on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position until we reclassify them to earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings. We report changes in the fair value of undesignated derivative instruments in current earnings. We classify cash flows from designated derivative financial instruments within the same category as the item being hedged on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We include cash flows from undesignated derivative financial instruments in the investing category on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We formally document all relationships between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as the risk-management objective and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. This process includes linking all derivatives that are designated as fair value hedges to specific assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and linking cash flow hedges to specific forecasted transactions or variability of cash flow. 10 Table of Contents We also formally assess, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, whether the designated derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flow of hedged items. When a derivative is determined not to be highly effective as a hedge or the underlying hedged transaction is no longer probable, we discontinue hedge accounting prospectively, in accordance with the derecognition criteria for hedge accounting. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency exchange rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the U.S. dollar value of sales made and costs incurred in foreign currencies. Movements in foreign currency rates also affect our competitive position as these changes may affect business practices and/or pricing strategies of non-U.S.-based competitors. Additionally, we have balance sheet positions denominated in foreign currencies, thereby creating exposure to movements in exchange rates. Our ME&T operations purchase, manufacture and sell products in many locations around the world. As we have a diversified revenue and cost base, we manage our future foreign currency cash flow exposure on a net basis. We use foreign currency forward and option contracts to manage unmatched foreign currency cash inflow and outflow. Our objective is to minimize the risk of exchange rate movements that would reduce the U.S. dollar value of our foreign currency cash flow. Our policy allows for managing anticipated foreign currency cash flow for up to approximately five years. As of March 31, 2021, the maximum term of these outstanding contracts was approximately 60 months. We generally designate as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract any Australian dollar, Brazilian real, British pound, Canadian dollar, Chinese yuan, Indian rupee, Japanese yen, Mexican peso, Norwegian Krona, Singapore dollar or Thailand baht forward or option contracts that meet the requirements for hedge accounting and the maturity extends beyond the current quarter-end. We perform designation on a specific exposure basis to support hedge accounting. The remainder of ME&T foreign currency contracts are undesignated. In managing foreign currency risk for our Financial Products operations, our objective is to minimize earnings volatility resulting from conversion and the remeasurement of net foreign currency balance sheet positions and future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our policy allows the use of foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts to offset the risk of currency mismatch between our assets and liabilities and exchange rate risk associated with future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our foreign currency forward and option contracts are primarily undesignated. We designate fixed-to-fixed cross currency contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against movements in exchange rates on foreign currency fixed-rate assets and liabilities. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the amount of our interest payments and the value of our fixed-rate debt. Our practice is to use interest rate contracts to manage our exposure to interest rate changes. Our ME&T operations generally use fixed-rate debt as a source of funding. Our objective is to minimize the cost of borrowed funds. Our policy allows us to enter into fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts and forward rate agreements to meet that objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges at inception of the contract, and we designate certain forward rate agreements as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract. Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move. Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. 11 Table of Contents We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item. Commodity Price Risk Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials. Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use. Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated. The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Consolidated Statement of Financial Asset (Liability) Fair Value Position Location March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Designated derivatives

Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... $ 47 $ 74 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other 60 71 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (48) (36) Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Other liabilities.................. (13) (1) Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 1 Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 34 1 Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (64) (148) Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other - 4 Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... - 2 Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 41 57 Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (10) (5) $ 47 $ 20 Undesignated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... $ 8 $ 10 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (6) (1) Financial Products.................. Receivables - trade and other......... 60 17 Financial Products.................. Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 7 7 Financial Products.................. Accrued expenses................. (15) (107) Commodity contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Receivables - trade and other......... 40 35 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Long-term receivables - trade and other.. 3 2 Machinery, Energy & Transportation..... Accrued expenses................. (2) - $ 95 $ (37) 12 Table of Contents The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments were as follows: (Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Machinery, Energy & Transportation.................................... $ 3,857 $ 3,553 Financial Products................................................. $ 10,638 $ 11,260 The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices. The effect of derivatives designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows: Cash Flow Hedges Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Foreign exchange contracts Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Recognized

in AOCI Recognized in Earnings Classification of

Gains (Losses) Amount of

Gains

(Losses)

Reclassified

from AOCI Amount of the line items

in the Consolidated

Statement of Results of

Operations Machinery, Energy & Transportation... $ (47) Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................. $ (13) $ 11,191 Cost of goods sold.............. 28 8,012 Financial Products............. 119 Interest expense of Financial Products.... 2 125 Other income (expense).......... 112 325 Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation... 7 Interest expense excluding Financial Products..................... (1) 142 Financial Products............. - Interest expense of Financial Products.... (10) 125 $ 79 $ 118 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Recognized in Earnings Amount of Gains Classification of (Losses) Gains (Losses) Recognized in AOCI Amount of Amount of the line Gains items in the (Losses) Consolidated Statement Reclassified of Results of from AOCI Operations Foreign exchange contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation... $ (90) Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation................. $ 5 $ 9,914 Cost of goods sold.............. (11) 7,266 Financial Products............. 101 Interest expense of Financial Products... 11 175 Other income (expense)........... 71 222 Interest rate contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation... (4) Interest expense excluding Financial Products..................... (1) 113 Financial Products............. (15) Interest expense of Financial Products... (5) 175 $ (8) $ 70 13 Table of Contents The effect of derivatives not designated as hedging instruments on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations was as follows: Foreign exchange contracts Classification of Gains (Losses) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... Other income (expense).......... $ (8) $ (3) Financial Products.................. Other income (expense).......... 86 108 Commodity contracts Machinery, Energy & Transportation...... Other income (expense).......... 20 (46) $ 98 $ 59 We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements generally also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event. Collateral is generally not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements. 14 Table of Contents Inventories Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following: (Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Raw materials................................................ $ 4,233 $ 4,021 Work-in-process............................................... 1,267 1,052 Finished goods................................................ 6,371 6,054 Supplies................................................... 278 275 Total inventories.............................................. $ 12,149 $ 11,402 Intangible assets and goodwill A. Intangible assets Intangible assets were comprised of the following: March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount Amortization Net Customer relationships............................... 15 $ 2,451 $ (1,614) $ 837 Intellectual property................................. 12 1,444 (1,097) 347 Other........................................... 14 179 (117) 62 Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14 $ 4,074 $ (2,828) $ 1,246 December 31, 2020 Weighted

Amortizable

Life (Years) Gross

Carrying

Amount Accumulated

Amortization Net Customer relationships............................... 15 $ 2,493 $ (1,600) $ 893 Intellectual property................................. 12 1,439 (1,073) 366 Other........................................... 14 164 (115) 49 Total finite-lived intangible assets........................ 14 $ 4,096 $ (2,788) $ 1,308 Amortization expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was $77 million and $80 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be: (Millions of dollars) Remaining Nine Months of 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Thereafter $225 $284 $225 $167 $157 $188 B. Goodwill No goodwill was impaired during the three months ended March 31, 2021 or 2020. 16 Table of Contents The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were as follows: (Millions of dollars)

Construction Industries December 31, 2020 Acquisitions 1 Other Adjustments 2 March 31, 2021 Goodwill........................ $ 320 $ - $ (14) $ 306 Impairments....................... (22) - - (22) Net goodwill...................... 298 (14) 284 Resource Industries Goodwill........................ 4,253 - (43) 4,210 Impairments....................... (1,175) (1,175) Net goodwill...................... 3,078 (43) 3,035 Energy & Transportation Goodwill........................ 2,959 32 (22) 2,969 All Other 3 Goodwill........................ 59 - (4) 55 Consolidated total Goodwill........................ 7,591 32 (83) 7,540 Impairments....................... (1,197) (1,197) Net goodwill...................... $ 6,394 $ 32 $ (83) $ 6,343 1 See Note 21 for additional details. 2 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation. 3 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16). 8. Investments in debt and equity securities We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, primarily at Insurance Services, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We classify debt securities as available-for-sale, and we include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of these debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. The cost basis and fair value of debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows: 17 Table of Contents March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unrealized

Pretax Net Unrealized

Pretax Net (Millions of dollars) Cost Gains Fair Cost Gains Fair Basis (Losses) Value Basis (Losses) Value Government debt U.S. treasury bonds................. $ 10 $ - $ 10 $ 10 $ - $ 10 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds. 58 1 59 58 1 59 Corporate bonds Corporate bonds................... 998 34 1,032 962 50 1,012 Asset-backed securities.............. 150 2 152 156 3 159 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency............ 349 10 359 362 12 374 Residential...................... 5 - 5 5 - 5 Commercial...................... 75 2 77 60 4 64 Total debt securities................ $ 1,645 $ 49 $ 1,694 $ 1,613 $ 70 $ 1,683 Available-for-sale investments in an unrealized loss position: (Millions of dollars) Corporate bonds Corporate bonds................ Mortgage-backed debt securities.... U.S. governmental agency......... Total....................... March 31, 2021 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total Fair

Value Unrealized Losses Fair

Value Unrealized Fair Losses Value Unrealized

Losses $ 154 80 $ 2 1 $ 4 1 $ - $ 158 - 81 $ 2 1 $ 234 $ 3 $ 5 $ - $ 239 $ 3 December 31, 2020 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Corporate bonds Corporate bonds............... $ 13 $ - $ 4 $ - $ 17 $ - Mortgage-backed debt securities... U.S. governmental agency ...............2 - 5 - 7 - Total....................... $ 15 $ - $ 9 $ - $ 24 $ 1 Indicates the length of time that individual securities have been in a continuous unrealized loss position. Corporate Bonds The unrealized losses on our investments in corporate bonds relate to changes in interest rates and credit-related yield spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of March 31, 2021. Mortgage-Backed Debt Securities The unrealized losses on our investments in U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities relate to changes in interest rates and credit-related yield spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of March 31, 2021. 18 Table of Contents The cost basis and fair value of the available-for-sale debt securities at March 31, 2021, by contractual maturity, are shown below. Expected maturities will differ from contractual maturities because borrowers may have the right to prepay and creditors may have the right to call obligations. March 31, 2021 (Millions of dollars) Cost Basis Fair Value Due in one year or less................................................ $ 136$ 136 Due after one year through five years ..............................................730 759 Due after five years through ten years ..............................................287 294 Due after ten years ...........................................................63 64 U.S. governmental agency mortgage-backed securities ...................................349 359 Residential mortgage-backed securities ...............................................5 5 Commercial mortgage-backed securities .............................................75 77 Total debt securities - available-for-sale.................................... $ 1,645 $ 1,694 Sales of available-for-sale securities: Three Months Ended March 31 (Millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale securities................................ $ 100 $ 58 Gross gains from the sale of available-for-sale securities ....................................- -

Gross losses from the sale of available-for-sale securities For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $20 million and $(54) million, respectively. 9. Postretirement benefits A. Pension and postretirement benefit costs Other U.S. Pension Non-U.S. Pension Postretirement Benefits Benefits Benefits (Millions of dollars) March 31 March 31 March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 We made $106 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement plans during the three months ended March 31, 2021. We currently anticipate full-year 2021 contributions of approximately $310 million. 19 Table of Contents B. Defined contribution benefit costs Total company costs related to our defined contribution plans, which are included in Operating Costs in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 U.S. Plans.................................................... $ 125 $ 19 Non-U.S. Plans................................................. 26 23 $ 151 $ 42 The increase in the U.S. defined contribution benefit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the fair value adjustments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plans. Leases Revenues from finance and operating leases, primarily included in Revenues of Financial Products on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Finance lease revenue................................................. $ 125 $ 125 Operating lease revenue............................................... 294 303 Total............................................................ $ 419 $ 428 We present revenues net of sales and other related taxes. Guarantees and product warranty Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees We have provided an indemnity to a third-party insurance company for potential losses related to performance bonds issued on behalf of Caterpillar dealers. The bonds have varying terms and are issued to insure governmental agencies against nonperformance by certain dealers. We also provided guarantees to third-parties related to the performance of contractual obligations by certain Caterpillar dealers. These guarantees have varying terms and cover potential financial losses incurred by the third parties resulting from the dealers' nonperformance. In 2016, we provided a guarantee to an end user related to the performance of contractual obligations by a Caterpillar dealer. Under the guarantee, which expires in 2025, non-performance by the Caterpillar dealer could require Caterpillar to satisfy the contractual obligations by providing goods, services or financial compensation to the end user up to an annual designated cap. Supplier consortium performance guarantee We have provided a guarantee to a customer in Europe related to the performance of contractual obligations by a supplier consortium to which one of our Caterpillar subsidiaries is a member. The guarantee covers potential damages incurred by the customer resulting from the supplier consortium's non-performance. The damages are capped except for failure of the consortium to meet certain obligations outlined in the contract in the normal course of business. The guarantee will expire when the supplier consortium performs all of its contractual obligations, which is expected to be completed in 2022. 20 Table of Contents We have dealer performance guarantees and third-party performance guarantees that do not limit potential payment to end users related to indemnities and other commercial contractual obligations. In addition, we have entered into contracts involving industry standard indemnifications that do not limit potential payment. For these unlimited guarantees, we are unable to estimate a maximum potential amount of future payments that could result from claims made. No significant loss has been experienced or is anticipated under any of these guarantees. At March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the related recorded liability was $4 million and $5 million, respectively. The maximum potential amount of future payments (undiscounted and without reduction for any amounts that may possibly be recovered under recourse or collateralized provisions) we could be required to make under the guarantees was as follows: (Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees............................ $ 956 $ 993 Supplier consortium performance guarantee........................... 261 258 Other guarantees............................................. 219 234 Total guarantees............................................ $ 1,436 $ 1,485 Cat Financial provides guarantees to repurchase certain loans of Caterpillar dealers from a special-purpose corporation (SPC) that qualifies as a variable interest entity. The purpose of the SPC is to provide short-term working capital loans to Caterpillar dealers. This SPC issues commercial paper and uses the proceeds to fund its loan program. Cat Financial has a loan purchase agreement with the SPC that obligates Cat Financial to purchase certain loans that are not paid at maturity. Cat Financial receives a fee for providing this guarantee, which provides a source of liquidity for the SPC. Cat Financial is the primary beneficiary of the SPC as its guarantees result in Cat Financial having both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the SPC's economic performance and the obligation to absorb losses, and therefore Cat Financial has consolidated the financial statements of the SPC. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the SPC's assets of $841 million and $1,026 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of loans to dealers, and the SPC's liabilities of $840 million and $1,025 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of commercial paper. The assets of the SPC are not available to pay Cat Financial's creditors. Cat Financial may be obligated to perform under the guarantee if the SPC experiences losses. No loss has been experienced or is anticipated under this loan purchase agreement. We determine our product warranty liability by applying historical claim rate experience to the current field population and dealer inventory. Generally, we base historical claim rates on actual warranty experience for each product by machine model/engine size by customer or dealer location (inside or outside North America). We develop specific rates for each product shipment month and update them monthly based on actual warranty claim experience. First Three Months (Millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Warranty liability, beginning of period.................................... $ 1,612 $ 1,541 Reduction in liability (payments)........................................ (225) (227) Increase in liability (new warranties)...................................... 244 219 Warranty liability, end of period......................................... $ 1,631 $ 1,533 21 Table of Contents 12. Profit per share Computations of profit per share: Three Months Ended March 31 (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2021 2020 Profit for the period (A) 1 ............................................................................$ 1,530 $ 1,092 Determination of shares (in millions): Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (B)......................... 546.4 546.8 Shares issuable on exercise of stock awards, net of shares assumed to be purchased out of proceeds at average market price................................................... 5.0 4.3 Average common shares outstanding for fully diluted computation (C) 2 551.4 551.1 Profit per share of common stock: Assuming no dilution (A/B)............................................... $ 2.80 $ 2.00 Assuming full dilution (A/C) 2 ............................................................................$ 2.77 $ 1.98 Shares outstanding as of March 31 (in millions)..................................... 547.8 542.0 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, we excluded 1.1 million and 4.9 million of outstanding stock options, respectively, from the computation of diluted earnings per share because the effect would have been antidilutive. In July 2018, the Board approved a share repurchase authorization (the 2018 Authorization) of up to $10.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock effective January 1, 2019, with no expiration. As of March 31, 2021, approximately $4.8 billion remained available under the 2018 Authorization. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we did not repurchase any shares of Caterpillar common stock. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, we repurchased 9.3 million shares of Caterpillar common stock, at an aggregate cost of $1.2 billion. We made these purchases through a combination of accelerated stock repurchase agreements with third-party financial institutions and open market transactions. 13. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) We present comprehensive income and its components in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. Changes in the balances for each component of Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) were as follows: Three Months Ended

March 31 (Millions of dollars) Foreign currency translation: Beginning balance..................................................... Gains (losses) on foreign currency translation................................... 2021 2020 $ (910) (323) $ (1,487) (374) Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................. 24 10 Net gains (losses) on foreign currency translation.............................. (347) (384) (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings........................................ - 24 Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................. - - Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings.................................... - 24 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax................................. (347) (360) Ending balance....................................................... $ (1,257) $ (1,847) 22 Table of Contents Three Months Ended

March 31 Pension and other postretirement benefits 2021 2020 Beginning balance..................................................... $ (32) $ (3) Current year prior service credit (cost)....................................... - - Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................ - - Net current year prior service credit (cost)................................... - - Amortization of prior service (credit) cost..................................... (10) (9) Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................. (2) (2) Net amortization of prior service (credit) cost................................. (8) (7) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax................................. (8) Ending balance....................................................... $ (40) $ (10) Derivative financial instruments Beginning balance..................................................... $ - $ (97) Gains (losses) deferred.................................................. 79 Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................ 16 Net gains (losses) deferred............................................. 63 (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings........................................ (118) (70) Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................. (24) (15) Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings..................................... (94) (55) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax................................. (31) (60) Ending balance....................................................... $ (31) $ (157) Available-for-sale securities Beginning balance..................................................... $ 54 $ 20 Gains (losses) deferred.................................................. (21) (22) Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................ (5) Net gains (losses) deferred............................................. (16) (18) (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings........................................ - - Less: Tax provision /(benefit)............................................. - - Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings..................................... - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax................................. (16) (18) Ending balance....................................................... $ 38 $ 2 Total AOCI Ending Balance at March 31............................... $ (1,290) $ (2,012) 14. Environmental and legal matters The Company is regulated by federal, state and international environmental laws governing its use, transport and disposal of substances and control of emissions. In addition to governing our manufacturing and other operations, these laws often impact the development of our products, including, but not limited to, required compliance with air emissions standards applicable to internal combustion engines. We have made, and will continue to make, significant research and development and capital expenditures to comply with these emissions standards. 23 Table of Contents We are engaged in remedial activities at a number of locations, often with other companies, pursuant to federal and state laws. When it is probable we will pay remedial costs at a site, and those costs can be reasonably estimated, we accrue the investigation, remediation, and operating and maintenance costs against our earnings. We accrue costs based on consideration of currently available data and information with respect to each individual site, including available technologies, current applicable laws and regulations, and prior remediation experience. Where no amount within a range of estimates is more likely, we accrue the minimum. Where multiple potentially responsible parties are involved, we consider our proportionate share of the probable costs. In formulating the estimate of probable costs, we do not consider amounts expected to be recovered from insurance companies or others. We reassess these accrued amounts on a quarterly basis. The amount recorded for environmental remediation is not material and is included in Accrued expenses. We believe there is no more than a remote chance that a material amount for remedial activities at any individual site, or at all the sites in the aggregate, will be required. On January 27, 2020, the Brazilian Federal Environmental Agency ("IBAMA") issued Caterpillar Brasil Ltda a notice of violation regarding allegations around the requirements for use of imported oils at the Piracicaba, Brazil facility. We have instituted processes to address the allegations. While we are still discussing resolution of these allegations with IBAMA, the initial notice from IBAMA included a proposed fine of approximately $300,000. We do not expect this fine or our response to address the allegations to have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. On January 7, 2015, the Company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The subpoena requested documents and information from the Company relating to, among other things, financial information concerning U.S. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries (including undistributed profits of non-U.S. subsidiaries and the movement of cash among U.S. and non-U.S. subsidiaries). The Company has received additional subpoenas relating to this investigation requesting additional documents and information relating to, among other things, the purchase and resale of replacement parts by Caterpillar Inc. and non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries, dividend distributions of certain non-U.S. Caterpillar subsidiaries, and Caterpillar SARL (CSARL) and related structures. On March 2-3, 2017, agents with the Department of Commerce, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Internal Revenue Service executed search and seizure warrants at three facilities of the Company in the Peoria, Illinois area, including its former corporate headquarters. The warrants identify, and agents seized, documents and information related to, among other things, the export of products from the United States, the movement of products between the United States and Switzerland, the relationship between Caterpillar Inc. and CSARL, and sales outside the United States. It is the Company's understanding that the warrants, which concern both tax and export activities, are related to the ongoing grand jury investigation. The Company is continuing to cooperate with this investigation. The Company is unable to predict the outcome or reasonably estimate any potential loss; however, we currently believe that this matter will not have a material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. In addition, we are involved in other unresolved legal actions that arise in the normal course of business. The most prevalent of these unresolved actions involve disputes related to product design, manufacture and performance liability (including claimed asbestos exposure), contracts, employment issues, environmental matters, intellectual property rights, taxes (other than income taxes) and securities laws. The aggregate range of reasonably possible losses in excess of accrued liabilities, if any, associated with these unresolved legal actions is not material. In some cases, we cannot reasonably estimate a range of loss because there is insufficient information regarding the matter. However, we believe there is no more than a remote chance that any liability arising from these matters would be material. Although it is not possible to predict with certainty the outcome of these unresolved legal actions, we believe that these actions will not individually or in the aggregate have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. 15. Income taxes The provision for income taxes for the first three months of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26 percent, compared with 31 percent for the first three months of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28 percent. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 is primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021. 24 Table of Contents In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $43 million was recorded in the first three months of 2021, compared with an $8 million benefit in the first three months of 2020, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $43 million tax charge was also recorded in the first three months of 2020 related to the $254 million remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. On January 31, 2018, we received a Revenue Agent's Report from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) indicating the end of the field examination of our U.S. income tax returns for 2010 to 2012. In the audits of 2007 to 2012 including the impact of a loss carryback to 2005, the IRS has proposed to tax in the United States profits earned from certain parts transactions by Caterpillar SARL (CSARL), based on the IRS examination team's application of the "substance-over-form" or "assignment-of-income" judicial doctrines. We are vigorously contesting the proposed increases to tax and penalties for these years of approximately $2.3 billion. We believe that the relevant transactions complied with applicable tax laws and did not violate judicial doctrines. We have filed U.S. income tax returns on this same basis for years after 2012. Based on the information currently available, we do not anticipate a significant change to our unrecognized tax benefits for this position within the next 12 months. We currently believe the ultimate disposition of this matter will not have a material adverse effect on our consolidated financial position, liquidity or results of operations. 16. Segment information Basis for segment information Our Executive Office is comprised of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), four Group Presidents, a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel and a Chief Human Resources Officer. The Group Presidents and CFO are accountable for a related set of end-to-end businesses that they manage. The Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel leads the Law, Security and Public Policy Division. The Chief Human Resources Officer leads the Human Resources Organization. The CEO allocates resources and manages performance at the Group President/CFO level. As such, the CEO serves as our Chief Operating Decision Maker, and operating segments are primarily based on the Group President/CFO reporting structure. Three of our operating segments, Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation are led by Group Presidents. One operating segment, Financial Products, is led by the CFO who also has responsibility for Corporate Services. Corporate Services is a cost center primarily responsible for the performance of certain support functions globally and to provide centralized services; it does not meet the definition of an operating segment. One Group President leads one smaller operating segment that is included in the All Other operating segment. The Law, Security and Public Policy Division and the Human Resources Organization are cost centers and do not meet the definition of an operating segment. Description of segments We have five operating segments, of which four are reportable segments. Following is a brief description of our reportable segments and the business activities included in the All Other operating segment: Construction Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes asphalt pavers; backhoe loaders; compactors; cold planers; compact track and multi-terrain loaders; mini, small, medium and large track excavators; motor graders; pipelayers; road reclaimers; skid steer loaders; telehandlers; small and medium track-type tractors; track-type loaders; utility vehicles; wheel excavators; compact, small and medium wheel loaders; and related parts and work tools. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. 25 Table of Contents Resource Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes large track-type tractors; large mining trucks; hard rock vehicles; longwall miners; electric rope shovels; draglines; hydraulic shovels; rotary drills; large wheel loaders; off-highway trucks; articulated trucks; wheel tractor scrapers; wheel dozers; landfill compactors; soil compactors; select work tools; machinery components; electronics and control systems and related parts. In addition to equipment, Resource Industries also develops and sells technology products and services to provide customers fleet management, equipment management analytics, autonomous machine capabilities, safety services and mining performance solutions. Resource Industries also manages areas that provide services to other parts of the company, including integrated manufacturing, research and development for drivetrains, hydraulic systems, electronics and software for Cat machines and engines. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Energy & Transportation: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives and related services across industries serving Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Industrial and Transportation applications, including marine- and rail-related businesses. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product and services portfolio includes turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and turbine-related services; reciprocating engine-powered generator sets; integrated systems used in the electric power generation industry; reciprocating engines and integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries; reciprocating engines supplied to the industrial industry as well as Cat machinery; and diesel-electric locomotives and components and other rail-related products and services, including remanufacturing and leasing. Responsibilities also include the remanufacturing of Caterpillar reciprocating engines and components and remanufacturing services for other companies; and product support of on-highway vocational trucks for North America. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Financial Products Segment: Provides financing alternatives to customers and dealers around the world for Caterpillar products, as well as financing for vehicles, power generation facilities and marine vessels that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. Financing plans include operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, repair/rebuild financing, working capital loans and wholesale financing plans. The segment also provides insurance and risk management products and services that help customers and dealers manage their business risk. Insurance and risk management products offered include physical damage insurance, inventory protection plans, extended service coverage and maintenance plans for machines and engines, and dealer property and casualty insurance. The various forms of financing, insurance and risk management products offered to customers and dealers help support the purchase and lease of Caterpillar equipment. The segment also earns revenues from ME&T, but the related costs are not allocated to operating segments. Financial Products' segment profit is determined on a pretax basis and includes other income/expense items. All Other operating segment: Primarily includes activities such as: business strategy; product management and development; manufacturing and sourcing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, rubber sealing and connecting components primarily for Cat(R) products; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions; distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration, including a wholly owned dealer in Japan; dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective distribution of machines, engines and parts; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments for new customer and dealer solutions that integrate data analytics with state-of-the-art digital technologies while transforming the buying experience. Results for the All Other operating segment are included as a reconciling item between reportable segments and consolidated external reporting. C. Segment measurement and reconciliations There are several methodology differences between our segment reporting and our external reporting. The following is a list of the more significant methodology differences: ME&T segment net assets generally include inventories, receivables, property, plant and equipment, goodwill, intangibles, accounts payable and customer advances. We generally manage at the corporate level liabilities other than accounts payable and customer advances, and we do not include these in segment operations. Financial Products Segment assets generally include all categories of assets.

We value segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology. 26 Table of Contents We amortize goodwill allocated to segments using a fixed amount based on a 20-year useful life. This methodology difference only impacts segment assets. We do not include goodwill amortization expense in segment profit. In addition, we have allocated to segments only a portion of goodwill for certain acquisitions made in 2011 or later.

We generally manage currency exposures for ME&T at the corporate level and do not include in segment profit the effects of changes in exchange rates on results of operations within the year. We report the net difference created in the translation of revenues and costs between exchange rates used for U.S. GAAP reporting and exchange rates used for segment reporting as a methodology difference.

We do not include stock-based compensation expense in segment profit.

Postretirement benefit expenses are split; segments are generally responsible for service costs, with the remaining elements of net periodic benefit cost included as a methodology difference.

We determine ME&T segment profit on a pretax basis and exclude interest expense and most other income/ expense items. We determine Financial Products Segment profit on a pretax basis and include other income/ expense items. Reconciling items are created based on accounting differences between segment reporting and our consolidated external reporting. Please refer to pages 28 to 30 for financial information regarding significant reconciling items. Most of our reconciling items are self-explanatory given the above explanations. For the reconciliation of profit, we have grouped the reconciling items as follows: Corporate costs: These costs are related to corporate requirements primarily for compliance and legal functions for the benefit of the entire organization.

Restructuring costs: May include costs for employee separation, long-lived asset impairments and contract terminations. These costs are included in Other operating (income) expenses except for defined-benefit plan curtailment losses and special termination benefits, which are included in Other income (expense). Restructuring costs also include other exit-related costs, which may consist of accelerated depreciation, inventory write-downs, building demolition, equipment relocation and project management costs and LIFO inventory decrement benefits from inventory liquidations at closed facilities, all of which are primarily included in Cost of goods sold. Only certain restructuring costs in 2020 are excluded from segment profit. See Note 20 for more information.

Methodology differences: See previous discussion of significant accounting differences between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting.

Timing: Timing differences in the recognition of costs between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting. For example, we report certain costs on the cash basis for segment reporting and the accrual basis for consolidated external reporting. 27 Table of Contents For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, sales and revenues by geographic region reconciled to consolidated sales and revenues were as follows: Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 North America Latin America EAME Asia/

Pacific External

Sales and

Revenues Intersegment Total Sales Sales and and Revenues Revenues Construction Industries............. $ 2,126 $ 392 $ 1,081 $ 1,842 $ 5,441 $ 18 $ 5,459 Resource Industries............... 657 405 474 561 2,097 119 2,216 Energy & Transportation........... 1,782 256 1,093 527 3,658 849 4,507 Financial Products Segment......... 476 62 100 123 761 1 - 761 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments....................... 5,041 1,115 2,748 3,053 11,957 986 12,943 All Other operating segment......... 13 - 3 22 38 92 130 Corporate Items and Eliminations..... (63) (11) (8) (26) (108) (1,078) (1,186) Total Sales and Revenues............ $ 4,991 $ 1,104 $ 2,743 $ 3,049 $ 11,887 $ - $ 11,887 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Construction Industries............. $ 2,085 $ 265 $ 889 $ 1,073 $ 4,312 $ (6) $ 4,306 Resource Industries............... 696 320 395 568 1,979 105 2,084 Energy & Transportation........... 1,738 249 1,053 578 3,618 731 4,349 Financial Products Segment......... 525 70 102 117 814 1 - 814 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments....................... 5,044 904 2,439 2,336 10,723 830 11,553 All Other operating segment......... 5 2 11 10 28 81 109 Corporate Items and Eliminations..... (69) (14) (13) (20) (116) (911) (1,027) Total Sales and Revenues............ $ 4,980 $ 892 $ 2,437 $ 2,326 $ 10,635 $ - $ 10,635 1 Includes revenues from Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation and All Other operating segment of $84 million and $105 million in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, Energy & Transportation segment sales by end user application were as follows: Energy & Transportation External Sales Three Months Ended March 31 (Millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Oil and gas............................................................ $ 915 $ 861 Power generation ................................................................963 854 Industrial ......................................................................813 801 Transportation ..................................................................967 1,102 Energy & Transportation External Sales......................................$ 3,658 $ 3,618 28 Table of Contents Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries.................................................. $ 1,035 $ 640 Resource Industries ..............................................................328 304 Energy & Transportation ..........................................................666 602 Financial Products Segment ........................................................244 105 Total profit from reportable segments ...................................................2,273 1,651 Profit from All Other operating segment ....................................................3 7 Cost centers ......................................................................21 32 Corporate costs .................................................................(185) (167) Timing ........................................................................(66) (27) Restructuring costs ................................................................(64) (28) Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales Total consolidated profit before taxes.......................................... $ 1,997 $ 1,513 Reconciliation of Assets: (Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets from reportable segments: Construction Industries.............................................. $ 4,099 $ 4,259 Resource Industries 6,043 6,035 Energy & Transportation 9,123 8,582 Financial Products Segment 34,423 34,278 Total assets from reportable segments ...............................................53,688 53,154 Assets from All Other operating segment ..............................................1,633 1,717 Items not included in segment assets: Cash and short-term investments ................................................10,4928,822 Deferred income taxes ........................................................1,2881,413 Goodwill and intangible assets ...................................................4,9044,847 Property, plant and equipment - net and other assets ....................................2,7832,833 Inventory methodology differences .................................................(2,694) (2,536) Liabilities included in segment assets ................................................9,113 8,466 Other .....................................................................(478) (392) Total assets....................................................... $ 80,729 $ 78,324 29 Table of Contents Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization:

(Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries.................................................. $ 59 $ 61 Resource Industries..................................................... 99 103 Energy & Transportation................................................. 142 146 Financial Products Segment............................................... 196 205 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable segments........................... 496 515 Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: All Other operating segment................................................ 62 62 Cost centers........................................................... 26 33 Other............................................................... 2 4 Total depreciation and amortization............................................. $ 586 $ 614 Reconciliation of Capital expenditures:

(Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Capital expenditures from reportable segments: Construction Industries................................................... $ 28 $ 20 Resource Industries..................................................... 23 17 Energy & Transportation................................................. 81 87 Financial Products Segment................................................ 228 247 Total capital expenditures from reportable segments................................. 360 371 Items not included in segment capital expenditures: All Other operating segment............................................... 15 15 Cost centers.......................................................... 19 9 Timing............................................................. 124 160 Other.............................................................. (14) (7) Total capital expenditures................................................... $ 504 $ 548 17. Cat Financial financing activities

Allowance for credit losses Portfolio segments A portfolio segment is the level at which Cat Financial develops a systematic methodology for determining its allowance for credit losses. Cat Financial's portfolio segments and related methods for estimating expected credit losses are as follows: Customer Cat Financial provides loans and finance leases to end-user customers primarily for the purpose of financing new and used Caterpillar machinery, engines and equipment for commercial use, the majority of which operate in construction-related industries. Cat Financial also provides financing for vehicles, power generation facilities and marine vessels that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. The average original term of Cat Financial's customer finance receivable portfolio was approximately 48 months with an average remaining term of approximately 26 months as of March 31, 2021. 30 Table of Contents Cat Financial typically maintains a security interest in financed equipment and requires physical damage insurance coverage on the financed equipment, both of which provide Cat Financial with certain rights and protections. If Cat Financial's collection efforts fail to bring a defaulted account current, Cat Financial generally can repossess the financed equipment, after satisfying local legal requirements, and sell it within the Caterpillar dealer network or through third-party auctions. Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses related to its customer finance receivables based on loss forecast models utilizing probabilities of default and the estimated loss given default based on past loss experience adjusted for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts capturing country and industry-specific economic factors. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's forecasts for the markets in which it operates reflected an overall rebound in economic conditions, which had deteriorated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting from a growing economy, improved unemployment rates and a decrease in delinquencies. The company believes the economic forecasts employed represent reasonable and supportable forecasts, followed by a reversion to long-term trends. Dealer Cat Financial provides financing to Caterpillar dealers in the form of wholesale financing plans. Cat Financial's wholesale financing plans provide assistance to dealers by financing their mostly new Caterpillar equipment inventory and rental fleets on a secured and unsecured basis. In addition, Cat Financial provides a variety of secured and unsecured loans to Caterpillar dealers. Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses for dealer finance receivables based on historical loss rates with consideration of current economic conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. In general, Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment has not historically experienced large increases or decreases in credit losses based on changes in economic conditions due to its close working relationships with the dealers and their financial strength. Therefore, we made no adjustments to historical loss rates during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Classes of finance receivables Cat Financial further evaluates portfolio segments by the class of finance receivables, which is defined as a level of information (below a portfolio segment) in which the finance receivables have the same initial measurement attribute and a similar method for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Typically, Cat Financial's finance receivables within a geographic area have similar credit risk profiles and methods for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Cat Financial's classes, which align with management reporting for credit losses, are as follows: North America - Finance receivables originated in the United States and Canada.

EAME - Finance receivables originated in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Asia/Pacific - Finance receivables originated in Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Mining - Finance receivables related to large mining customers worldwide.

Latin America - Finance receivables originated in Mexico and Central and South American countries.

Caterpillar Power Finance - Finance receivables originated worldwide related to marine vessels with Caterpillar engines and Caterpillar electrical power generation, gas compression and co-generation systems and non-Caterpillar equipment that is powered by these systems. Receivable balances, including accrued interest, are written off against the allowance for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, they are considered uncollectible (generally upon repossession of the collateral). The amount of the write-off is determined by comparing the fair value of the collateral, less cost to sell, to the amortized cost. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance for credit losses when received. 31 Table of Contents An analysis of the allowance for credit losses was as follows: (Millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 Allowance for Credit Losses: Customer Dealer Total Balance at beginning of year........................ $ 431 $ 44 $ 475 Receivables written off........................... (34) - (34) Recoveries on receivables previously written off.......... 10 - 10 Provision for credit losses......................... (10) - (10) Other....................................... (4) (4) Balance at end of period........................... $ 393 $ 44 $ 437 Individually evaluated............................ $ 185 $ 39 $ 224 Collectively evaluated............................ 208 5 213 Ending Balance................................. $ 393 $ 44 $ 437 Finance Receivables: Individually evaluated............................ $ 579 $ 78 $ 657 Collectively evaluated............................ 18,524 2,555 21,079 Ending Balance................................. $ 19,103 $ 2,633 $ 21,736 (Millions of dollars) December 31, 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses: Customer Dealer Total Balance at beginning of year........................ $ 375 $ 45 $ 420 Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance 1 12 - 12 Receivables written off........................... (263) - (263) Recoveries on receivables previously written off.......... 41 - 41 Provision for credit losses......................... 262 (1) 261 Other....................................... 4 - 4 Balance at end of year............................ $ 431 $ 44 $ 475 Individually evaluated............................ $ 187 $ 39 $ 226 Collectively evaluated............................ 244 5 249 Ending Balance................................. $ 431 $ 44 $ 475 Finance Receivables: Individually evaluated............................ $ 594 $ 78 $ 672 Collectively evaluated............................ 18,644 2,844 21,488 Ending Balance................................. $ 19,238 $ 2,922 $ 22,160 1 Adjustment to adopt new accounting guidance related to credit losses. Credit quality of finance receivables At origination, Cat Financial evaluates credit risk based on a variety of credit quality factors including prior payment experience, customer financial information, credit ratings, loan-to-value ratios, probabilities of default, industry trends, macroeconomic factors and other internal metrics. On an ongoing basis, Cat Financial monitors credit quality based on past-due status as there is a meaningful correlation between the past-due status of customers and the risk of loss. In determining past-due status, Cat Financial considers the entire finance receivable past due when any installment is over 30 days past due. Customer The tables below summarize the aging category of Cat Financial's amortized cost of finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment by origination year: 32 Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) North America March 31, 2021 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Prior Revolving

Finance

Receivables Total

Finance

Receivables Current............... $ 1,149 $ 3,551 $ 2,192 $ 1,156 $ 425 $ 166 $ 61 $ 8,700 31-60 days past due....... 5 34 30 18 7 8 1 103 61-90 days past due....... - 14 9 7 4 1 - 35 91+ days past due......... - 18 35 22 16 10 1 102 EAME Current............... 459 1,307 811 419 164 56 - 3,216 31-60 days past due....... 1 8 5 3 1 - - 18 61-90 days past due....... - 3 3 1 1 - - 8 91+ days past due......... - 9 5 12 5 81 - 112 Asia/Pacific Current............... 399 1,246 616 222 42 10 - 2,535 31-60 days past due....... - 15 15 10 1 - - 41 61-90 days past due....... - 7 8 7 4 - - 26 91+ days past due......... - 8 12 12 2 - - 34 Mining Current............... 169 462 539 313 109 206 86 1,884 31-60 days past due....... 5 - - - - - - 5 61-90 days past due....... - - - 1 - - - 1 91+ days past due......... - 1 2 4 2 - - 9 Latin America Current............... 124 490 264 106 35 23 - 1,042 31-60 days past due....... - 6 6 6 3 - - 21 61-90 days past due....... - 3 4 6 1 13 - 27 91+ days past due......... - 3 9 10 22 10 - 54 Caterpillar Power Finance Current............... 5 216 149 102 214 207 112 1,005 31-60 days past due....... - - - - - - - - 61-90 days past due....... - - - - 1 1 - 2 91+ days past due......... - 2 - 25 3 93 - 123 Total Customer $ 2,316 $ 7,403 $ 4,714 $ 2,462 $ 1,062 $ 885 $ 261 $ 19,103 33 Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) North America December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Prior Revolving

Finance

Receivables Total

Finance

Receivables Current................ $ 3,777 $ 2,423 $ 1,344 $ 522 $ 212 $ 27 $ 89 $ 8,394 31-60 days past due........ 52 49 33 16 7 2 - 159 61-90 days past due........ 22 25 16 9 2 1 - 75 91+ days past due.......... 14 35 31 20 9 4 2 115 EAME Current................ 1,605 931 501 203 60 18 - 3,318 31-60 days past due........ 5 15 3 2 - - - 25 61-90 days past due........ 1 1 2 1 - - - 5 91+ days past due.......... 7 7 12 4 39 43 - 112 Asia/Pacific Current................ 1,375 745 321 61 10 3 - 2,515 31-60 days past due........ 12 22 13 6 - - - 53 61-90 days past due........ 7 11 7 1 - - - 26 91+ days past due.......... 4 10 9 3 - - - 26 Mining Current................ 490 571 287 152 92 151 137 1,880 31-60 days past due........ 5 - 5 1 - - - 11 61-90 days past due........ - - - - - - - - 91+ days past due.......... - 11 8 2 - - 1 22 Latin America Current................ 561 348 151 48 13 34 - 1,155 31-60 days past due........ 3 6 4 3 - - - 16 61-90 days past due........ 1 7 6 3 2 - - 19 91+ days past due.......... 2 14 11 24 5 4 - 60 Caterpillar Power Finance Current................ 217 172 111 273 99 117 119 1,108 31-60 days past due........ - - 6 - - - - 6 61-90 days past due........ - - - - - 9 - 9 91+ days past due.......... 2 - 20 3 25 79 - 129 Total Customer $ 8,162 $ 5,403 $ 2,901 $ 1,357 $ 575 $ 492 $ 348 $ 19,238 Finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment are substantially secured by collateral, primarily in the form of Caterpillar and other machinery. For those contracts where the borrower is experiencing financial difficulty, repayment of the outstanding amounts is generally expected to be provided through the operation or repossession and sale of the machinery. Dealer As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's total amortized cost of finance receivables within the Dealer portfolio segment was current, with the exception of $78 million that was 91+ days past due in Latin America, all of which was originated in 2017. As of December 31, 2020, Cat Financial's total amortized cost of finance receivables within the Dealer portfolio segment was current, with the exception of $81 million that was 91+ days past due in Latin America. Of these past due receivables, $78 million were originated in 2017 and $3 million were originated prior to 2016. 34 Table of Contents Non-accrual finance receivables Recognition of income is suspended and the finance receivable is placed on non-accrual status when management determines that collection of future income is not probable. Contracts on non-accrual status are generally more than 120 days past due or have been restructured in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR). Recognition is resumed and previously suspended income is recognized when the finance receivable becomes current and collection of remaining amounts is considered probable. Payments received while the finance receivable is on non-accrual status are applied to interest and principal in accordance with the contractual terms. Interest earned but uncollected prior to the receivable being placed on non-accrual status is written off through Provision for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, it is considered uncollectible. In Cat Financial's Customer portfolio segment, finance receivables which were on non-accrual status and finance receivables over 90 days past due and still accruing income were as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amortized Cost Amortized Cost (Millions of dollars) Non-accrual

With an

Allowance Non-accrual

Without an

Allowance 91+ Still

Accruing Non-accrual

With an

Allowance Non-accrual

Without an

Allowance 91+ Still

Accruing North America......... $ EAME............. Asia/Pacific......... Mining............. Latin America........