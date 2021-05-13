Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics
13-Mai-2021 / 01:21 CET/CEST
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2021
CATERPILLAR INC.
Delaware1-76837-0602744
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(224) 551-4000 Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 29, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits:
The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:
99.1Caterpillar Inc. press release dated April 29, 2021
99.2Retail Statistics
104The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.
CATERPILLAR INC.
April 29, 2021By:/s/ Suzette M. Long
Suzette M. Long
Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel
Exhibit 99.1
Caterpillar Inc.
1Q 2021 Earnings Release
April 29, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results
($ in billions except profit per share)
First Quarter
2021
2020
Sales and Revenues
$11.9
$10.6
Sales and revenues increased 12%
First-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.77; adjusted profit per share of $2.87
Strong balance sheet with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash on hand
Profit Per Share
$2.77
$1.98
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$2.87
$1.65
DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $11.9 billion, a 12% increase compared with $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased their inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.
Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 13.2% for the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.77, compared with $1.98 profit per share in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.87, compared with first-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.65. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the first quarter of 2020 also excluded a remeasurement gain of $0.38 per share resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.9 billion. Caterpillar ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash.
"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance as they continue to serve our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks. Our dedicated team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $11.887 billion, an increase of $1.252 billion, or 12%, compared with $10.635 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts related to the euro and the Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $100 million during the first quarter of 2020.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific, Latin America and EAME while sales in North America were about flat.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First Quarter
2020
Sales Volume
Price Realization
Currency
Inter- Segment / Other
First Quarter
2021
$ Change
% Change
Construction Industries
$4,306
$1,006
$(23)
$146
$24
$5,459
$1,153
27%
Resource Industries
2,084
132
(47)
33
14
2,216
132
6%
Energy & Transportation
4,349
(41)
7
74
118
4,507
158
4%
All Other Segment
109
9
-
1
11
130
21
19%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(934)
(19)
(1)
-
(167)
(1,121)
(187)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,914
1,087
(64)
254
-
11,191
1,277
13%
Financial Products Segment
814
-
-
-
(53)
761
(53)
(7%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(93)
-
-
-
28
(65)
28
Financial Products Revenues
721
-
-
-
(25)
696
(25)
(3%)
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$10,635
$1,087
$(64)
$254
$(25)
$11,887
$1,252
12%
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
External SalesTotal Sales
North America Latin AmericaEAMEAsia/Pacificand Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues$ 4,991-%$ 1,10424%$ 2,74313%$ 3,04931%$ 11,88712%$--%$ 11,88712%
First Quarter 2020
Construction Industries$ 2,085$ 265$ 889$ 1,073$ 4,312$(6)$ 4,306
Resource Industries6963203955681,9791052,084
Energy & Transportation1,7382491,0535783,6187314,349
All Other Segment5211102881109
Corporate Items and Eliminations(15)(2)(4)(2)(23)(911)(934)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation4,5098342,3442,2279,914-9,914
Financial Products Segment52570102117814-814
Corporate Items and Eliminations(54)(12)(9)(18)(93)-(93)
Financial Products Revenues471589399721-721
Consolidated Sales and Revenues$ 4,980$ 892$ 2,437$ 2,326$ 10,635$-$ 10,635
Consolidated Operating Profit
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.814 billion, an increase of $410 million, or 29%, compared with $1.404 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher profit from Financial Products, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, unfavorable price realization and higher manufacturing costs.
The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by favorable material costs and lower warranty expense.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First Quarter
2021
First Quarter
2020
$
Change
% Change
Construction Industries
$
1,035
$
640
$
395
62%
Resource Industries
328
304
24
8%
Energy & Transportation
666
602
64
11%
All Other Segment
3
7
(4)
(57%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(368)
(212)
(156)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,664
1,341
323
24%
Financial Products Segment
244
105
139
132%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(19)
47
(66)
Financial Products
225
152
73
48%
Consolidating Adjustments
(75)
(89)
14
Consolidated Operating Profit
$
1,814
$
1,404
$
410
29%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2021 was income of $325 million, compared with income of $222 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was due to the absence of a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which was more than offset by the favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities at Insurance Services, gains (losses) on commodity hedges and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs.
The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the first quarter of 2021 across several currencies, compared with net losses in the first quarter of 2020. The favorable impact of unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities was due to unrealized losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2021. The company experienced net losses in commodity hedges in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net gains in the first quarter of 2021.
The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the first quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 is primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.
In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $43 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an $8 million benefit in the first quarter of 2020, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $43 million tax charge was also recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the $254 million remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation.
Total Sales$4,306$1,006$(23)$146$24 $5,459 $ 1,15327%
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter First Quarter$%
20212020ChangeChange
North America
$2,126
$2,085
$41
2%
Latin America
392
265
127
48%
EAME
1,081
889
192
22%
Asia/Pacific
1,842
1,073
769
72%
External Sales
5,441
4,312
1,129
26%
Inter-segment
18
(6)
24
400%
Total Sales
$5,459
$4,306
$1,153
27%
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
%
2021
2020
Change
Change
Segment Profit$1,035$640$39562%
Segment Profit Margin19.0 %14.9 %4.1 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.153 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.306 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.
In North America, sales increased slightly due to higher end-user demand partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. The higher end-user demand was driven primarily by residential construction. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2020 than during the first quarter of 2021.
Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2021.
In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.
Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger Chinese yuan. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher end-user demand across the region driven mainly by China, reflecting the impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2020 due to the timing of Chinese New Year.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.035 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $395 million, or 62%, compared with $640 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume.
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.216 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $132 million, or 6%, compared with $2.084 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and favorable currency impact from the Australian dollar, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in mining, offset by lower end-user demand in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.
Resource Industries' profit was $328 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $24 million, or 8%, compared with $304 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable cost absorption, lower warranty expense and favorable variable labor and burden. Cost absorption was favorable as company inventory increased more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by other cost-reduction actions.
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 4%, compared with $4.349 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was driven by Power Generation and Oil and Gas, partially offset by a decrease in Transportation. Inter-segment sales also increased.
Oil and Gas - Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts primarily driven by North America and EAME.
Power Generation - Sales increased due to turbines, turbine-related services and large reciprocating engine applications, including data centers.
Industrial - Sales were about flat.
Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America, and in marine.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $666 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $64 million, or 11%, compared with $602 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume including inter-segment sales and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable variable manufacturing costs reflected lower material costs and variable labor and burden. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term compensation expense, partially offset by other cost reduction actions.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
First Quarter
2021
First Quarter
2020
$
Change
% Change
North America
$476
$525
$(49)
(9%)
Latin America
62
70
(8)
(11%)
EAME
100
102
(2)
(2%)
Asia/Pacific
123
117
6
5%
Total Revenues
$761
$814
$(53)
(7%)
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
%
2021
2020
Change
Change
Segment Profit
$244
$105
$139
132%
Financial Products' segment revenues were $761 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $53 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets in North America.
Financial Products' segment profit was $244 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $105 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense.
At the end of the first quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.90%, compared with 4.13% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $24 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $387 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $222 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences.
End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.
Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss its 2021 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website athttps://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.
About Caterpillar
With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us atcaterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.
Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:
Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com
Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or Kenny Kate@cat.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation in the first quarter of 2020 and (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - US GAAP$1,40413.2 % $1,513 $42528.1 % $1,092 $1.98
Remeasurement gain of a non-U.S. pension obligation
Restructuring costs
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - Adjusted
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)
Sales and revenues:
Three Months Ended March 31,
20212020
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$11,191
$9,914
Revenues of Financial Products
696
721
Total sales and revenues
11,887
10,635
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,012
7,266
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,239
1,121
Research and development expenses
374
356
Interest expense of Financial Products
125
175
Other operating (income) expenses
323
313
Total operating costs
10,073
9,231
Operating profit
1,814
1,404
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
142
113
Other income (expense)
325
222
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,997
1,513
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
475
425
Profit of consolidated companies
1,522
1,088
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,531
1,093
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
Profit 1
$1,530
$1,092
Profit per common share
$2.80
$2.00
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$2.77
$1.98
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic
546.4
546.8
- Diluted 2
551.4
551.1
1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
Receivables - trade and other
Receivables - finance
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Inventories
Total current assets
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
$
11,342$
7,955 9,333 1,802 12,149
9,352 7,317 9,463 1,930 11,402
42,581
39,464
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,132
12,401
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,115
1,185
Long-term receivables - finance
11,966
12,222
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,391
1,523
Intangible assets
1,246
1,308
Goodwill
6,343
6,394
Other assets
3,955
3,827
Total assets
$
80,729$
78,324
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
- $
10
-- Financial Products
3,625
2,005
Accounts payable
6,694
6,128
Accrued expenses
3,574
3,642
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,283
1,096
Customer advances
1,168
1,108
Dividends payable
-
562
Other current liabilities
2,035
2,017
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,301
1,420
-- Financial Products
6,898
7,729
Total current liabilities
26,578
25,717
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,751
9,749
-- Financial Products
16,605
16,250
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,698
6,872
Other liabilities
4,480
4,358
Total liabilities
64,112
62,946
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,215
6,230
Treasury stock
(25,049)
(25,178)
Profit employed in the business
36,697
35,167
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,290)
(888)
Noncontrolling interests
44
47
Total shareholders' equity
16,617
15,378
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
80,729$
78,324
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Three Months Ended March 31,
20212020
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$1,531
$1,093
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
586
614
Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation
-
(254)
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
109
20
Other
(104)
534
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(543)
500
Inventories
(657)
(541)
Accounts payable
733
90
Accrued expenses
84
(97)
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
191
(722)
Customer advances
58
116
Other assets - net
56
(50)
Other liabilities - net
(116)
(173)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,928
1,130
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(252)
(305)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(252)
(243)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
309
216
Additions to finance receivables
(2,629)
(2,953)
Collections of finance receivables
2,770
3,153
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
5
31
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(386)
(35)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
28
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
126
68
Investments in securities
(148)
(180)
Other - net
(48)
35
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(477)
(213)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(562)
(567)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
65
(23)
Common shares repurchased
-
(1,043)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
2,273
2,141
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(2,887)
(2,466)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
1,659
(40)
Other - net
(2)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
546
(1,999)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(12)
(80)
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
1,985
(1,162)
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,292
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$11,351
$7,130
All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.
17
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Sales and revenues:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
FinancialConsolidating
ProductsAdjustments
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$11,191
$11,191
$- $
-
Revenues of Financial Products
696
-
788
(92) 1
Total sales and revenues
11,887
11,191
788
(92)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,012
8,013
-
(1) 2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,239
1,114
124
12
Research and development expenses
374
374
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
125
-
125
-
Other operating (income) expenses
323
26
314
(17) 2
Total operating costs
10,073
9,527
563
(17)
Operating profit
1,814
1,664
225
(75)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
142
142
-
-
Other income (expense)
325
231
19
75 3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,997
1,753
244
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
475
412
63
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,522
1,341
181
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
12
-
(3) 4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,531
1,353
181
(3)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
3
(3) 5
Profit 6
$1,530
$
1,352
$178$
-
1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Sales and revenues:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
FinancialConsolidating
ProductsAdjustments
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$9,914
$
9,914
$- $
-
Revenues of Financial Products
721
-
830
(109) 1
Total sales and revenues
10,635
9,914
830
(109)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
7,266
7,267
-
(1) 2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,121
940
182
(1) 2
Research and development expenses
356
356
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
175
-
176
(1) 3
Other operating (income) expenses
313
10
320
(17) 2
Total operating costs
9,231
8,573
678
(20)
Operating profit
1,404
1,341
152
(89)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
113
112
-
13
Other income (expense)
222
179
(47)
90 4
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,513
1,408
105
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
425
397
28
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,088
1,011
77
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
5
9
-
(4) 5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,093
1,020
77
(4)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
4
(4) 6
Profit 7
$1,092
$
1,019
$73$
-
1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Assets
Current assets:
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Cash and short-term investments
$11,342$
10,492
$850
$-
Receivables - trade and other
7,955
3,020
501
4,4341,2
Receivables - finance
9,333
-
13,896
(4,563) 2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,802
1,399
544
(141) 3
Inventories
12,149
12,149
-
-
Total current assets
42,581
27,060
15,791
(270)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,132
8,185
3,947
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,115
333
169
6131,2
Long-term receivables - finance
11,966
-
12,604
(638) 2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,391
1,933
103
(645) 4
Intangible assets
1,246
1,246
-
-
Goodwill
6,343
6,343
-
-
Other assets
3,955
3,260
1,899
(1,204) 5
Total assets
$80,729$
48,360
$34,513
$(2,144)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$3,625$
-$3,625
$-
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies
-
-
-
-
Accounts payable
6,694
6,597
226
(129) 6
Accrued expenses
3,574
3,174
400
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,283
1,256
27
-
Customer advances
1,168
1,168
-
-
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,035
1,558
640
(163) 4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
8,199
1,301
6,898
-
Total current liabilities
26,578
15,054
11,816
(292)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,356
9,776
16,605
(25) 8
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,698
6,697
1
-
Other liabilities
4,480
3,804
1,394
(718) 4
Total liabilities
64,112
35,331
29,816
(1,035)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,215
6,215
919
(919) 9
Treasury stock
(25,049)
(25,049)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
36,697
32,443
4,243
119
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,290)
(627)
(663)
-
Noncontrolling interests
44
47
198
(201) 9
Total shareholders' equity
16,617
13,029
4,697
(1,109)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$80,729$
48,360
$34,513
$(2,144)
1Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Assets
Current assets:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Cash and short-term investments
$9,352
$8,822
$530
$-
Receivables - trade and other
7,317
3,846
397
3,0741,2
Receivables - finance
9,463
-
13,681
(4,218) 2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,930
1,376
624
(70) 3
Inventories
11,402
11,402
-
-
Total current assets
39,464
25,446
15,232
(1,214)
Property, plant and equipment - net
12,401
8,309
4,092
-
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,185
363
164
6581,2
Long-term receivables - finance
12,222
-
12,895
(673) 2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,523
2,058
110
(645) 4
Intangible assets
1,308
1,308
-
-
Goodwill
6,394
6,394
-
-
Other assets
3,827
3,158
1,871
(1,202) 5
Total assets
$78,324
$47,036
$34,364
$(3,076)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$2,015
$10
$2,005
$-
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies
-
-
1,000
(1,000) 6
Accounts payable
6,128
6,060
212
(144) 7
Accrued expenses
3,642
3,099
543
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,096
1,081
15
-
Customer advances
1,108
1,108
-
-
Dividends payable
562
562
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,017
1,530
580
(93) 4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
9,149
1,420
7,729
-
Total current liabilities
25,717
14,870
12,084
(1,237)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,999
9,764
16,250
(15) 6
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,872
6,872
-
-
Other liabilities
4,358
3,691
1,385
(718) 4
Total liabilities
62,946
35,197
29,719
(1,970)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,230
6,230
919
(919) 9
Treasury stock
(25,178)
(25,178)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
35,167
31,091
4,065
119
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(888)
(352)
(536)
-
Noncontrolling interests
47
48
197
(198) 9
Total shareholders' equity
15,378
11,839
4,645
(1,106)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$78,324
$47,036
$34,364
$(3,076)
1Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
7Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
8Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$1,531
$1,353
$
181
$
(3)1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
586
383
203
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
109
127
(18)
-
Other
(104)
(52)
(83)
312
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(543)
(104)
(32)
(407) 2,
Inventories
(657)
(657)
-
-
Accounts payable
733
706
13
142
Accrued expenses
84
58
26
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
191
179
12
-
Customer advances
58
58
-
-
Other assets - net
56
(4)
(12)
72 2
Other liabilities - net
(116)
(131)
79
(64) 2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,928
1,916
369
(357)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(252)
(251)
(4)
32
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(252)
(4)
(249)
12
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
309
27
286
(4) 2
Additions to finance receivables
(2,629)
-
(2,867)
238 3
Collections of finance receivables
2,770
-
3,062
(292) 3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(411)
4113
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
5
-
5
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
1,000
-
(1,000) 4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(386)
(386)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
28
28
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
126
11
115
-
Investments in securities
(148)
-
(148)
-
Other - net
(48)
2
(50)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(477)
427
(261)
(643)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(562)
(562)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
65
65
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
(1,000)
1,0004
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
2,273
494
1,779
-
Payments on debt > 90 days
(2,887)
(644)
(2,243)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
1,659
(10)
1,669
-
Other - net
(2)
(2)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
546
(659)
205
1,000
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(12)
(14)
2
-
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
1,985
1,670
315
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$11,351
$10,492
$
859
$
-
1Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$1,093
$1,020
$
77
$
(4)1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
614
402
212
-
Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation
(254)
(254)
-
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
20
75
-
Other
534
245
170
1192
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
500
328
2282,
Inventories
(541)
(538)
-
(3) 2
Accounts payable
90
2
51
37 2
Accrued expenses
(97)
(105)
8
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(722)
(689)
(33)
-
Customer advances
116
116
-
-
Other assets - net
(50)
15
(16)
(49) 2
Other liabilities - net
(173)
(299)
73
53 2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,130
318
431
381
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(305)
(304)
(1)
-
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(243)
2
(249)
4 2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
216
61
156
(1) 2
Additions to finance receivables
(2,953)
-
(3,213)
260 3
Collections of finance receivables
3,153
-
3,421
(268) 3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
376
(376) 3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
31
-
31
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
599
1
(600) 4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(35)
(35)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
68
6
62
-
Investments in securities
(180)
(175)
-
Other - net
35
-
35
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(213)
324
444
(981)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(567)
(567)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(23)
(23)
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(1,043)
(1,043)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(1)
(599)
600 4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
2,141
15
2,126
-
Payments on debt > 90 days
(2,466)
(2,460)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(40)
(5)
(35)
-
Other - net
(1)
(1)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,999)
(1,631)
(968)
600
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(80)
(59)
(21)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
(1,162)
(1,048)
(114)
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,292
7,302
990
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$7,130
$6,254
$
876
$
-
1Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Exhibit 99.2
Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar", "we" or "our") is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). Caterpillar sells the majority of its machinery and power systems to independently owned and operated dealers and OEMs to meet the demands of their customers, the end users. Caterpillar believes that this supplemental information may help readers better understand Caterpillar's business and the industries it serves, particularly in light of the time delay between Caterpillar's sales to dealers and dealers' sales to end users.
In this report, we are providing information by geographic region for retail sales of machines in each of our Resource Industries and Construction Industries reportable segments, as well as information regarding total retail sales of our machines globally. For our Energy & Transportation reportable segment, we are providing retail sales information by major end use.
The information presented in this report is primarily based on unaudited reports that are voluntarily provided to Caterpillar by its independent dealers and which are not subject to Caterpillar's internal controls over financial reporting. Accordingly, the data collected from such third parties may not be accurate and/or complete. As such, the information presented in this report is intended solely to convey an approximate indication of the trends, direction and magnitude of retail sales and is not intended to be an estimate, approximation or prediction of, or substitute for, Caterpillar's audited financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This information is furnished under this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Caterpillar does not undertake to update or adjust prior period information.
Quarterly Retail Sales Statistics
Total Machines
1st Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2020
3rd Quarter 2020
2nd Quarter 2020
Asia/Pacific
UP 27%
UP 7%
UNCHANGED
UP 7%
EAME
UP 5%
DOWN 5%
DOWN 13%
DOWN 9%
Latin America
UP 54%
UP 31%
DOWN 17%
DOWN 22%
North America
DOWN 1%
DOWN 9%
DOWN 31%
DOWN 40%
World
UP 13%
DOWN 2%
DOWN 20%
DOWN 23%
Resource Industries
1st Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2020
3rd Quarter 2020
2nd Quarter 2020
Asia/Pacific
UP 1%
DOWN 18%
DOWN 10%
DOWN 14%
EAME
DOWN 9%
UP 1%
DOWN 13%
UP 21%
Latin America
UP 85%
UP 77%
DOWN 54%
DOWN 18%
North America
DOWN 21%
DOWN 13%
DOWN 46%
DOWN 46%
World
UNCHANGED
DOWN 3%
DOWN 31%
DOWN 21%
Construction Industries
1st Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2020
3rd Quarter 2020
2nd Quarter 2020
Asia/Pacific
UP 36%
UP 16%
UP 4%
UP 14%
EAME
UP 11%
DOWN 7%
DOWN 13%
DOWN 18%
Latin America
UP 38%
UP 11%
UP 10%
DOWN 25%
North America
UP 5%
DOWN 8%
DOWN 27%
DOWN 38%
World
UP 17%
DOWN 1%
DOWN 15%
DOWN 23%
Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers.
Energy & Transportation Retail Sales by industry for the quarter ended as indicated compared with the same period of the prior year:
1st Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2020
3rd Quarter 2020
2nd Quarter 2020
Power Gen
UP 7%
DOWN 10%
DOWN 6%
UNCHANGED
Industrial
DOWN 4%
DOWN 31%
DOWN 39%
DOWN 40%
Transportation
DOWN 40%
DOWN 47%
DOWN 15%
DOWN 47%
Oil & Gas
DOWN 9%
DOWN 29%
DOWN 42%
DOWN 18%
Total
DOWN 5%
DOWN 25%
DOWN 27%
DOWN 18%
Reported in constant dollars based on reporting from dealers and direct sales.
Glossary of Terms
Construction Industries: Our Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction. The majority of sales in this segment are made in the heavy and general construction, rental, quarry and aggregates markets and mining. The Construction Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines:
asphalt pavers· forestry excavators· small and medium
backhoe loaders· motorgraderstrack-type tractors
compactors· pipelayers· track-type loaders
cold planers· road reclaimers· wheel excavators
compact track and· site prep tractors· compact, small and
mini, small, medium· telehandlers· utility vehicles and large excavators
Effective September 2019, Caterpillar has divested its Forestry product segment. Those products have been removed from the Construction Industries product portfolio where any remaining product Dealer Inventory will be reported in Total Machines as they are depleted.
EAME: Europe, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Middle East
Energy & Transportation: Our Energy & Transportation segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives, integrated systems and solutions, and related parts across industries serving oil and gas, power generation, industrial and marine applications as well as rail-related businesses.
Resource Industries: Our Resource Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications. The Resource Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines:
electric rope shovels· longwall miners· landfill compactors
rotary drills· articulated trucks· autonomous ready vehicles and
hard rock vehicles· wheel tractor scraperssolutions
large track-type tractors· wheel dozers· select work tools
large mining trucks
For purposes of this report, retail sales of longwall miners are not included in the information presented above for Resource Industries or Total Machines.
