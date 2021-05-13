Connexion
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics

13/05/2021 | 01:23
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics

13-Mai-2021 / 01:21 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2021

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-768 37-0602744

(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

incorporation) Number)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

 Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol (s)Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this

chapter).

Emerging growth company ?

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange ? Act.

 

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 29, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated April 29, 2021

99.2 Retail Statistics

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

April 29, 2021 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

 

Exhibit 99.1

Caterpillar Inc.

1Q 2021 Earnings Release

April 29, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

($ in billions except profit per share)

First Quarter

 

2021

 

2020

Sales and Revenues

$11.9

$10.6
  • Sales and revenues increased 12%
  • First-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.77; adjusted profit per share of $2.87
  • Strong balance sheet with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash on hand

Profit Per Share

$2.77

$1.98

Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.87

$1.65

 

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $11.9 billion, a 12% increase compared with $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased their inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 13.2% for the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.77, compared with $1.98 profit per share in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.87, compared with first-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.65. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the first quarter of 2020 also excluded a remeasurement gain of $0.38 per share resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.9 billion. Caterpillar ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash.

"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance as they continue to serve our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks. Our dedicated team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

(more)

 

2

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $11.887 billion, an increase of $1.252 billion, or 12%, compared with $10.635 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts related to the euro and the Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $100 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific, Latin America and EAME while sales in North America were about flat.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

 

(Millions of dollars)

First
Quarter

2020

Sales
Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

First
Quarter

2021

$
Change

% Change

Construction Industries

$ 4,306

$ 1,006

$ (23)

$ 146

$ 24

$ 5,459

$ 1,153

27%

Resource Industries

2,084

132

(47)

33

14

2,216

132

6%

Energy & Transportation

4,349

(41)

7

74

118

4,507

158

4%

All Other Segment

109

9

-

1

11

130

21

19%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(934)

(19)

(1)

-

(167)

(1,121)

(187)

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,914

1,087

(64)

254

-

11,191

1,277

13%

Financial Products Segment

814

-

-

-

(53)

761

(53)

(7%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(93)

-

-

-

28

(65)

28

 

Financial Products Revenues

721

-

-

-

(25)

696

(25)

(3%)

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 10,635

$ 1,087

$ (64)

$ 254

$ (25)

$ 11,887

$ 1,252

12%

 

 

(more)

 

3

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

External Sales Total Sales

North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific and Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues

 

(Millions of dollars) $    % Chg    $     % Chg    $    % Chg    $     % Chg   $     % Chg    $    % Chg   $      % Chg

First Quarter 2021

Construction Industries $ 2,126 2% $ 392 48% $ 1,081 22% $ 1,842 72% $ 5,441 26% $ 18 400% $ 5,459 27%

Resource Industries 657 (6%) 405 27% 474 20% 561 (1%) 2,097 6% 119 13% 2,216 6%

Energy & Transportation 1,782 3% 256 3% 1,093 4% 527 (9%) 3,658 1% 849 16% 4,507 4%

All Other Segment 13 160% - (100%) 3 (73%) 22 120% 38 36% 92 14% 130 19%

Corporate Items and Eliminations (39) - - (4)           (43)        (1,078)         (1,121)

Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,539 1% 1,053 26% 2,651 13% 2,948 32% 11,191 13% - -% 11,191 13%

Financial Products Segment 476 (9%) 62 (11%) 100 (2%) 123 5% 761 (7%) - -% 761 (7%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations (24)           (11)           (8)           (22)           (65) - (65)

Financial Products Revenues 452 (4%) 51 (12%) 92 (1%) 101 2% 696 (3%) - -% 696 (3%)

Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,991 -% $ 1,104 24% $ 2,743 13% $ 3,049 31% $ 11,887 12% $ - -% $ 11,887 12%

First Quarter 2020

Construction Industries $ 2,085 $ 265 $ 889 $ 1,073 $ 4,312 $ (6) $ 4,306

Resource Industries 696 320 395 568 1,979 105 2,084

Energy & Transportation 1,738 249 1,053 578 3,618 731 4,349

All Other Segment 5 2 11 10 28 81 109

Corporate Items and Eliminations (15) (2) (4) (2) (23) (911) (934)

Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,509 834 2,344 2,227 9,914 - 9,914

Financial Products Segment 525 70 102 117 814 - 814

Corporate Items and Eliminations (54) (12) (9) (18) (93) - (93)

Financial Products Revenues 471 58 93 99 721 - 721

Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,980 $ 892 $ 2,437 $ 2,326 $ 10,635 $ - $ 10,635

 

 

 

(more)

 

4

Consolidated Operating Profit

 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.814 billion, an increase of $410 million, or 29%, compared with $1.404 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher profit from Financial Products, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, unfavorable price realization and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by favorable material costs and lower warranty expense.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

 

First Quarter

2021

 

First Quarter

2020

 

$

Change

%
Change

Construction Industries

$

1,035

$

640

$

395

62%

Resource Industries

 

328

 

304

 

24

8%

Energy & Transportation

 

666

 

602

 

64

11%

All Other Segment

 

3

 

7

 

(4)

(57%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 

(368)

 

(212)

 

(156)

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 

1,664

 

1,341

 

323

24%

Financial Products Segment

 

244

 

105

 

139

132%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 

(19)

 

47

 

(66)

 

Financial Products

 

225

 

152

 

73

48%

Consolidating Adjustments

 

(75)

 

(89)

 

14

 

Consolidated Operating Profit

$

1,814

$

1,404

$

410

29%

 

 

(more)

 

5

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2021 was income of $325 million, compared with income of $222 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was due to the absence of a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which was more than offset by the favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities at Insurance Services, gains (losses) on commodity hedges and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs.

The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the first quarter of 2021 across several currencies, compared with net losses in the first quarter of 2020. The favorable impact of unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities was due to unrealized losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2021. The company experienced net losses in commodity hedges in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net gains in the first quarter of 2021.

  • The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the first quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 is primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.

In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $43 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an $8 million benefit in the first quarter of 2020, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $43 million tax charge was also recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the $254 million remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation.

 

(more)

 

6

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter $ %

2020 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2021 Change Change

Total Sales $ 4,306 $ 1,006 $ (23) $ 146 $ 24 $ 5,459 $ 1,153 27%

Sales by Geographic Region

First Quarter First Quarter $ %

2021 2020 Change Change

North America

$ 2,126

$ 2,085

$ 41

2%

Latin America

392

265

127

48%

EAME

1,081

889

192

22%

Asia/Pacific

1,842

1,073

769

72%

External Sales

5,441

4,312

1,129

26%

Inter-segment

18

(6)

24

400%

Total Sales

$ 5,459

$ 4,306

$ 1,153

27%

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

First Quarter

 

%

 

2021

2020

Change

Change

Segment Profit $ 1,035 $ 640 $ 395 62%

Segment Profit Margin 19.0 % 14.9 % 4.1 pts

Construction Industries' total sales were $5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.153 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.306 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

  • In North America, sales increased slightly due to higher end-user demand partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. The higher end-user demand was driven primarily by residential construction. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2020 than during the first quarter of 2021.
  • Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2021.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger Chinese yuan. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher end-user demand across the region driven mainly by China, reflecting the impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2020 due to the timing of Chinese New Year.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.035 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $395 million, or 62%, compared with $640 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume.

 

(more)

 

7

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter $ %

2020 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2021 Change Change

Total Sales $ 2,084 $ 132 $ (47) $ 33 $ 14 $ 2,216 $ 132 6%

Sales by Geographic Region

First Quarter First Quarter $ %

2021 2020 Change Change

North America

$ 657

$ 696

$ (39)

(6%)

Latin America

405

320

85

27%

EAME

474

395

79

20%

Asia/Pacific

561

568

(7)

(1%)

External Sales

2,097

1,979

118

6%

Inter-segment

119

105

14

13%

Total Sales

$ 2,216

$ 2,084

$ 132

6%

 

Segment Profit

First Quarter First Quarter %

2021 2020 Change Change

Segment Profit $ 328 $ 304 $ 24 8%

Segment Profit Margin 14.8 % 14.6 % 0.2 pts

Resource Industries' total sales were $2.216 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $132 million, or 6%, compared with $2.084 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and favorable currency impact from the Australian dollar, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in mining, offset by lower end-user demand in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $328 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $24 million, or 8%, compared with $304 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable cost absorption, lower warranty expense and favorable variable labor and burden. Cost absorption was favorable as company inventory increased more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by other cost-reduction actions.

 

(more)

 

8

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter $ %

2020 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2021 Change Change

Total Sales $ 4,349 $ (41) $ 7 $ 74 $ 118 $ 4,507 $ 158 4%

Sales by Application

First Quarter First Quarter $ %

2021 2020 Change Change

Oil and Gas

$ 915

$ 861

$ 54

6%

Power Generation

963

854

109

13%

Industrial

813

801

12

1%

Transportation

967

1,102

(135)

(12%)

External Sales

3,658

3,618

40

1%

Inter-segment

849

731

118

16%

Total Sales

$ 4,507

$ 4,349

$ 158

4%

 

Segment Profit

First Quarter First Quarter %

2021 2020 Change Change

Segment Profit $ 666 $ 602 $ 64 11%

Segment Profit Margin 14.8 % 13.8 % 1.0 pts

Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 4%, compared with $4.349 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was driven by Power Generation and Oil and Gas, partially offset by a decrease in Transportation. Inter-segment sales also increased.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts primarily driven by North America and EAME.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased due to turbines, turbine-related services and large reciprocating engine applications, including data centers.
  • Industrial - Sales were about flat.
  • Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America, and in marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $666 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $64 million, or 11%, compared with $602 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume including inter-segment sales and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable variable manufacturing costs reflected lower material costs and variable labor and burden. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term compensation expense, partially offset by other cost reduction actions.

 

(more)

 

9

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

Revenues by Geographic Region

 

First Quarter

2021

First Quarter

2020

$

Change

%
Change

North America

$ 476

$ 525

$ (49)

(9%)

Latin America

62

70

(8)

(11%)

EAME

100

102

(2)

(2%)

Asia/Pacific

123

117

6

5%

Total Revenues

$ 761

$ 814

$ (53)

(7%)

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

First Quarter

 

%

 

2021

2020

Change

Change

Segment Profit

$ 244

$ 105

$ 139

132%

 

Financial Products' segment revenues were $761 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $53 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $244 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $105 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.90%, compared with 4.13% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $24 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $387 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $222 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences.

 

(more)

 

10

 

Notes

  1. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
  2. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
  3. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.
  4. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
  5. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss its 2021 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com

Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or Kenny Kate@cat.com

 

(more)

 

11

 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

(more)

 

12

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation in the first quarter of 2020 and (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - US GAAP $ 1,404 13.2 % $ 1,513 $ 425 28.1 % $ 1,092 $ 1.98

Remeasurement gain of a non-U.S. pension obligation

Restructuring costs

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - Adjusted

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

(more)

 

13

 

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

 

(more)

 

14

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sales and revenues:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 11,191

$ 9,914

Revenues of Financial Products

696

721

Total sales and revenues

11,887

10,635

Operating costs:

 

 

Cost of goods sold

8,012

7,266

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,239

1,121

Research and development expenses

374

356

Interest expense of Financial Products

125

175

Other operating (income) expenses

323

313

Total operating costs

10,073

9,231

Operating profit

1,814

1,404

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

142

113

Other income (expense)

325

222

Consolidated profit before taxes

1,997

1,513

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

475

425

Profit of consolidated companies

1,522

1,088

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9

5

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,531

1,093

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

Profit 1

$ 1,530

$ 1,092

 

 

 

Profit per common share

$ 2.80

$ 2.00

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 2.77

$ 1.98

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic

546.4

546.8

- Diluted 2

551.4

551.1

 

1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

(more)

 

15

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and short-term investments

Receivables - trade and other

Receivables - finance

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Inventories

Total current assets

 

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

$

11,342 $

7,955 9,333 1,802 12,149

9,352 7,317 9,463 1,930 11,402

 

42,581

39,464

Property, plant and equipment - net

 

12,132

12,401

Long-term receivables - trade and other

 

1,115

1,185

Long-term receivables - finance

 

11,966

12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

 

1,391

1,523

Intangible assets

 

1,246

1,308

Goodwill

 

6,343

6,394

Other assets

 

3,955

3,827

Total assets

$

80,729 $

78,324

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

- $

10

-- Financial Products

 

3,625

2,005

Accounts payable

 

6,694

6,128

Accrued expenses

 

3,574

3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

 

1,283

1,096

Customer advances

 

1,168

1,108

Dividends payable

 

-

562

Other current liabilities

 

2,035

2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 

1,301

1,420

-- Financial Products

 

6,898

7,729

Total current liabilities

 

26,578

25,717

Long-term debt due after one year:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 

9,751

9,749

-- Financial Products

 

16,605

16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits

 

6,698

6,872

Other liabilities

 

4,480

4,358

Total liabilities

 

64,112

62,946

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

6,215

6,230

Treasury stock

 

(25,049)

(25,178)

Profit employed in the business

 

36,697

35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(1,290)

(888)

Noncontrolling interests

 

44

47

Total shareholders' equity

 

16,617

15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

80,729 $

78,324

 

(more)

 

16

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Cash flow from operating activities:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 1,531

$ 1,093

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

586

614

Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation

-

(254)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

109

20

Other

(104)

534

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

(543)

500

Inventories

(657)

(541)

Accounts payable

733

90

Accrued expenses

84

(97)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

191

(722)

Customer advances

58

116

Other assets - net

56

(50)

Other liabilities - net

(116)

(173)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,928

1,130

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(252)

(305)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(252)

(243)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

309

216

Additions to finance receivables

(2,629)

(2,953)

Collections of finance receivables

2,770

3,153

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

5

31

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(386)

(35)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

28

-

Proceeds from sale of securities

126

68

Investments in securities

(148)

(180)

Other - net

(48)

35

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(477)

(213)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

Dividends paid

(562)

(567)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

65

(23)

Common shares repurchased

-

(1,043)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

2,273

2,141

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(2,887)

(2,466)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

1,659

(40)

Other - net

(2)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

546

(1,999)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(12)

(80)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

1,985

(1,162)

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,292

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$ 11,351

$ 7,130

 

 

All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

 

 

17

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Sales and revenues:

Consolidated

 

Supplemental Consolidating Data

 

 

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial Consolidating

Products Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 11,191

$ 11,191

$ - $

-

Revenues of Financial Products

696

 

-

788

(92) 1

Total sales and revenues

11,887

 

11,191

788

(92)

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

8,012

 

8,013

-

(1) 2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,239

 

1,114

124

1 2

Research and development expenses

374

 

374

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products

125

 

-

125

-

Other operating (income) expenses

323

 

26

314

(17) 2

Total operating costs

10,073

 

9,527

563

(17)

Operating profit

1,814

 

1,664

225

(75)

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

142

 

142

-

-

Other income (expense)

325

 

231

19

75 3

Consolidated profit before taxes

1,997

 

1,753

244

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

475

 

412

63

-

Profit of consolidated companies

1,522

 

1,341

181

-

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9

 

12

-

(3) 4

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,531

 

1,353

181

(3)

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

 

1

3

(3) 5

Profit 6

$ 1,530

$

1,352

$ 178 $

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

 

18

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Sales and revenues:

Consolidated

 

Supplemental Consolidating Data

 

 

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial Consolidating

Products Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 9,914

$

9,914

$ - $

-

Revenues of Financial Products

721

 

-

830

(109) 1

Total sales and revenues

10,635

 

9,914

830

(109)

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

7,266

 

7,267

-

(1) 2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,121

 

940

182

(1) 2

Research and development expenses

356

 

356

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products

175

 

-

176

(1) 3

Other operating (income) expenses

313

 

10

320

(17) 2

Total operating costs

9,231

 

8,573

678

(20)

Operating profit

1,404

 

1,341

152

(89)

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

113

 

112

-

1 3

Other income (expense)

222

 

179

(47)

90 4

Consolidated profit before taxes

1,513

 

1,408

105

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

425

 

397

28

-

Profit of consolidated companies

1,088

 

1,011

77

-

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

5

 

9

-

(4) 5

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,093

 

1,020

77

(4)

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

 

1

4

(4) 6

Profit 7

$ 1,092

$

1,019

$ 73 $

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

 

19

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Assets

Current assets:

 

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial
Products

Consolidating
Adjustments

 

 

 

 

Cash and short-term investments

$ 11,342 $

10,492

$ 850

$ -

Receivables - trade and other

7,955

3,020

501

4,434 1,2

Receivables - finance

9,333

-

13,896

(4,563) 2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,802

1,399

544

(141) 3

Inventories

12,149

12,149

-

-

Total current assets

42,581

27,060

15,791

(270)

Property, plant and equipment - net

12,132

8,185

3,947

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,115

333

169

613 1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

11,966

-

12,604

(638) 2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,391

1,933

103

(645) 4

Intangible assets

1,246

1,246

-

-

Goodwill

6,343

6,343

-

-

Other assets

3,955

3,260

1,899

(1,204) 5

Total assets

$ 80,729 $

48,360

$ 34,513

$ (2,144)

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

$ 3,625 $

- $ 3,625

$ -

Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies

-

-

-

-

Accounts payable

6,694

6,597

226

(129) 6

Accrued expenses

3,574

3,174

400

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,283

1,256

27

-

Customer advances

1,168

1,168

-

-

Dividends payable

-

-

-

-

Other current liabilities

2,035

1,558

640

(163) 4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

8,199

1,301

6,898

-

Total current liabilities

26,578

15,054

11,816

(292)

Long-term debt due after one year

26,356

9,776

16,605

(25) 8

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,698

6,697

1

-

Other liabilities

4,480

3,804

1,394

(718) 4

Total liabilities

64,112

35,331

29,816

(1,035)

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock

6,215

6,215

919

(919) 9

Treasury stock

(25,049)

(25,049)

-

-

Profit employed in the business

36,697

32,443

4,243

11 9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,290)

(627)

(663)

-

Noncontrolling interests

44

47

198

(201) 9

Total shareholders' equity

16,617

13,029

4,697

(1,109)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 80,729 $

48,360

$ 34,513

$ (2,144)

 

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

(more)

 

20

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Assets

Current assets:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial
Products

Consolidating
Adjustments

 

 

 

 

Cash and short-term investments

$ 9,352

$ 8,822

$ 530

$ -

Receivables - trade and other

7,317

3,846

397

3,074 1,2

Receivables - finance

9,463

-

13,681

(4,218) 2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,930

1,376

624

(70) 3

Inventories

11,402

11,402

-

-

Total current assets

39,464

25,446

15,232

(1,214)

Property, plant and equipment - net

12,401

8,309

4,092

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,185

363

164

658 1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

12,222

-

12,895

(673) 2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,523

2,058

110

(645) 4

Intangible assets

1,308

1,308

-

-

Goodwill

6,394

6,394

-

-

Other assets

3,827

3,158

1,871

(1,202) 5

Total assets

$ 78,324

$ 47,036

$ 34,364

$ (3,076)

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

$ 2,015

$ 10

$ 2,005

$ -

Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies

-

-

1,000

(1,000) 6

Accounts payable

6,128

6,060

212

(144) 7

Accrued expenses

3,642

3,099

543

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,096

1,081

15

-

Customer advances

1,108

1,108

-

-

Dividends payable

562

562

-

-

Other current liabilities

2,017

1,530

580

(93) 4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,149

1,420

7,729

-

Total current liabilities

25,717

14,870

12,084

(1,237)

Long-term debt due after one year

25,999

9,764

16,250

(15) 6

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,872

6,872

-

-

Other liabilities

4,358

3,691

1,385

(718) 4

Total liabilities

62,946

35,197

29,719

(1,970)

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock

6,230

6,230

919

(919) 9

Treasury stock

(25,178)

(25,178)

-

-

Profit employed in the business

35,167

31,091

4,065

11 9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(888)

(352)

(536)

-

Noncontrolling interests

47

48

197

(198) 9

Total shareholders' equity

15,378

11,839

4,645

(1,106)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 78,324

$ 47,036

$ 34,364

$ (3,076)

 

1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

(more)

 

21

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

 

Cash flow from operating activities:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

 

Financial Products

 

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 1,531

$ 1,353

$

181

$

(3) 1

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

586

383

 

203

 

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

109

127

 

(18)

 

-

Other

(104)

(52)

 

(83)

 

31 2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

(543)

(104)

 

(32)

 

(407) 2,

Inventories

(657)

(657)

 

-

 

-

Accounts payable

733

706

 

13

 

14 2

Accrued expenses

84

58

 

26

 

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

191

179

 

12

 

-

Customer advances

58

58

 

-

 

-

Other assets - net

56

(4)

 

(12)

 

72 2

Other liabilities - net

(116)

(131)

 

79

 

(64) 2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,928

1,916

 

369

 

(357)

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(252)

(251)

 

(4)

 

3 2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(252)

(4)

 

(249)

 

1 2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

309

27

 

286

 

(4) 2

Additions to finance receivables

(2,629)

-

 

(2,867)

 

238 3

Collections of finance receivables

2,770

-

 

3,062

 

(292) 3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-

-

 

(411)

 

411 3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

5

-

 

5

 

-

Net intercompany borrowings

-

1,000

 

-

 

(1,000) 4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(386)

(386)

 

-

 

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

28

28

 

-

 

-

Proceeds from sale of securities

126

11

 

115

 

-

Investments in securities

(148)

-

 

(148)

 

-

Other - net

(48)

2

 

(50)

 

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(477)

427

 

(261)

 

(643)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(562)

(562)

 

-

 

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

65

65

 

-

 

-

Net intercompany borrowings

-

-

 

(1,000)

 

1,000 4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

2,273

494

 

1,779

 

-

Payments on debt > 90 days

(2,887)

(644)

 

(2,243)

 

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days

1,659

(10)

 

1,669

 

-

Other - net

(2)

(2)

 

-

 

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

546

(659)

 

205

 

1,000

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(12)

(14)

 

2

 

-

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

1,985

1,670

 

315

 

-

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,822

 

544

 

-

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$ 11,351

$ 10,492

$

859

$

-

 

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

(more)

 

22

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

 

Cash flow from operating activities:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

 

Financial Products

 

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 1,093

$ 1,020

$

77

$

(4) 1

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

614

402

 

212

 

-

Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation

(254)

(254)

 

-

 

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

20

75

 
  1.              

 

-

Other

534

245

 

170

 

119 2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

500

328

 
  1.  

 

228 2,

Inventories

(541)

(538)

 

-

 

(3) 2

Accounts payable

90

2

 

51

 

37 2

Accrued expenses

(97)

(105)

 

8

 

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(722)

(689)

 

(33)

 

-

Customer advances

116

116

 

-

 

-

Other assets - net

(50)

15

 

(16)

 

(49) 2

Other liabilities - net

(173)

(299)

 

73

 

53 2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

1,130

318

 

431

 

381

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(305)

(304)

 

(1)

 

-

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(243)

2

 

(249)

 

4 2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

216

61

 

156

 

(1) 2

Additions to finance receivables

(2,953)

-

 

(3,213)

 

260 3

Collections of finance receivables

3,153

-

 

3,421

 

(268) 3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-

-

 

376

 

(376) 3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

31

-

 

31

 

-

Net intercompany borrowings

-

599

 

1

 

(600) 4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(35)

(35)

 

-

 

-

Proceeds from sale of securities

68

6

 

62

 

-

Investments in securities

(180)
  1.                 

 

(175)

 

-

Other - net

35

-

 

35

 

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(213)

324

 

444

 

(981)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(567)

(567)

 

-

 

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(23)

(23)

 

-

 

-

Common shares repurchased

(1,043)

(1,043)

 

-

 

-

Net intercompany borrowings

-

(1)

 

(599)

 

600 4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

2,141

15

 

2,126

 

-

Payments on debt > 90 days

(2,466)
  1.                 

 

(2,460)

 

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days

(40)

(5)

 

(35)

 

-

Other - net

(1)

(1)

 

-

 

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,999)

(1,631)

 

(968)

 

600

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(80)

(59)

 

(21)

 

-

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

(1,162)

(1,048)

 

(114)

 

-

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292

7,302

 

990

 

-

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,130

$ 6,254

$

876

$

-

 

1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

#

 

Exhibit 99.2

Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar", "we" or "our") is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). Caterpillar sells the majority of its machinery and power systems to independently owned and operated dealers and OEMs to meet the demands of their customers, the end users. Caterpillar believes that this supplemental information may help readers better understand Caterpillar's business and the industries it serves, particularly in light of the time delay between Caterpillar's sales to dealers and dealers' sales to end users.

In this report, we are providing information by geographic region for retail sales of machines in each of our Resource Industries and Construction Industries reportable segments, as well as information regarding total retail sales of our machines globally. For our Energy & Transportation reportable segment, we are providing retail sales information by major end use.

The information presented in this report is primarily based on unaudited reports that are voluntarily provided to Caterpillar by its independent dealers and which are not subject to Caterpillar's internal controls over financial reporting. Accordingly, the data collected from such third parties may not be accurate and/or complete. As such, the information presented in this report is intended solely to convey an approximate indication of the trends, direction and magnitude of retail sales and is not intended to be an estimate, approximation or prediction of, or substitute for, Caterpillar's audited financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This information is furnished under this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Caterpillar does not undertake to update or adjust prior period information.

 

Quarterly Retail Sales Statistics

Total Machines

1st Quarter 2021

4th Quarter 2020

3rd Quarter 2020

2nd Quarter 2020

Asia/Pacific

UP 27%

UP 7%

UNCHANGED

UP 7%

EAME

UP 5%

DOWN 5%

DOWN 13%

DOWN 9%

Latin America

UP 54%

UP 31%

DOWN 17%

DOWN 22%

North America

DOWN 1%

DOWN 9%

DOWN 31%

DOWN 40%

World

UP 13%

DOWN 2%

DOWN 20%

DOWN 23%

Resource Industries

1st Quarter 2021

4th Quarter 2020

3rd Quarter 2020

2nd Quarter 2020

Asia/Pacific

UP 1%

DOWN 18%

DOWN 10%

DOWN 14%

EAME

DOWN 9%

UP 1%

DOWN 13%

UP 21%

Latin America

UP 85%

UP 77%

DOWN 54%

DOWN 18%

North America

DOWN 21%

DOWN 13%

DOWN 46%

DOWN 46%

World

UNCHANGED

DOWN 3%

DOWN 31%

DOWN 21%

Construction Industries

1st Quarter 2021

4th Quarter 2020

3rd Quarter 2020

2nd Quarter 2020

Asia/Pacific

UP 36%

UP 16%

UP 4%

UP 14%

EAME

UP 11%

DOWN 7%

DOWN 13%

DOWN 18%

Latin America

UP 38%

UP 11%

UP 10%

DOWN 25%

North America

UP 5%

DOWN 8%

DOWN 27%

DOWN 38%

World

UP 17%

DOWN 1%

DOWN 15%

DOWN 23%

 

Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers.

Energy & Transportation Retail Sales by industry for the quarter ended as indicated compared with the same period of the prior year:

 

1st Quarter 2021

4th Quarter 2020

3rd Quarter 2020

2nd Quarter 2020

Power Gen

UP 7%

DOWN 10%

DOWN 6%

UNCHANGED

Industrial

DOWN 4%

DOWN 31%

DOWN 39%

DOWN 40%

Transportation

DOWN 40%

DOWN 47%

DOWN 15%

DOWN 47%

Oil & Gas

DOWN 9%

DOWN 29%

DOWN 42%

DOWN 18%

Total

DOWN 5%

DOWN 25%

DOWN 27%

DOWN 18%

 

Reported in constant dollars based on reporting from dealers and direct sales.

 

Glossary of Terms

Construction Industries: Our Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction. The majority of sales in this segment are made in the heavy and general construction, rental, quarry and aggregates markets and mining. The Construction Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines:

  •                                                                                                  asphalt pavers · forestry excavators · small and medium
  •                                                                                                  backhoe loaders · motorgraders track-type tractors
  •                                                                                                  compactors · pipelayers · track-type loaders
  •                                                                                                  cold planers · road reclaimers · wheel excavators
  •                                                                                                  compact track and · site prep tractors · compact, small and

multi-terrain loaders · skid steer loaders medium wheel loaders

  •                                                                                                  mini, small, medium · telehandlers · utility vehicles
    and large excavators

Effective September 2019, Caterpillar has divested its Forestry product segment. Those products have been removed from the Construction Industries product portfolio where any remaining product Dealer Inventory will be reported in Total Machines as they are depleted.

EAME: Europe, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Middle East

Energy & Transportation: Our Energy & Transportation segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives, integrated systems and solutions, and related parts across industries serving oil and gas, power generation, industrial and marine applications as well as rail-related businesses.

Resource Industries: Our Resource Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications. The Resource Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines:

  •                                                                                                  electric rope shovels · longwall miners · landfill compactors
  •                                                                                                  draglines · large wheel loaders · soil compactors
  •                                                                                                  hydraulic shovels · off-highway trucks · machinery components
  •                                                                                                  rotary drills · articulated trucks · autonomous ready vehicles and
  •                                                                                                  hard rock vehicles · wheel tractor scrapers solutions
  •                                                                                                  large track-type tractors · wheel dozers · select work tools
  •              large mining trucks

For purposes of this report, retail sales of longwall miners are not included in the information presented above for Resource Industries or Total Machines.

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this report relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
EQS News ID : 1196126
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1196126  13-Mai-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196126&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
