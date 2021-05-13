Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics 13/05/2021 | 01:23 Envoyer par e-mail :

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics



13-Mai-2021

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2021 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 1-768 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File (I.R.S Employer Identification No.) incorporation) Number) 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A ? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol (s)Name of each exchange which registered Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange 8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange ? Act. Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On April 29, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference. Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure. Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits: The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report: 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated April 29, 2021 99.2 Retail Statistics 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CATERPILLAR INC. April 29, 2021 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long Suzette M. Long Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 1Q 2021 Earnings Release April 29, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results ($ in billions except profit per share) First Quarter 2021 2020 Sales and Revenues $11.9 $10.6 Sales and revenues increased 12%

First-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.77; adjusted profit per share of $2.87

Strong balance sheet with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash on hand Profit Per Share $2.77 $1.98 Adjusted Profit Per Share $2.87 $1.65 DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $11.9 billion, a 12% increase compared with $10.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased their inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020. Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 13.2% for the first quarter of 2020. First-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.77, compared with $1.98 profit per share in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.87, compared with first-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.65. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the first quarter of 2020 also excluded a remeasurement gain of $0.38 per share resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $1.9 billion. Caterpillar ended the first quarter with $11.3 billion of enterprise cash. "I'm proud of our global team's strong performance as they continue to serve our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by improving conditions in our end markets and are proactively managing supply chain risks. Our dedicated team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth." (more) 2 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $11.887 billion, an increase of $1.252 billion, or 12%, compared with $10.635 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts related to the euro and the Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $100 million during the first quarter of 2020. Sales were higher across the three primary segments. Sales increased in Asia/Pacific, Latin America and EAME while sales in North America were about flat. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) First

Quarter 2020 Sales

Volume Price Realization Currency Inter-

Segment /

Other First

Quarter 2021 $

Change % Change Construction Industries $ 4,306 $ 1,006 $ (23) $ 146 $ 24 $ 5,459 $ 1,153 27% Resource Industries 2,084 132 (47) 33 14 2,216 132 6% Energy & Transportation 4,349 (41) 7 74 118 4,507 158 4% All Other Segment 109 9 - 1 11 130 21 19% Corporate Items and Eliminations (934) (19) (1) - (167) (1,121) (187) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,914 1,087 (64) 254 - 11,191 1,277 13% Financial Products Segment 814 - - - (53) 761 (53) (7%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (93) - - - 28 (65) 28 Financial Products Revenues 721 - - - (25) 696 (25) (3%) Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 10,635 $ 1,087 $ (64) $ 254 $ (25) $ 11,887 $ 1,252 12% (more) 3 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Sales Total Sales North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific and Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg First Quarter 2021 Construction Industries $ 2,126 2% $ 392 48% $ 1,081 22% $ 1,842 72% $ 5,441 26% $ 18 400% $ 5,459 27% Resource Industries 657 (6%) 405 27% 474 20% 561 (1%) 2,097 6% 119 13% 2,216 6% Energy & Transportation 1,782 3% 256 3% 1,093 4% 527 (9%) 3,658 1% 849 16% 4,507 4% All Other Segment 13 160% - (100%) 3 (73%) 22 120% 38 36% 92 14% 130 19% Corporate Items and Eliminations (39) - - (4) (43) (1,078) (1,121) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,539 1% 1,053 26% 2,651 13% 2,948 32% 11,191 13% - -% 11,191 13% Financial Products Segment 476 (9%) 62 (11%) 100 (2%) 123 5% 761 (7%) - -% 761 (7%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (24) (11) (8) (22) (65) - (65) Financial Products Revenues 452 (4%) 51 (12%) 92 (1%) 101 2% 696 (3%) - -% 696 (3%) Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,991 -% $ 1,104 24% $ 2,743 13% $ 3,049 31% $ 11,887 12% $ - -% $ 11,887 12% First Quarter 2020 Construction Industries $ 2,085 $ 265 $ 889 $ 1,073 $ 4,312 $ (6) $ 4,306 Resource Industries 696 320 395 568 1,979 105 2,084 Energy & Transportation 1,738 249 1,053 578 3,618 731 4,349 All Other Segment 5 2 11 10 28 81 109 Corporate Items and Eliminations (15) (2) (4) (2) (23) (911) (934) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,509 834 2,344 2,227 9,914 - 9,914 Financial Products Segment 525 70 102 117 814 - 814 Corporate Items and Eliminations (54) (12) (9) (18) (93) - (93) Financial Products Revenues 471 58 93 99 721 - 721 Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,980 $ 892 $ 2,437 $ 2,326 $ 10,635 $ - $ 10,635 (more) 4 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the first quarter of 2020 (at left) and the first quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.814 billion, an increase of $410 million, or 29%, compared with $1.404 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher profit from Financial Products, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, unfavorable price realization and higher manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by favorable material costs and lower warranty expense. Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) First Quarter 2021 First Quarter 2020 $ Change %

Change Construction Industries $ 1,035 $ 640 $ 395 62% Resource Industries 328 304 24 8% Energy & Transportation 666 602 64 11% All Other Segment 3 7 (4) (57%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (368) (212) (156) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,664 1,341 323 24% Financial Products Segment 244 105 139 132% Corporate Items and Eliminations (19) 47 (66) Financial Products 225 152 73 48% Consolidating Adjustments (75) (89) 14 Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,814 $ 1,404 $ 410 29% (more) 5 Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2021 was income of $325 million, compared with income of $222 million in the first quarter of 2020. The change was due to the absence of a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which was more than offset by the favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities at Insurance Services, gains (losses) on commodity hedges and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs. The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the first quarter of 2021 across several currencies, compared with net losses in the first quarter of 2020. The favorable impact of unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities was due to unrealized losses in the first quarter of 2020, compared with unrealized gains in the first quarter of 2021. The company experienced net losses in commodity hedges in the first quarter of 2020, compared with net gains in the first quarter of 2021. The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the first quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 is primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $43 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an $8 million benefit in the first quarter of 2020, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $43 million tax charge was also recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the $254 million remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation. (more) 6 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter $ % 2020 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2021 Change Change Total Sales $ 4,306 $ 1,006 $ (23) $ 146 $ 24 $ 5,459 $ 1,153 27% Sales by Geographic Region First Quarter First Quarter $ % 2021 2020 Change Change North America $ 2,126 $ 2,085 $ 41 2% Latin America 392 265 127 48% EAME 1,081 889 192 22% Asia/Pacific 1,842 1,073 769 72% External Sales 5,441 4,312 1,129 26% Inter-segment 18 (6) 24 400% Total Sales $ 5,459 $ 4,306 $ 1,153 27% Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % 2021 2020 Change Change Segment Profit $ 1,035 $ 640 $ 395 62% Segment Profit Margin 19.0 % 14.9 % 4.1 pts Construction Industries' total sales were $5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.153 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.306 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020. In North America, sales increased slightly due to higher end-user demand partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization. The higher end-user demand was driven primarily by residential construction. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2020 than during the first quarter of 2021.

Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the first quarter of 2021.

In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of 2020.

Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts from a stronger Chinese yuan. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher end-user demand across the region driven mainly by China, reflecting the impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the first quarter of 2020 due to the timing of Chinese New Year. Construction Industries' profit was $1.035 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $395 million, or 62%, compared with $640 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume. (more) 7 RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter $ % 2020 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2021 Change Change Total Sales $ 2,084 $ 132 $ (47) $ 33 $ 14 $ 2,216 $ 132 6% Sales by Geographic Region First Quarter First Quarter $ % 2021 2020 Change Change North America $ 657 $ 696 $ (39) (6%) Latin America 405 320 85 27% EAME 474 395 79 20% Asia/Pacific 561 568 (7) (1%) External Sales 2,097 1,979 118 6% Inter-segment 119 105 14 13% Total Sales $ 2,216 $ 2,084 $ 132 6% Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % 2021 2020 Change Change Segment Profit $ 328 $ 304 $ 24 8% Segment Profit Margin 14.8 % 14.6 % 0.2 pts Resource Industries' total sales were $2.216 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $132 million, or 6%, compared with $2.084 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and favorable currency impact from the Australian dollar, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the first quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in mining, offset by lower end-user demand in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. Resource Industries' profit was $328 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $24 million, or 8%, compared with $304 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to favorable manufacturing costs and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs reflected favorable cost absorption, lower warranty expense and favorable variable labor and burden. Cost absorption was favorable as company inventory increased more in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, partially offset by other cost-reduction actions. (more) 8 ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales First Quarter Sales Price Inter- First Quarter $ % 2020 Volume Realization Currency Segment 2021 Change Change Total Sales $ 4,349 $ (41) $ 7 $ 74 $ 118 $ 4,507 $ 158 4% Sales by Application First Quarter First Quarter $ % 2021 2020 Change Change Oil and Gas $ 915 $ 861 $ 54 6% Power Generation 963 854 109 13% Industrial 813 801 12 1% Transportation 967 1,102 (135) (12%) External Sales 3,658 3,618 40 1% Inter-segment 849 731 118 16% Total Sales $ 4,507 $ 4,349 $ 158 4% Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % 2021 2020 Change Change Segment Profit $ 666 $ 602 $ 64 11% Segment Profit Margin 14.8 % 13.8 % 1.0 pts Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 4%, compared with $4.349 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth was driven by Power Generation and Oil and Gas, partially offset by a decrease in Transportation. Inter-segment sales also increased. Oil and Gas - Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts primarily driven by North America and EAME.

Power Generation - Sales increased due to turbines, turbine-related services and large reciprocating engine applications, including data centers.

Industrial - Sales were about flat.

Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America, and in marine. Energy & Transportation's profit was $666 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $64 million, or 11%, compared with $602 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume including inter-segment sales and favorable variable manufacturing costs, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable variable manufacturing costs reflected lower material costs and variable labor and burden. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term compensation expense, partially offset by other cost reduction actions. (more) 9 FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region First Quarter 2021 First Quarter 2020 $ Change %

Change North America $ 476 $ 525 $ (49) (9%) Latin America 62 70 (8) (11%) EAME 100 102 (2) (2%) Asia/Pacific 123 117 6 5% Total Revenues $ 761 $ 814 $ (53) (7%) Segment Profit First Quarter First Quarter % 2021 2020 Change Change Segment Profit $ 244 $ 105 $ 139 132% Financial Products' segment revenues were $761 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $53 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets in North America. Financial Products' segment profit was $244 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $105 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher incentive compensation. The impact of lower average financing rates was offset by lower interest expense. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.90%, compared with 4.13% at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $24 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $387 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $222 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences. (more) 10 Notes Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss its 2021 first-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. About Caterpillar With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media. Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online: https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or Kenny Kate@cat.com (more) 11 Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (more) 12 APPENDIX NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) a remeasurement gain resulting from the settlement of a non-U.S. pension obligation in the first quarter of 2020 and (ii) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items. Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - US GAAP $ 1,404 13.2 % $ 1,513 $ 425 28.1 % $ 1,092 $ 1.98 Remeasurement gain of a non-U.S. pension obligation Restructuring costs Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 - Adjusted Supplemental Consolidating Data The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows: Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries. Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products. Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products. (more) 13 The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business. Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. (more) 14 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and revenues: Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 11,191 $ 9,914 Revenues of Financial Products 696 721 Total sales and revenues 11,887 10,635 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 8,012 7,266 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,239 1,121 Research and development expenses 374 356 Interest expense of Financial Products 125 175 Other operating (income) expenses 323 313 Total operating costs 10,073 9,231 Operating profit 1,814 1,404 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 142 113 Other income (expense) 325 222 Consolidated profit before taxes 1,997 1,513 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 475 425 Profit of consolidated companies 1,522 1,088 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,531 1,093 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 Profit 1 $ 1,530 $ 1,092 Profit per common share $ 2.80 $ 2.00 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 2.77 $ 1.98 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)

- Basic 546.4 546.8 - Diluted 2 551.4 551.1 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. (more) 15 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Assets Current assets: Cash and short-term investments Receivables - trade and other Receivables - finance Prepaid expenses and other current assets Inventories Total current assets March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ 11,342 $ 7,955 9,333 1,802 12,149 9,352 7,317 9,463 1,930 11,402 42,581 39,464 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,132 12,401 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,115 1,185 Long-term receivables - finance 11,966 12,222 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,391 1,523 Intangible assets 1,246 1,308 Goodwill 6,343 6,394 Other assets 3,955 3,827 Total assets $ 80,729 $ 78,324 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ - $ 10 -- Financial Products 3,625 2,005 Accounts payable 6,694 6,128 Accrued expenses 3,574 3,642 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,283 1,096 Customer advances 1,168 1,108 Dividends payable - 562 Other current liabilities 2,035 2,017 Long-term debt due within one year: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,301 1,420 -- Financial Products 6,898 7,729 Total current liabilities 26,578 25,717 Long-term debt due after one year: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,751 9,749 -- Financial Products 16,605 16,250 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,698 6,872 Other liabilities 4,480 4,358 Total liabilities 64,112 62,946 Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,215 6,230 Treasury stock (25,049) (25,178) Profit employed in the business 36,697 35,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,290) (888) Noncontrolling interests 44 47 Total shareholders' equity 16,617 15,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,729 $ 78,324 (more) 16 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,531 $ 1,093 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 586 614 Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation - (254) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 109 20 Other (104) 534 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (543) 500 Inventories (657) (541) Accounts payable 733 90 Accrued expenses 84 (97) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 191 (722) Customer advances 58 116 Other assets - net 56 (50) Other liabilities - net (116) (173) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,928 1,130 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (252) (305) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (252) (243) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 309 216 Additions to finance receivables (2,629) (2,953) Collections of finance receivables 2,770 3,153 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 5 31 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (386) (35) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28 - Proceeds from sale of securities 126 68 Investments in securities (148) (180) Other - net (48) 35 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (477) (213) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (562) (567) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 65 (23) Common shares repurchased - (1,043) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 2,273 2,141 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (2,887) (2,466) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) 1,659 (40) Other - net (2) (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 546 (1,999) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12) (80) Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,985 (1,162) Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366 8,292 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,351 $ 7,130 All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. 17 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Sales and revenues: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation Financial Consolidating Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 11,191 $ 11,191 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 696 - 788 (92) 1 Total sales and revenues 11,887 11,191 788 (92) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 8,012 8,013 - (1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,239 1,114 124 1 2 Research and development expenses 374 374 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 125 - 125 - Other operating (income) expenses 323 26 314 (17) 2 Total operating costs 10,073 9,527 563 (17) Operating profit 1,814 1,664 225 (75) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 142 142 - - Other income (expense) 325 231 19 75 3 Consolidated profit before taxes 1,997 1,753 244 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 475 412 63 - Profit of consolidated companies 1,522 1,341 181 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9 12 - (3) 4 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,531 1,353 181 (3) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 3 (3) 5 Profit 6 $ 1,530 $ 1,352 $ 178 $ - 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 18 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Sales and revenues: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation Financial Consolidating Products Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 9,914 $ 9,914 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 721 - 830 (109) 1 Total sales and revenues 10,635 9,914 830 (109) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 7,266 7,267 - (1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,121 940 182 (1) 2 Research and development expenses 356 356 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 175 - 176 (1) 3 Other operating (income) expenses 313 10 320 (17) 2 Total operating costs 9,231 8,573 678 (20) Operating profit 1,404 1,341 152 (89) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 113 112 - 1 3 Other income (expense) 222 179 (47) 90 4 Consolidated profit before taxes 1,513 1,408 105 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 425 397 28 - Profit of consolidated companies 1,088 1,011 77 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 5 9 - (4) 5 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,093 1,020 77 (4) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 4 (4) 6 Profit 7 $ 1,092 $ 1,019 $ 73 $ - 1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 19 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Assets Current assets: Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation Financial

Products Consolidating

Adjustments Cash and short-term investments $ 11,342 $ 10,492 $ 850 $ - Receivables - trade and other 7,955 3,020 501 4,434 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,333 - 13,896 (4,563) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,802 1,399 544 (141) 3 Inventories 12,149 12,149 - - Total current assets 42,581 27,060 15,791 (270) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,132 8,185 3,947 - Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,115 333 169 613 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 11,966 - 12,604 (638) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,391 1,933 103 (645) 4 Intangible assets 1,246 1,246 - - Goodwill 6,343 6,343 - - Other assets 3,955 3,260 1,899 (1,204) 5 Total assets $ 80,729 $ 48,360 $ 34,513 $ (2,144) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 3,625 $ - $ 3,625 $ - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - - - Accounts payable 6,694 6,597 226 (129) 6 Accrued expenses 3,574 3,174 400 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,283 1,256 27 - Customer advances 1,168 1,168 - - Dividends payable - - - - Other current liabilities 2,035 1,558 640 (163) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 8,199 1,301 6,898 - Total current liabilities 26,578 15,054 11,816 (292) Long-term debt due after one year 26,356 9,776 16,605 (25) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,698 6,697 1 - Other liabilities 4,480 3,804 1,394 (718) 4 Total liabilities 64,112 35,331 29,816 (1,035) Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,215 6,215 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock (25,049) (25,049) - - Profit employed in the business 36,697 32,443 4,243 11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,290) (627) (663) - Noncontrolling interests 44 47 198 (201) 9 Total shareholders' equity 16,617 13,029 4,697 (1,109) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,729 $ 48,360 $ 34,513 $ (2,144) 1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries. (more) 20 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Assets Current assets: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation Financial

Products Consolidating

Adjustments Cash and short-term investments $ 9,352 $ 8,822 $ 530 $ - Receivables - trade and other 7,317 3,846 397 3,074 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,463 - 13,681 (4,218) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,930 1,376 624 (70) 3 Inventories 11,402 11,402 - - Total current assets 39,464 25,446 15,232 (1,214) Property, plant and equipment - net 12,401 8,309 4,092 - Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,185 363 164 658 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 12,222 - 12,895 (673) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,523 2,058 110 (645) 4 Intangible assets 1,308 1,308 - - Goodwill 6,394 6,394 - - Other assets 3,827 3,158 1,871 (1,202) 5 Total assets $ 78,324 $ 47,036 $ 34,364 $ (3,076) Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2,015 $ 10 $ 2,005 $ - Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies - - 1,000 (1,000) 6 Accounts payable 6,128 6,060 212 (144) 7 Accrued expenses 3,642 3,099 543 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,096 1,081 15 - Customer advances 1,108 1,108 - - Dividends payable 562 562 - - Other current liabilities 2,017 1,530 580 (93) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,149 1,420 7,729 - Total current liabilities 25,717 14,870 12,084 (1,237) Long-term debt due after one year 25,999 9,764 16,250 (15) 6 Liability for postemployment benefits 6,872 6,872 - - Other liabilities 4,358 3,691 1,385 (718) 4 Total liabilities 62,946 35,197 29,719 (1,970) Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,230 6,230 919 (919) 9 Treasury stock (25,178) (25,178) - - Profit employed in the business 35,167 31,091 4,065 11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (888) (352) (536) - Noncontrolling interests 47 48 197 (198) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,378 11,839 4,645 (1,106) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 78,324 $ 47,036 $ 34,364 $ (3,076) 1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries. (more) 21 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation Financial Products Consolidating Adjustments Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,531 $ 1,353 $ 181 $ (3) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 586 383 203 - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 109 127 (18) - Other (104) (52) (83) 31 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (543) (104) (32) (407) 2, Inventories (657) (657) - - Accounts payable 733 706 13 14 2 Accrued expenses 84 58 26 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 191 179 12 - Customer advances 58 58 - - Other assets - net 56 (4) (12) 72 2 Other liabilities - net (116) (131) 79 (64) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,928 1,916 369 (357) Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (252) (251) (4) 3 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (252) (4) (249) 1 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 309 27 286 (4) 2 Additions to finance receivables (2,629) - (2,867) 238 3 Collections of finance receivables 2,770 - 3,062 (292) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables - - (411) 411 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 5 - 5 - Net intercompany borrowings - 1,000 - (1,000) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (386) (386) - - Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28 28 - - Proceeds from sale of securities 126 11 115 - Investments in securities (148) - (148) - Other - net (48) 2 (50) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (477) 427 (261) (643) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (562) (562) - - Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 65 65 - - Net intercompany borrowings - - (1,000) 1,000 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 2,273 494 1,779 - Payments on debt > 90 days (2,887) (644) (2,243) - Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days 1,659 (10) 1,669 - Other - net (2) (2) - - Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 546 (659) 205 1,000 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (12) (14) 2 - Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 1,985 1,670 315 - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366 8,822 544 - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,351 $ 10,492 $ 859 $ - 1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. (more) 22 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation Financial Products Consolidating Adjustments Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 1,093 $ 1,020 $ 77 $ (4) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 614 402 212 - Gain on remeasurement of a non-U.S. pension obligation (254) (254) - - Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 20 75 - Other 534 245 170 119 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other 500 328 228 2, Inventories (541) (538) - (3) 2 Accounts payable 90 2 51 37 2 Accrued expenses (97) (105) 8 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (722) (689) (33) - Customer advances 116 116 - - Other assets - net (50) 15 (16) (49) 2 Other liabilities - net (173) (299) 73 53 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 1,130 318 431 381 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (305) (304) (1) - Expenditures for equipment leased to others (243) 2 (249) 4 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 216 61 156 (1) 2 Additions to finance receivables (2,953) - (3,213) 260 3 Collections of finance receivables 3,153 - 3,421 (268) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 376 (376) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 31 - 31 - Net intercompany borrowings - 599 1 (600) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (35) (35) - - Proceeds from sale of securities 68 6 62 - Investments in securities (180) (175) - Other - net 35 - 35 - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (213) 324 444 (981) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (567) (567) - - Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (23) (23) - - Common shares repurchased (1,043) (1,043) - - Net intercompany borrowings - (1) (599) 600 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 2,141 15 2,126 - Payments on debt > 90 days (2,466) (2,460) - Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (40) (5) (35) - Other - net (1) (1) - - Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,999) (1,631) (968) 600 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (80) (59) (21) - Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash (1,162) (1,048) (114) - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,292 7,302 990 - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,130 $ 6,254 $ 876 $ - 1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. # Exhibit 99.2 Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar", "we" or "our") is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). Caterpillar sells the majority of its machinery and power systems to independently owned and operated dealers and OEMs to meet the demands of their customers, the end users. Caterpillar believes that this supplemental information may help readers better understand Caterpillar's business and the industries it serves, particularly in light of the time delay between Caterpillar's sales to dealers and dealers' sales to end users. In this report, we are providing information by geographic region for retail sales of machines in each of our Resource Industries and Construction Industries reportable segments, as well as information regarding total retail sales of our machines globally. For our Energy & Transportation reportable segment, we are providing retail sales information by major end use. The information presented in this report is primarily based on unaudited reports that are voluntarily provided to Caterpillar by its independent dealers and which are not subject to Caterpillar's internal controls over financial reporting. Accordingly, the data collected from such third parties may not be accurate and/or complete. As such, the information presented in this report is intended solely to convey an approximate indication of the trends, direction and magnitude of retail sales and is not intended to be an estimate, approximation or prediction of, or substitute for, Caterpillar's audited financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This information is furnished under this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Caterpillar does not undertake to update or adjust prior period information. Quarterly Retail Sales Statistics Total Machines 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 Asia/Pacific UP 27% UP 7% UNCHANGED UP 7% EAME UP 5% DOWN 5% DOWN 13% DOWN 9% Latin America UP 54% UP 31% DOWN 17% DOWN 22% North America DOWN 1% DOWN 9% DOWN 31% DOWN 40% World UP 13% DOWN 2% DOWN 20% DOWN 23% Resource Industries 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 Asia/Pacific UP 1% DOWN 18% DOWN 10% DOWN 14% EAME DOWN 9% UP 1% DOWN 13% UP 21% Latin America UP 85% UP 77% DOWN 54% DOWN 18% North America DOWN 21% DOWN 13% DOWN 46% DOWN 46% World UNCHANGED DOWN 3% DOWN 31% DOWN 21% Construction Industries 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 Asia/Pacific UP 36% UP 16% UP 4% UP 14% EAME UP 11% DOWN 7% DOWN 13% DOWN 18% Latin America UP 38% UP 11% UP 10% DOWN 25% North America UP 5% DOWN 8% DOWN 27% DOWN 38% World UP 17% DOWN 1% DOWN 15% DOWN 23% Reported in constant dollars and based on unit sales as reported primarily by dealers. Energy & Transportation Retail Sales by industry for the quarter ended as indicated compared with the same period of the prior year: 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 Power Gen UP 7% DOWN 10% DOWN 6% UNCHANGED Industrial DOWN 4% DOWN 31% DOWN 39% DOWN 40% Transportation DOWN 40% DOWN 47% DOWN 15% DOWN 47% Oil & Gas DOWN 9% DOWN 29% DOWN 42% DOWN 18% Total DOWN 5% DOWN 25% DOWN 27% DOWN 18% Reported in constant dollars based on reporting from dealers and direct sales. Glossary of Terms Construction Industries: Our Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction. The majority of sales in this segment are made in the heavy and general construction, rental, quarry and aggregates markets and mining. The Construction Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines: asphalt pavers · forestry excavators · small and medium

backhoe loaders · motorgraders track-type tractors

compactors · pipelayers · track-type loaders

cold planers · road reclaimers · wheel excavators

compact track and · site prep tractors · compact, small and multi-terrain loaders · skid steer loaders medium wheel loaders mini, small, medium · telehandlers · utility vehicles

and large excavators Effective September 2019, Caterpillar has divested its Forestry product segment. Those products have been removed from the Construction Industries product portfolio where any remaining product Dealer Inventory will be reported in Total Machines as they are depleted. EAME: Europe, Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States and Middle East Energy & Transportation: Our Energy & Transportation segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives, integrated systems and solutions, and related parts across industries serving oil and gas, power generation, industrial and marine applications as well as rail-related businesses. Resource Industries: Our Resource Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications. The Resource Industries product portfolio primarily includes the following machines: electric rope shovels · longwall miners · landfill compactors

draglines · large wheel loaders · soil compactors

hydraulic shovels · off-highway trucks · machinery components

rotary drills · articulated trucks · autonomous ready vehicles and

hard rock vehicles · wheel tractor scrapers solutions

large track-type tractors · wheel dozers · select work tools

large mining trucks For purposes of this report, retail sales of longwall miners are not included in the information presented above for Resource Industries or Total Machines. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this report relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire



Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K 1Q 2021 Earnings Release & Retail Statistics



Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc. 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 60015 Deerfield, Illinois États-Unis Téléphone : 224-551-4000 Internet : www.caterpillar.com ISIN : US1491231015

