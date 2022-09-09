Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

5205 N. O'Connor, Suite 100, Irving Texas 75039

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol (s) Name of each exchange which registered Common Stock ($1.00 par value) 8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT CAT23 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange ☐

Act.