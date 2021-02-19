Connexion
CATERPILLAR INC.

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

19/02/2021 | 19:06
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

19-Fév-2021 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 9, 2021

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-768 37-0602744

(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

incorporation) Number)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

 Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol (s)Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange

9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021 CAT21 The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this

chapter).

Emerging growth company ?

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange ? Act.

 

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On February 3, 2021, and effective as of that date, Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") filed a Change of Registered Agent and/or Registered Office (the "Certificate of Change") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to change the Company's registered agent to Corporation Service Company, and its registered office to 251 Little Falls Drive, County of New Castle, Wilmington, Delaware 19810. The Certificate of Change was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Delaware Law and has the effect of amending Article II of the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company. A copy of the Certificate of Change is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

In addition, on February 3, 2021, and effective as of that date, the Company filed a Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Restated Certificate") with the Secretary of the State of Delaware, integrating provisions of the Certificate of Change. The Restated Certificate was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with Delaware and only restated and integrated, but did not further amend the Restated Certificate. The foregoing description of the Company's Restated Certificate is qualified in all respects by reference to the text of the Restated Certificate, which is filed as Exhibit 3.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference.

 

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number Description

3.1     Change of Registered Agent Form

3.2     Restated Certificate of Incorporation

3.3     Marked Restated Certificate of Incorporation

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

February 9, 2021 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

 

EXHIBIT 3.1

 

STATE OF DELAWARE

CERTIFICATE OF CHANGE OF REGISTERED AGENT
AND/OR REGISTERED OFFICE

The corporation organized and existing under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, hereby certifies as follows:

  1.                The name of the corporation is: Caterpillar Inc.
  2.                The Registered Office of the corporation in the State of Delaware is changed to

Corporation Service Company

251 Little Falls Drive, in the City of Wilmington

County of New Castle County, Zip Code 19808.

The name of the Registered Agent at such address upon whom process against
this Corporation may be served is Corporation Service Company.

  1.                     The foregoing change to the registered office/agent was adopted by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the corporation.

By: /s/ Jill Cilmi

Authorized Officer

____Name: ____Jill Cilmi 

Print or Type

 

Caterpillar: Confidential Green

 

EXHIBIT 3.2

RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

OF

CATERPILLAR INC.

Caterpillar Inc., a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, hereby certifies as follows:

  1. The present name of the corporation is Caterpillar Inc. The name under which the corporation was originally incorporated was in Delaware was Caterpillar Inc. and the original Certificate of Incorporation of the corporation was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on March 12, 1986.
  2. This Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the corporation only restates and integrates, and does not further amend, the provisions of the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the corporation, as heretofore amended, and there is no discrepancy between those provisions and the provisions of this Restated Certificate of Incorporation.
  3. This Restated Certificate of Incorporation has been duly adopted in accordance with Section 245 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL").
  4. Pursuant to Section 245 of the DGCL, the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the corporation, as heretofore amended, is hereby restated and integrated to read in its entirety as set forth on Exhibit 1.
  5. This Restated Certificate of Incorporation shall become effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on this 3rd day of February 2020.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, said Caterpillar Inc. has caused this certificate to be signed by D. James Umpleby III, its Chief Executive Officer, and attested by Suzette M. Long, its Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, this 29th day of January 2021.

Caterpillar Inc.

By: /s/ D. James Umpleby III
Name: D. James Umpleby III
Title: Chief Executive Officer

ATTEST:

By: /s Suzette M. Long

Name: Suzette M. Long

Title: Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

 

a

 

RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

OF

CATERPILLAR INC.

FIRST: The name of this corporation is Caterpillar Inc.

SECOND: The address of the registered office of the corporation in the State of Delaware is Corporation Service Company, 251 Little Falls Drive in the City of Wilmington, 19808 County of New Castle, and the name of its registered agent at that address is Corporation Service Company.

THIRD: The purpose of the corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which corporations may be organized under the General Corporation Law of Delaware.

FOURTH: (a) The corporation is authorized to issue two classes of shares to be designated, respectively, "common stock" and "preferred stock." The total number of such shares shall be two billion and five million (2,005,000,000), all of which shares shall have a par value of $1.00 per share. The total number of shares of common stock authorized to be issued shall be two billion (2,000,000,000) and the total number of shares of preferred stock authorized to be issued shall be five million (5,000,000).

(b) The shares of preferred stock may be issued from time to time in one or more series. The Board of Directors is hereby authorized to establish from time to time by resolution or resolutions the number of shares to be included in each such series, and to fix the designation, powers, preferences and rights of the shares of each such series and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, including but not limited to the fixing or alteration of the dividend rights, dividend rate or rates, conversion rights, voting rights, rights and terms of redemption (including sinking fund provisions), the redemption price or prices, and the liquidation preferences of any wholly unissued series of shares of preferred stock, and the number of shares constituting any such series and the designation thereof, or any or all of them; and to increase or decrease the number of shares of any series subsequent to the issue of shares of that series, but not below the number of shares of such series then outstanding. In case the number of shares of any series shall be so decreased, the shares constituting such decrease shall resume the status which they had prior to the adoption of the resolution originally fixing the number of shares of such series.

FIFTH: In furtherance and not in limitation of the powers conferred by statute, the Board of Directors shall have power to make, alter, amend and repeal the bylaws (except so far as the bylaws adopted by the stockholders shall otherwise provide). Any bylaws made by the Board of Directors under the powers conferred hereby may be altered, amended or repealed by the Board of Directors or by the stockholders. Notwithstanding the foregoing and anything contained in this Certificate of Incorporation to the contrary, Sections 1(b)(ii), 1(c) and 3(f) of Article II, and Section 1 of Article III of the bylaws shall not be altered, amended or repealed, and no provisions inconsistent therewith shall be adopted, without the affirmative vote of the holders of not less than a majority of the outstanding stock of the corporation entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class (it being understood that for the

 

purposes of this Article FIFTH, each share shall have one vote except as otherwise provided in accordance with Article FOURTH).

SIXTH: (a) The number of directors which shall constitute the whole Board of Directors of this corporation shall be as specified in the bylaws of the corporation, subject to the provisions of Article FIFTH herein and this Article SIXTH.

(b) At each annual meeting of stockholders, directors shall be elected for a term of office to expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders, with each director to serve until his successor is duly elected and qualified or until his death, resignation or removal.

  1. No decrease in the number of directors constituting the Board of Directors shall shorten the term of any incumbent director.
  2. Newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the number of directors and any vacancies on the Board of Directors resulting from death, resignation, disqualification, removal or other cause shall be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of the remaining directors then in office (and not by stockholders), even though less than a quorum of the Board of Directors. Any director elected in accordance with the preceding sentence shall hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until such director's successor shall have been elected and qualified.
  3. Any director may be removed from office without cause but only by the affirmative vote of the holders of not less than a majority of the outstanding stock of the corporation entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class (it being understood that for the purpose of this Article SIXTH, each share shall have one vote except as otherwise provided in accordance with Article FOURTH).
  4. Notwithstanding the foregoing, whenever the holders of any one or more classes or series of stock issued by this corporation having a preference over the common stock as to dividends or upon liquidation, shall have the right, voting separately by class or series, to elect directors at an annual or special meeting of stockholders, the election, term of office, filling of vacancies, terms of removal and other features of such directorships shall be governed by the terms of Article FOURTH and the resolution or resolutions establishing such class or series adopted pursuant thereto.

SEVENTH: (a) Any action required or permitted to be taken by the stockholders of the corporation must be effected at a duly called annual or special meeting of such holders and may not be effected by any consent in writing by such holders.

(b) Special meetings of the stockholders of this corporation for any purpose or purposes may be called at any time by the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the Secretary or by the Board of Directors pursuant to a resolution approved by a majority of the entire Board of Directors, but such special meetings may not be called by any other person or persons, except as otherwise provided in the bylaws of this corporation.

  1. Advance notice of stockholder nominations for the election of directors shall be given in the manner provided in the bylaws of this corporation.
  1. Election of directors need not be by written ballot unless the bylaws of this corporation shall so provide.

EIGHTH: The corporation reserves the right to amend, alter, change or repeal any provision contained in this Certificate of Incorporation, in the manner now or hereafter prescribed by statute and this Certificate of Incorporation, and all rights conferred on stockholders herein are granted subject to this reservation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the affirmative vote of not less than a majority of the total voting power of all outstanding shares of stock in this corporation entitled to vote generally in the election of directors voting together as a single class (it being understood that for the purposes of this Article EIGHTH, each share shall have one vote except as otherwise provided in accordance with Article FOURTH) shall be required to alter,

 

amend or repeal, or adopt any provisions inconsistent with the provisions set forth in Articles FIFTH, SIXTH, SEVENTH, and this Article EIGHTH.

NINTH: No director shall be personally liable to the corporation or any stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for any matter in respect of which such director shall be liable under Section 174 of Title 8 of the Delaware Code (relating to the Delaware General Corporation Law) or any amendment thereto or any successor provision thereto or shall be liable by reason that, in addition to any and all other requirements for such liability, such director (i) shall have breached the duty of loyalty to the corporation of its stockholders, (ii) shall not have acted in good faith, or, in failing to act, shall not have acted in good faith, (iii) shall have acted in a manner involving intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law or, in failing to act, shall have acted in a manner involving intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, or (iv) shall have derived an improper personal benefit. Neither the amendment nor repeal of this Article NINTH, nor the adoption of any provision of the Certificate of Incorporation inconsistent with this Article NINTH, shall eliminate or reduce the effect of this Article NINTH in respect of any matter occurring, or any cause of action, suit or claim that, but for this Article NINTH would accrue or arise, prior to such amendment, repeal or adoption of an inconsistent provision.

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1169846
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1169846  19-Fév-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169846&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
