    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
14/06 19:19:13
216.69 USD   -1.82%
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Annual Shareholders Meeting Results

14/06/2021 | 19:09
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Annual Shareholders Meeting Results

14-Juin-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 11, 2021

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-768 37-0602744

(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

incorporation) Number)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

 Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol (s)Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this

chapter).

Emerging growth company ?

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange ? Act.

 

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 9, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") held a virtual 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Set forth below are the voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders.

Proposal 1 - Company Proposal - Election of Directors

All nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors named in the Proxy Statement were elected, each to a one-year term, with the following vote:

Director

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Kelly A. Ayotte

351,232,725

12,521,912

1,061,872

78,787,443

David L. Calhoun

343,895,658

18,193,059

2,727,792

78,787,443

Daniel M. Dickinson

344,947,678

18,793,409

1,075,422

78,787,443

Gerald Johnson

360,403,470

3,285,634

1,127,218

78,787,443

David W. MacLennan

361,353,545

2,308,045

1,154,919

78,787,443

Debra L. Reed-Klages

356,749,227

7,106,528

960,754

78,787,443

Edward B. Rust, Jr.

348,465,765

15,239,149

1,111,596

78,787,443

Susan C. Schwab

351,662,676

12,211,731

942,102

78,787,443

D. James Umpleby III

339,906,035

22,941,850

1,968,624

78,787,443

Miles D. White

303,951,277

59,780,158

1,085,074

78,787,443

Rayford Wilkins, Jr.

358,368,230

5,286,882

1,161,397

78,787,443

 

Proposal 2 - Company Proposal - Ratification of Independent Registered Accounting Firm

The proposal requesting ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was approved with the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

427,662,323

14,798,261

1,143,368

 

Proposal 3 - Company Proposal - Advisory vote on executive compensation

The proposal requesting that the shareholders of the Company approve executive compensation, on an advisory basis, was approved with the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

342,337,931

19,903,448

2,575,130

78,787,443
 

Proposal 4 - Shareholder Proposal - Report on Climate Policy

The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors provide additional disclosure of Caterpillar's climate activity was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

173,059,923

187,422,007

4,334,579

78,787,443

 

Proposal 5 - Shareholder Proposal - Report on Diversity and Inclusion

The proposal requesting the Board of Directors publish an annual report assessing the Company's diversity and inclusion was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

122,153,733

238,371,549

4,291,227

78,787,443

 

Proposal 6 - Shareholder Proposal - Transition to a Public Benefit Corporation

The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation and become a public benefit corporation was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

10,645,284

350,338,593

3,832,632

78,787,443

 

Proposal 7 - Shareholder Proposal - Shareholder Action by Written Consent

The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors amend the Company's governing documents to permit shareholder action by written consent was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

145,937,468

216,533,274

2,345,767

78,787,443

 

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number Description

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

June 11, 2021 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Annual Shareholders Meeting Results

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1207847
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1207847  14-Juin-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207847&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
