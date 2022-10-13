Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K CEO Announcement

Caterpillar Inc.

Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange ☐ Act. Item 8.01. Other Events On October 13, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors has waived the policy requiring Caterpillar’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby, to retire at age 65. Mr. Umpleby has agreed to remain in his position beyond February 2023, when he turns 65. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits: 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. Press Release dated October 13, 2022 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CATERPILLAR INC. October 13, 2022 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long Suzette M. Long Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel October 13, 2022 Caterpillar contact: Rachel Potts Global Government & Corporate Affairs Mobile: 309-573-3444 Potts_Rachel_A@cat.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Jim Umpleby to Continue as Caterpillar Chairman & CEO IRVING, Texas – Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced that its Board of Directors has waived the policy requiring Caterpillar’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby, to retire at age 65. Umpleby has agreed to remain in his position beyond February 2023, when he turns 65. “Waiving the mandatory retirement policy for Jim provides the Board greater flexibility with its CEO succession process,” said Debra Reed-Klages, presiding director, speaking on behalf of Caterpillar’s Board of Directors. “Jim has provided strong strategic and operating leadership for the company, and we look forward to his continued leadership of the Caterpillar team.” About Caterpillar With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we’ve been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. 