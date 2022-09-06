Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Caterpillar Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 06/09/2022
180.66 USD   -0.09%
06/09Caterpillar dévoile une facilité de crédit renouvelable de remplacement pouvant atteindre 3,15 milliards de dollars
MT
06/09CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K Credit Facilitis
EQ
05/09CATERPILLAR : Document AMF CP. 2022DD859322
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Credit Facilitis

06/09/2022 | 23:21
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Credit Facilitis

06-Sep-2022 / 23:18 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l’émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.  20549

 

 

 

 

 

 

FORM

8-K

 

 

 

 

 

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):      

September 6, 2022

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware

1-768

37-0602744

 

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

 (Commission File Number)

 (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

 

 

 

510 Lake Cook Road,

Suite 100,

Deerfield,

Illinois

60015

 

(Address of principal executive offices)

 

(Zip Code)

 

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code:

(224)

551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report:

N/A
             

 

 

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

Trading Symbol (s)

Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value)

CAT

The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023

CAT23

The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035

CAT35

The New York Stock Exchange

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company  

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

 

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

 
               
 

Item 1.01        Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

 

Creation of Revolving Credit Facilities

 

On September 1, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. (“Caterpillar”) entered into a Credit Agreement (the “364-Day Facility”) among Caterpillar, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (“Cat Financial”), Caterpillar International Finance Designated Activity Company (“CIF”) and Caterpillar Finance Kabushiki Kaisha (“CFKK” and, together with Caterpillar, Cat Financial and CIF, the “Borrowers”), certain financial institutions named therein (the “Banks”), Citibank, N.A. (the “Agent”), Citibank Europe PLC, UK Branch (the “Local Currency Agent”), and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (the “Japan Local Currency Agent”), which provides an unsecured revolving credit facility to the Borrowers in an aggregate amount of up to $3.15 billion (the “364-Day Aggregate Commitment”) that expires on August 31, 2023. In addition, on September 1, 2022, Cat Financial, CIF, Local Currency Banks (as defined in the 364-Day Facility), the Agent and the Local Currency Agent, entered into a Local Currency Addendum that enables CIF to borrow in certain approved currencies including Pounds Sterling and Euros in an aggregate amount up to the equivalent of $100 million, and Cat Financial, CFKK, the Japan Local Currency Banks (as defined in the 364-Day Facility), the Agent and the Japan Local Currency Agent entered into a Japan Local Currency Addendum that enables CFKK to borrow Japanese Yen in an aggregate amount up to the equivalent of $100 million, as part of the 364-Day Aggregate Commitment. The 364-Day Facility replaces Caterpillar’s prior 364-Day Facility, which was entered into on September 2, 2021.

 

Amendments to and Extensions of Existing Credit Agreements

 

On September 1, 2022, Caterpillar entered into (i) a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility), Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum, each dated September 1, 2022 (collectively, the “Three-Year Facility Agreement”), which amended and restated the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility) dated September 5, 2019 and the related Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum (collectively, the “2019 Three-Year Facility”) and (ii) a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Five-Year Facility), Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum, each dated September 1, 2022 (collectively, the “Five-Year Facility Agreement”, and together with the Three-Year Facility Agreement and the 364-Day Facility, the “Credit Facilities”), which amended and restated the Second Amended and Restated Five-Year Credit Agreement (Five-Year Facility) dated September 5, 2019 and the related Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum (collectively, the “2019 Five-Year Facility”).

 

The Three-Year Facility Agreement, among other things, extends the expiration date of the 2019 Three-Year Facility to August 29, 2025, and the Five-Year Facility Agreement, among other things, extends the expiration date of the 2019 Five-Year Facility to September 1, 2027.

 

The Credit Facilities are available for general corporate purposes. As of the date hereof, the Borrowers have not drawn on the Credit Facilities.

 

The Credit Facilities contain certain representations and warranties, covenants and events of default, including financial covenants. Under the Credit Facilities, Caterpillar is required to maintain consolidated net worth not less than $9 billion at all times. Caterpillar’s consolidated net worth is defined as the consolidated stockholder’s equity including preferred stock but excluding the pension and other post-retirement benefits balance within Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Cat Financial is required to maintain an interest coverage ratio above 1.15 to 1, where the interest coverage ratio is defined as the ratio of (1) profit excluding income taxes, interest expense and net gain/(loss) from interest rate derivatives to (2) interest expense, calculated at the end of each calendar quarter for the rolling four quarter period then most recently ended. Cat Financial is also required to maintain a leverage ratio (consolidated debt to consolidated net worth) not greater than 10.0 to 1, calculated (1) on a monthly basis as the average of the leverage ratios determined on the last day of each of the six preceding calendar months and (2) on each December 31. Drawings under the Credit Facilities are also subject to conditions precedent and the payment of certain facility fees.

 

Certain of the lenders and agents party to the Credit Facilities, as well as certain of their respective affiliates, have performed, and may in the future perform, for Caterpillar and its subsidiaries, various commercial banking, investment banking, underwriting and other financial advisory services, for which they have received and may in the future receive customary fees and expenses.

 

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by the terms and provisions of the (i) 364-Day Facility and the Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum thereto; (ii) the Three-Year Facility Agreement and the Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum thereto; and (iii) the Five-Year Facility Agreement and the Local Currency Addendum and Japan Local Currency Addendum thereto, which are filed as exhibits to this report, and incorporated herein by reference.

 

Item 2.03       Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

 

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this report is hereby incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.

 

Item 9.01        Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

 

Exhibit

 

 

 

 

Number

Description

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.1

364-Day Credit Agreement

10.2

Local Currency Addendum to the 364-Day Credit Agreement

10.3

Japan Local Currency Addendum to the 364-Day Credit Agreement

10.4

Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility)

10.5

Local Currency Addendum to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility)

10.6

Japan Local Currency Addendum to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Three-Year Facility)

10.7

Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Five-Year Facility)

10.8

Local Currency Addendum to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Five-Year Facility)

10.9

Japan Local Currency Addendum to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Five-Year Facility)

 

 

 

 

 

104

The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

 

September 6, 2022

By:

/s/Suzette M. Long

 

 

 

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel                               

 

 

 

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Credit Facilities

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
5205 N. O'Connor Boulevard
75039 Irving
États-Unis
Téléphone : 972-891-7700
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1436891
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1436891  06-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CATERPILLAR INC.
06/09Caterpillar dévoile une facilité de crédit renouvelable de remplacement pouvant atteind..
MT
06/09CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K Credit Facilitis
EQ
05/09CATERPILLAR : Document AMF CP. 2022DD859322
PU
31/08La Banque Nationale examine l'accord de Finning International/Caterpillar pour le rempl..
MT
31/08CATERPILLAR : Document AMF CP. 2022DD858679
PU
31/08CATERPILLAR : Document AMF CP. 2022DD858677
PU
31/08BHP : nouveau parc de camion pour la mine Escondida
CF
31/08CATERPILLAR : nouveau parc de camion pour la mine Escondida
CF
31/08Le groupe minier BHP va se doter de nouveaux camions à propulsion électrique dans sa mi..
MT
30/08BHP, Caterpillar et Finning annoncent un accord pour le remplacement de l'ensemble de l..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CATERPILLAR INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 57 511 M - 58 057 M
Résultat net 2022 6 527 M - 6 589 M
Dette nette 2022 28 224 M - 28 493 M
PER 2022 15,0x
Rendement 2022 2,54%
Capitalisation 95 462 M 95 462 M 96 369 M
VE / CA 2022 2,15x
VE / CA 2023 2,02x
Nbr Employés 107 700
Flottant 64,2%
Graphique CATERPILLAR INC.
Durée : Période :
Caterpillar Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Caterpillar Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CATERPILLAR INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 29
Dernier Cours de Clôture 180,66 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 217,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie L. Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.-12.53%95 462
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-31.01%18 816
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-13.19%8 759
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.85%6 537
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-17.91%2 448
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.-19.97%1 731