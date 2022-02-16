Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Director Departure
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 7, 2022
On February 1, 2022, Miles D. White communicated to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") his decision not to stand for re-election to the Board at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. White's decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company. The Board of Directors is very grateful to Mr. White for his valuable contributions and many years of dedicated and excellent service.
