    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics FQE 30 June 2021

30/07/2021 | 15:06
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics FQE 30 June 2021

30-Juil-2021 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.  20549

 

 

 

 

 

 

FORM

8-K

 

 

 

 

 

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

July 30, 2021

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware

1-768

37-0602744

 

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

 (Commission File Number)

 (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

 

 

 

510 Lake Cook Road,

Suite 100,

Deerfield,

Illinois

60015

 

(Address of principal executive offices)

 

(Zip Code)

 

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

(224)

551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report:

N/A
             

 

 

?

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

 

Title of each class

Trading Symbol (s)

Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value)

CAT

The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023

CAT23

The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035

CAT35

The New York Stock Exchange

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company  

?

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

 

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

?

 
               

 

 

Item 2.02.  Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 30, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

 

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

 

Item 9.01.  Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

(d)

Exhibits:

 

 

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

 

 

99.1

Caterpillar Inc. press release dated July 30, 2021

 

 

99.2

Retail Statistics

 

 

104

The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

 

July 30, 2021

By:

/s/ Suzette M. Long

 

 

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics FQE 30 June 2021

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
EQS News ID : 1223084
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1223084  30-Juil-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223084&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur CATERPILLAR INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 48 942 M - 41 172 M
Résultat net 2021 5 126 M - 4 312 M
Dette nette 2021 25 189 M - 21 190 M
PER 2021 23,0x
Rendement 2021 2,12%
Capitalisation 116 Mrd 116 Mrd 97 952 M
VE / CA 2021 2,89x
VE / CA 2022 2,63x
Nbr Employés 97 300
Flottant 67,1%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Cloture 212,56 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 238,69 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
