Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics FQE 30 June 2021
30/07/2021 | 15:06
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Earnings Release and Retail Statistics FQE 30 June 2021
30-Juil-2021 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.
Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On July 30, 2021, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.
Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits:
The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report: