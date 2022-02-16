Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Elect Chief Accounting Officer
16-Fév-2022 / 22:47 CET/CEST
UNITED STATES
FORM 8-K
FORM 8-K
Current Report
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 15, 2022
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 15, 2022
CATERPILLAR INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 1-768 37-0602744
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File
Number)
(I.R.S Employer Identification No.)
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal
Officers.
On February 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") appointed William E. Schaupp, age
50 as Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Schaupp's appointment is effective April 1, 2022 and follows the previously announced retirement of Gary Michael Marvel as the Company's Chief Accounting Officer.
Mr. Schaupp has served as the Company's Finance Director, Global Finance Services Division since August 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Schaupp served as Vice President and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer from July 2018 to July 2021 and Assistant Controller and Acting Controller from April 2018 to July 2018 and Director Corporate Audit Services from January 2017 to April 2018 of PPG Industries, Inc.
CATERPILLAR INC.
February 15, 2022 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long
Suzette M. Long
Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel