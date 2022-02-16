Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Caterpillar Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 16/02 22:00:02
203.64 USD   +0.11%
22:37CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K Officer Resignation
EQ
21:59CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K Director Departure
EQ
21:40CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 Registration Statement
EQ
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Elect Chief Accounting Officer

16/02/2022 | 22:49
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Elect Chief Accounting Officer

16-Fév-2022 / 22:47 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

 

FORM  8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):                  February 15, 2022

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware                                           1-768                                           37-0602744

 

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)


(Commission File

Number)


(I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

 

 

510 Lake Cook Road,  Suite 100,   Deerfield,   Illinois   60015

 

(Address of principal executive offices)                             (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:          (224)  551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

?      Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

?      Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

?      Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

?      Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol (s)

Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value)

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035

CAT CAT23

CAT35

The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

 

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company  ?

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange   ?

Act.

 

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal

Officers.

 

On February 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") appointed William E. Schaupp, age

50 as Chief Accounting Officer.  Mr. Schaupp's appointment is effective April 1, 2022 and follows the previously announced retirement of Gary Michael Marvel as the Company's Chief Accounting Officer.

 

Mr. Schaupp has served as the Company's Finance Director, Global Finance Services Division since August 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Schaupp served as Vice President and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer from July 2018 to July 2021 and Assistant Controller and Acting Controller from April 2018 to July 2018 and Director Corporate Audit Services from January 2017 to April 2018 of PPG Industries, Inc.

 

 

 

Item 9.01.  Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

(d)      Exhibits:

 

104       The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

SIGNATURES

 

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

February 15, 2022                                                                 By:      /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Elect Chief Accounting Officer

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1281519
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1281519  16-Fév-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CATERPILLAR INC.
22:37CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K Officer Resignation
EQ
21:59CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K Director Departure
EQ
21:40CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 Registration Statement
EQ
15/02Caterpillar nomme William Schaupp directeur de la comptabilité
MT
11/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
11/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
11/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
11/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
11/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
11/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CATERPILLAR INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 50 349 M - 44 287 M
Résultat net 2021 5 488 M - 4 827 M
Dette nette 2021 27 385 M - 24 088 M
PER 2021 20,3x
Rendement 2021 2,12%
Capitalisation 110 Mrd 110 Mrd 96 785 M
VE / CA 2021 2,73x
VE / CA 2022 2,43x
Nbr Employés 97 300
Flottant 66,3%
Graphique CATERPILLAR INC.
Durée : Période :
Caterpillar Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Caterpillar Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CATERPILLAR INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 29
Dernier Cours de Cloture 203,41 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 236,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.-3.31%110 033
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-8.68%27 640
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.46%9 451
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-3.51%7 093
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-7.98%3 089
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.2.95%1 719