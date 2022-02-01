Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K FYE 31December 2021

01/02/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K FYE 31December 2021

01-Fév-2022 / 23:06 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

 

On January 28, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

 

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

 

Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

 

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

 

Item 9.01.  Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

Exhibit 99.1

Caterpillar Inc.                        

4Q 2021 Earnings Release

 

January 28, 2022

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

 

 

 

 

Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

?

Fourth-quarter 2021 sales and revenues up 23%; full-year sales and revenues up 22%

?

Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share of $3.91; adjusted profit per share of $2.69

?

2021 profit per share of $11.83; adjusted profit per share of $10.81

?

Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash

?

Returned $5.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2021

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year

($ in billions except profit per share)

 

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

Sales and Revenues

 

$13.8

$11.2

 

$51.0

$41.7

Profit Per Share

 

$3.91

$1.42

 

$11.83

$5.46

Adjusted Profit Per Share

 

$2.69

$2.12

 

$10.81

$6.56

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.8 billion, a 23% increase compared with $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating profit margin was 11.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share was $3.91, compared with $1.42 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.69, compared with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $2.12. Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share also reflected a lower-than-expected effective tax rate.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2021 were $51.0 billion, up 22% compared with $41.7 billion in 2020. The increase reflected higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories $2.9 billion in 2020, while remaining about flat in 2021. Operating profit margin was 13.5% for 2021, compared with 10.9% for 2020. Full-year profit was $11.83 per share in 2021, compared with profit of $5.46 per share in 2020. Adjusted profit per share in 2021 was $10.81, compared with adjusted profit per share of $6.56 in 2020.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand."

In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and restructuring costs. In 2020, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.

For the full year of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.2 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $2.7 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.3 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021.

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.798 billion, an increase of $2.563 billion, or 23%, compared with $11.235 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

Sales

Volume

 

Price

Realization

 

Currency

 

Inter-Segment / Other

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

$

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction Industries

$ 4,508 

 

$ 929 

 

$ 299 

 

$ (23)

 

$ 23 

 

$ 5,736 

 

$ 1,228 

 

27%

Resource Industries

 2,180 

 

 467 

 

 121 

 

 2 

 

 (8)

 

 2,762 

 

 582 

 

27%

Energy & Transportation

 4,811 

 

 640 

 

 88 

 

 (7)

 

 196 

 

 5,728 

 

 917 

 

19%

All Other Segment

 137 

 

 7 

 

 - 

 

 (1)

 

 (9)

 

 134 

 

 (3)

 

(2%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (1,066)

 

 6 

 

 (1)

 

 - 

 

 (202)

 

 (1,263)

 

 (197)

 

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 10,570 

 

 2,049 

 

 507 

 

 (29)

 

 - 

 

 13,097 

 

 2,527 

 

24%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Products Segment

 743 

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

 33 

 

 776 

 

 33 

 

4%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (78)

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

 3 

 

 (75)

 

 3 

 

 

Financial Products Revenues

 665 

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

 36 

 

 701 

 

 36 

 

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 11,235 

 

$ 2,049 

 

$ 507 

 

$ (29)

 

$ 36 

 

$ 13,798 

 

$ 2,563 

 

23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

 

North America

 

Latin America

 

EAME

 

Asia/Pacific

 

External Sales and Revenues

 

Inter-Segment

 

Total Sales and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

 

% Chg

 

$

 

% Chg

 

$

 

% Chg

 

$

 

% Chg

 

$

 

% Chg

 

$

 

% Chg

 

$

 

% Chg

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction Industries

$ 2,635 

 

39%

 

$ 563 

 

74%

 

$ 1,246 

 

47%

 

$ 1,245 

 

(12%)

 

$ 5,689 

 

27%

 

$ 47 

 

96%

 

$ 5,736 

 

27%

Resource Industries

 857 

 

44%

 

 415 

 

5%

 

 532 

 

29%

 

 839 

 

29%

 

 2,643 

 

29%

 

 119 

 

(6%)

 

 2,762 

 

27%

Energy & Transportation

 1,913 

 

12%

 

 398 

 

50%

 

 1,475 

 

9%

 

 965 

 

36%

 

 4,751 

 

18%

 

 977 

 

25%

 

 5,728 

 

19%

All Other Segment

 14 

 

180%

 

 1 

 

-%

 

 8 

 

(11%)

 

 15 

 

(17%)

 

 38 

 

19%

 

 96 

 

(9%)

 

 134 

 

(2%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (17)

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 (7)

 

 

 

 (24)

 

 

 

 (1,239)

 

 

 

 (1,263)

 

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 5,402 

 

29%

 

 1,377 

 

40%

 

 3,261 

 

24%

 

 3,057 

 

9%

 

 13,097 

 

24%

 

 - 

 

-%

 

 13,097 

 

24%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Products Segment

 493 

 

6%

 

 70 

 

9%

 

 101 

 

7%

 

 112 

 

(7%)

 

 776 

 

4%

 

 - 

 

-%

 

 776 

 

4%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (37)

 

 

 

 (15)

 

 

 

 (9)

 

 

 

 (14)

 

 

 

 (75)

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 (75)

 

 

Financial Products Revenues

 456 

 

8%

 

 55 

 

2%

 

 92 

 

10%

 

 98 

 

(6%)

 

 701 

 

5%

 

 - 

 

-%

 

 701 

 

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 5,858 

 

27%

 

$ 1,432 

 

38%

 

$ 3,353 

 

24%

 

$ 3,155 

 

9%

 

$ 13,798 

 

23%

 

$ - 

 

-%

 

$ 13,798 

 

23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction Industries

$ 1,895 

 

 

 

$ 324 

 

 

 

$ 848 

 

 

 

$ 1,417 

 

 

 

$ 4,484 

 

 

 

$ 24 

 

 

 

$ 4,508 

 

 

Resource Industries

 596 

 

 

 

 394 

 

 

 

 412 

 

 

 

 651 

 

 

 

 2,053 

 

 

 

 127 

 

 

 

 2,180 

 

 

Energy & Transportation

 1,705 

 

 

 

 265 

 

 

 

 1,353 

 

 

 

 707 

 

 

 

 4,030 

 

 

 

 781 

 

 

 

 4,811 

 

 

All Other Segment

 5 

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 9 

 

 

 

 18 

 

 

 

 32 

 

 

 

 105 

 

 

 

 137 

 

 

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (27)

 

 

 

 1 

 

 

 

 (2)

 

 

 

 (1)

 

 

 

 (29)

 

 

 

 (1,037)

 

 

 

 (1,066)

 

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 4,174 

 

 

 

 984 

 

 

 

 2,620 

 

 

 

 2,792 

 

 

 

 10,570 

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 10,570 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Products Segment

 464 

 

 

 

 64 

 

 

 

 94 

 

 

 

 121 

 

 

 

 743 

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 743 

 

 

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (41)

 

 

 

 (10)

 

 

 

 (10)

 

 

 

 (17)

 

 

 

 (78)

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 (78)

 

 

Financial Products Revenues

 423 

 

 

 

 54 

 

 

 

 84 

 

 

 

 104 

 

 

 

 665 

 

 

 

 - 

 

 

 

 665 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 4,597 

 

 

 

$ 1,038 

 

 

 

$ 2,704 

 

 

 

$ 2,896 

 

 

 

$ 11,235 

 

 

 

$ - 

 

 

 

$ 11,235 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Operating Profit

 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.611 billion, an increase of $231 million, or 17%, compared with $1.380 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume, favorable price realization and net restructuring income due to a gain on the sale of a facility.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, higher labor costs due to increased headcount and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

$

Change

 

%

 Change

Construction Industries

$ 788 

 

$ 630 

 

$ 158 

 

 25% 

Resource Industries

 305 

 

 273 

 

 32 

 

 12% 

Energy & Transportation

 675 

 

 687 

 

 (12)

 

 (2%)

All Other Segment

 (12)

 

 (3)

 

 (9)

 

 (300%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (281)

 

 (281)

 

 - 

 

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 1,475 

 

 1,306 

 

 169 

 

 13% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Products Segment

 248 

 

 195 

 

 53 

 

 27% 

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 (37)

 

 (47)

 

 10 

 

 

Financial Products

 211 

 

 148 

 

 63 

 

 43% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidating Adjustments

 (75)

 

 (74)

 

 (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 1,611 

 

$ 1,380 

 

$ 231 

 

 17% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was income of $1.063 billion, compared with expense of $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was primarily driven by mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14).
  • The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with approximately 28% for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The decrease from 2020 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $118 million tax benefit due to the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared to a $96 million benefit for the reduction in the annual effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the company recorded a tax charge of $190 million related to $833 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $92 million related to $438 million of mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to recognition of U.S. capital losses compared to other discrete tax benefits of $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

 

 

 

 

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

Sales   Volume

 

Price Realization

 

Currency

 

Inter-Segment

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

$

 Change

 

%

 Change

Total Sales

 

$ 4,508 

 

$ 929 

 

$ 299 

 

$ (23) 

 

$ 23 

 

$ 5,736 

 

$ 1,228 

 

 27% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

$

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$ 2,635 

 

$ 1,895 

 

$ 740 

 

 39% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

 563 

 

 324 

 

 239 

 

 74% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EAME

 

 1,246 

 

 848 

 

 398 

 

 47% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia/Pacific

 

 1,245 

 

 1,417 

 

 (172) 

 

 (12%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External Sales

 

 5,689 

 

 4,484 

 

 1,205 

 

 27% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inter-segment

 

 47 

 

 24 

 

 23 

 

 96% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Sales

 

$ 5,736 

 

$ 4,508 

 

$ 1,228 

 

 27% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

 

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

$ 788 

 

$ 630 

 

$ 158 

 

 25% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit Margin

 

 13.7 %

 

 14.0 %

 

 (0.3 pts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction Industries' total sales were $5.736 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.228 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories as dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from higher end-user demand and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Decreased sales volume reflected lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China, driven by lower end-user demand, were partially offset by higher sales across most of the rest of the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was $788 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 25%, compared with $630 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight, material and labor costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

 

 

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

Sales   Volume

 

Price Realization

 

Currency

 

Inter-Segment

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

$

 Change

 

%

 Change

Total Sales

 

$ 2,180 

 

$ 467 

 

$ 121 

 

$ 2 

 

$ (8)

 

$ 2,762 

 

$ 582 

 

 27% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

$

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$ 857 

 

$ 596 

 

$ 261 

 

 44% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

 415 

 

 394 

 

 21 

 

 5% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EAME

 

 532 

 

 412 

 

 120 

 

 29% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia/Pacific

 

 839 

 

 651 

 

 188 

 

 29% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External Sales

 

 2,643 

 

 2,053 

 

 590 

 

 29% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inter-segment

 

 119 

 

 127 

 

 (8) 

 

 (6%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Sales

 

$ 2,762 

 

$ 2,180 

 

$ 582 

 

 27% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

 

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

$ 305 

 

$ 273 

 

$ 32 

 

 12% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit Margin

 

 11.0 %

 

 12.5 %

 

 (1.5 pts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Resource Industries' total sales were $2.762 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $582 million, or 27%, compared with $2.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, and favorable price realization. End-user demand was higher in mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $32 million, or 12%, compared with $273 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Increased manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives, primarily labor, and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

 

 

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

Sales   Volume

 

Price Realization

 

Currency

 

Inter-Segment

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

$

 Change

 

%

 Change

Total Sales

 

$ 4,811 

 

$ 640 

 

$ 88 

 

$ (7) 

 

$ 196 

 

$ 5,728 

 

$ 917 

 

 19% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales by Application

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

$

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and Gas

 

$ 1,320 

 

$ 1,079 

 

$ 241 

 

 22% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Power Generation

 

 1,267 

 

 1,180 

 

 87 

 

 7% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Industrial

 

 952 

 

 736 

 

 216 

 

 29% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

 1,212 

 

 1,035 

 

 177 

 

 17% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

External Sales

 

 4,751 

 

 4,030 

 

 721 

 

 18% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inter-segment

 

 977 

 

 781 

 

 196 

 

 25% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Sales

 

$ 5,728 

 

$ 4,811 

 

$ 917 

 

 19% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

 

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

$ 675 

 

$ 687 

 

$ (12) 

 

 (2%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit Margin

 

 11.8 %

 

 14.3 %

 

 (2.5 pts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.728 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $917 million, or 19%, compared with $4.811 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts across all regions, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression.
  • Power Generation - Sales rose due to higher sales volume in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and small reciprocating engine applications.
  • Industrial - Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
  • Transportation - Sales increased due to higher deliveries of locomotives, which were primarily international, and rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $675 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12 million, or 2%, compared with $687 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, mostly offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher freight and material costs, as well as increased period manufacturing costs.

Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses.

 

 

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

$

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$ 493 

 

$ 464 

 

$ 29 

 

 6% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

 70 

 

 64 

 

 6 

 

 9% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EAME

 

 101 

 

 94 

 

 7 

 

 7% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia/Pacific

 

 112 

 

 121 

 

 (9)

 

 (7%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues

 

$ 776 

 

$ 743 

 

$ 33 

 

 4% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

 

Change

 

%

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

$ 248 

 

$ 195 

 

$ 53 

 

 27% 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Products' segment revenues were $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $33 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $53 million, or 27%, compared with $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.95%, compared with 3.49% at the end of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $205 million for 2021, compared with $222 million for 2020. As of December 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

 

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, about flat to the fourth quarter of 2020.

 

Notes

  1. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
  1. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Friday, January 28, 2022.
  1. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 14.
  1. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
  1. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or Driscoll_Jennifer@cat.com

Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or Kenny_Kate@cat.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

 

 

 

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements and (ii) restructuring income/costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

 

Operating Profit

 

Operating Profit Margin

 

Profit Before Taxes

 

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

Profit

 

Profit per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

 

$ 1,611 

 

 11.7 %

 

$ 2,562 

 

$ 429 

 

 16.7 %

 

$ 2,120 

 

$ 3.91 

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

 

 - 

 

 -% 

 

 (833)

 

 (190)

 

 22.8 %

 

 (643)

 

$ (1.19)

Restructuring (income) costs

 

 (34)

 

 (0.2) %

 

 (34)

 

 (15)

 

 44.1 %

 

 (19)

 

$ (0.03)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted

 

$ 1,577 

 

 11.4 %

 

$ 1,695 

 

$ 224 

 

 13.2 %

 

$ 1,458 

 

$ 2.69 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

 

$ 1,380 

 

 12.3 %

 

$ 941 

 

$ 167 

 

 17.7 %

 

$ 780 

 

$ 1.42 

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

 

 - 

 

 -% 

 

 438 

 

 92 

 

 21.0 %

 

 346 

 

$ 0.63 

Restructuring (income) costs

 

 58 

 

 0.5 %

 

 58 

 

 18 

 

 31.0 %

 

 40 

 

$ 0.07 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted

 

$ 1,438 

 

 12.8 %

 

$ 1,437 

 

$ 277 

 

 19.3 %

 

$ 1,166 

 

$ 2.12 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

 

$ 6,878 

 

 13.5 %

 

$ 8,204 

 

$ 1,742 

 

 21.2 %

 

$ 6,489 

 

$ 11.83 

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

 

 - 

 

 -% 

 

 (833)

 

 (190)

 

 22.8 %

 

 (643)

 

$ (1.17)

Restructuring (income) costs

 

 90 

 

 0.2 %

 

 90 

 

 4 

 

 4.4 %

 

 86 

 

$ 0.15 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted

 

$ 6,968 

 

 13.7 %

 

$ 7,461 

 

$ 1,556 

 

 20.9 %

 

$ 5,932 

 

$ 10.81 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

 

$ 4,553 

 

 10.9 %

 

$ 3,995 

 

$ 1,006 

 

 25.2 %

 

$ 2,998 

 

$ 5.46 

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

 

 - 

 

 -% 

 

 383 

 

 82 

 

 21.4 %

 

 301 

 

$ 0.55 

Restructuring (income) costs

 

 354 

 

 0.8 %

 

 354 

 

 53 

 

 15.0 %

 

 301 

 

$ 0.55 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted

 

$ 4,907 

 

 11.8 %

 

$ 4,732 

 

$ 1,141 

 

 24.1 %

 

$ 3,600 

 

$ 6.56 

 

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Sales and revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,097 

 

$ 10,570 

 

$ 48,188 

 

$ 39,022 

Revenues of Financial Products

 701 

 

 665 

 

 2,783 

 

 2,726 

Total sales and revenues

 13,798 

 

 11,235 

 

 50,971 

 

 41,748 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 10,003 

 

 7,784 

 

 35,513 

 

 29,082 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 1,422 

 

 1,216 

 

 5,365 

 

 4,642 

Research and development expenses

 439 

 

 374 

 

 1,686 

 

 1,415 

Interest expense of Financial Products

 103 

 

 128 

 

 455 

 

 589 

Other operating (income) expenses

 220 

 

 353 

 

 1,074 

 

 1,467 

Total operating costs

 12,187 

 

 9,855 

 

 44,093 

 

 37,195 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 1,611 

 

 1,380 

 

 6,878 

 

 4,553 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

 112 

 

 130 

 

 488 

 

 514 

Other income (expense)

 1,063 

 

 (309)

 

 1,814 

 

 (44)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated profit before taxes

 2,562 

 

 941 

 

 8,204 

 

 3,995 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 429 

 

 167 

 

 1,742 

 

 1,006 

Profit of consolidated companies

 2,133 

 

 774 

 

 6,462 

 

 2,989 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

 (13)

 

 6 

 

 31 

 

 14 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

 2,120 

 

 780 

 

 6,493 

 

 3,003 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 - 

 

 - 

 

 4 

 

 5 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit 1

$ 2,120 

 

$ 780 

 

$ 6,489 

 

$ 2,998 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit per common share

$ 3.94 

 

$ 1.43 

 

$ 11.93 

 

$ 5.51 

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 3.91 

 

$ 1.42 

 

$ 11.83 

 

$ 5.46 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic

 538.7 

 

 544.5 

 

 544.0 

 

 544.1 

- Diluted 2

 542.6 

 

 549.5 

 

 548.5 

 

 548.6 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

 

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,254 

 

$ 9,352 

Receivables - trade and other

 8,477 

 

 7,317 

Receivables - finance

 8,898 

 

 9,463 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 2,788 

 

 1,930 

Inventories

 14,038 

 

 11,402 

Total current assets

 43,455 

 

 39,464 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment - net

 12,090 

 

 12,401 

Long-term receivables - trade and other

 1,204 

 

 1,185 

Long-term receivables - finance

 12,707 

 

 12,222 

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

 1,840 

 

 1,523 

Intangible assets

 1,042 

 

 1,308 

Goodwill

 6,324 

 

 6,394 

Other assets

 4,131 

 

 3,827 

Total assets

$ 82,793 

 

$ 78,324 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 9 

 

$ 10 

-- Financial Products

 5,395 

 

 2,005 

Accounts payable

 8,154 

 

 6,128 

Accrued expenses

 3,757 

 

 3,642 

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

 2,242 

 

 1,096 

Customer advances

 1,087 

 

 1,108 

Dividends payable

 595 

 

 562 

Other current liabilities

 2,256 

 

 2,017 

Long-term debt due within one year:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 45 

 

 1,420 

-- Financial Products

 6,307 

 

 7,729 

Total current liabilities

 29,847 

 

 25,717 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt due after one year:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 9,746 

 

 9,749 

-- Financial Products

 16,287 

 

 16,250 

Liability for postemployment benefits

 5,592 

 

 6,872 

Other liabilities

 4,805 

 

 4,358 

Total liabilities

 66,277 

 

 62,946 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 6,398 

 

 6,230 

Treasury stock

 (27,643)

 

 (25,178)

Profit employed in the business

 39,282 

 

 35,167 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 (1,553)

 

 (888)

Noncontrolling interests

 32 

 

 47 

Total shareholders' equity

 16,516 

 

 15,378 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 82,793 

 

$ 78,324 

 

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,493 

 

$ 3,003 

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 2,352 

 

 2,432 

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

 (833)

 

 383 

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

 (383)

 

 (74)

Other

 216 

 

 1,000 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

 (1,259)

 

 1,442 

Inventories

 (2,586)

 

 (34)

Accounts payable

 2,041 

 

 98 

Accrued expenses

 196 

 

 (366)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

 1,107 

 

 (544)

Customer advances

 34 

 

 (126)

Other assets - net

 (97)

 

 (201)

Other liabilities - net

 (83)

 

 (686)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 7,198 

 

 6,327 

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

 (1,093)

 

 (978)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

 (1,379)

 

 (1,137)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

 1,265 

 

 772 

Additions to finance receivables

 (13,002)

 

 (12,385)

Collections of finance receivables

 12,430 

 

 12,646 

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

 51 

 

 42 

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

 (490)

 

 (111)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

 36 

 

 25 

Proceeds from sale of securities

 785 

 

 345 

Investments in securities

 (1,766)

 

 (638)

Other - net

 79 

 

 (66)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 (3,084)

 

 (1,485)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 (2,332)

 

 (2,243)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

 135 

 

 229 

Common shares repurchased

 (2,668)

 

 (1,130)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

 6,989 

 

 10,431 

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

 (9,796)

 

 (8,237)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

 3,488 

 

 (2,804)

Other - net

 (4)

 

 (1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 (4,188)

 

 (3,755)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 (29)

 

 (13)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 (103)

 

 1,074 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 9,366 

 

 8,292 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 9,263 

 

$ 9,366 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

 

 

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

 

 

 

Supplemental Consolidating Data

 

 

Consolidated

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 

Financial

Products

 

Consolidating

Adjustments

 

Sales and revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,097 

 

$ 13,097 

 

$ - 

 

$ - 

 

Revenues of Financial Products

 701 

 

 - 

 

 801 

 

 (100)

1

Total sales and revenues

 13,798 

 

 13,097 

 

 801 

 

 (100)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 10,003 

 

 10,006 

 

 - 

 

 (3)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 1,422 

 

 1,253 

 

 171 

 

 (2)

2

Research and development expenses

 439 

 

 439 

 

 - 

 

 - 

 

Interest expense of Financial Products

 103 

 

 - 

 

 103 

 

 - 

 

Other operating (income) expenses

 220 

 

 (76)

 

 316 

 

 (20)