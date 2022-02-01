bourse Accueil Zonebourse Actions Etats-Unis Nyse Caterpillar Inc. Actualités Synthèse CAT US1491231015 CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) Ajouter à ma liste Rapport Rapport Temps Différé Nyse - 01/02 22:10:00 205.35 USD +1.88% 23:10 CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 8-K FYE 31December 2021 EQ 31/01 Wall Street : dernière séance de la semaine dopée par Apple CF 28/01 Les marchés européen et américain encore en sens opposé, Wall Street rebondit AW Synthèse Cotations Graphiques Actualités Notations Agenda Société Finances Consensus Révisions Dérivés Fonds Communauté Synthèse Toute l'actualité Reco analystes Autres langues Communiqués Publications officielles Actualités du secteur Analyses Zonebourse Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K FYE 31December 2021 01/02/2022 | 23:10 Envoyer par e-mail :

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K FYE 31December 2021



01-Fév-2022 / 23:06 CET/CEST

Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.

Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.



UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 28, 2022 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 1-768 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S Employer Identification No.) 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000 Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A ? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol (s) Name of each exchange which registered Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange 8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On January 28, 2022, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference. Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure. Caterpillar Inc. is furnishing supplemental information concerning (i) retail sales of machines to end users and (ii) retail sales of power systems (including reciprocating and turbine engines and locomotives) to end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs"). This supplemental information is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits: The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report: 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated January 28, 2022 99.2 Retail Statistics 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CATERPILLAR INC. January 28, 2022 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long Suzette M. Long Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 4Q 2021 Earnings Release January 28, 2022 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results ? Fourth-quarter 2021 sales and revenues up 23%; full-year sales and revenues up 22% ? Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share of $3.91; adjusted profit per share of $2.69 ? 2021 profit per share of $11.83; adjusted profit per share of $10.81 ? Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash ? Returned $5.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2021 Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and Revenues $13.8 $11.2 $51.0 $41.7 Profit Per Share $3.91 $1.42 $11.83 $5.46 Adjusted Profit Per Share $2.69 $2.12 $10.81 $6.56 DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021. Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.8 billion, a 23% increase compared with $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating profit margin was 11.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share was $3.91, compared with $1.42 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.69, compared with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $2.12. Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share also reflected a lower-than-expected effective tax rate. Full-year sales and revenues in 2021 were $51.0 billion, up 22% compared with $41.7 billion in 2020. The increase reflected higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories $2.9 billion in 2020, while remaining about flat in 2021. Operating profit margin was 13.5% for 2021, compared with 10.9% for 2020. Full-year profit was $11.83 per share in 2021, compared with profit of $5.46 per share in 2020. Adjusted profit per share in 2021 was $10.81, compared with adjusted profit per share of $6.56 in 2020. "I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand." In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and restructuring costs. In 2020, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14. For the full year of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.2 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $2.7 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.3 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.798 billion, an increase of $2.563 billion, or 23%, compared with $11.235 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales were higher across the three primary segments. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales Volume Price Realization Currency Inter-Segment / Other Fourth Quarter 2021 $ Change % Change Construction Industries $ 4,508 $ 929 $ 299 $ (23) $ 23 $ 5,736 $ 1,228 27% Resource Industries 2,180 467 121 2 (8) 2,762 582 27% Energy & Transportation 4,811 640 88 (7) 196 5,728 917 19% All Other Segment 137 7 - (1) (9) 134 (3) (2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,066) 6 (1) - (202) (1,263) (197) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 10,570 2,049 507 (29) - 13,097 2,527 24% Financial Products Segment 743 - - - 33 776 33 4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (78) - - - 3 (75) 3 Financial Products Revenues 665 - - - 36 701 36 5% Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 11,235 $ 2,049 $ 507 $ (29) $ 36 $ 13,798 $ 2,563 23% Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific External Sales and Revenues Inter-Segment Total Sales and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg Fourth Quarter 2021 Construction Industries $ 2,635 39% $ 563 74% $ 1,246 47% $ 1,245 (12%) $ 5,689 27% $ 47 96% $ 5,736 27% Resource Industries 857 44% 415 5% 532 29% 839 29% 2,643 29% 119 (6%) 2,762 27% Energy & Transportation 1,913 12% 398 50% 1,475 9% 965 36% 4,751 18% 977 25% 5,728 19% All Other Segment 14 180% 1 -% 8 (11%) 15 (17%) 38 19% 96 (9%) 134 (2%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (17) - - (7) (24) (1,239) (1,263) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,402 29% 1,377 40% 3,261 24% 3,057 9% 13,097 24% - -% 13,097 24% Financial Products Segment 493 6% 70 9% 101 7% 112 (7%) 776 4% - -% 776 4% Corporate Items and Eliminations (37) (15) (9) (14) (75) - (75) Financial Products Revenues 456 8% 55 2% 92 10% 98 (6%) 701 5% - -% 701 5% Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 5,858 27% $ 1,432 38% $ 3,353 24% $ 3,155 9% $ 13,798 23% $ - -% $ 13,798 23% Fourth Quarter 2020 Construction Industries $ 1,895 $ 324 $ 848 $ 1,417 $ 4,484 $ 24 $ 4,508 Resource Industries 596 394 412 651 2,053 127 2,180 Energy & Transportation 1,705 265 1,353 707 4,030 781 4,811 All Other Segment 5 - 9 18 32 105 137 Corporate Items and Eliminations (27) 1 (2) (1) (29) (1,037) (1,066) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 4,174 984 2,620 2,792 10,570 - 10,570 Financial Products Segment 464 64 94 121 743 - 743 Corporate Items and Eliminations (41) (10) (10) (17) (78) - (78) Financial Products Revenues 423 54 84 104 665 - 665 Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,597 $ 1,038 $ 2,704 $ 2,896 $ 11,235 $ - $ 11,235 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.611 billion, an increase of $231 million, or 17%, compared with $1.380 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume, favorable price realization and net restructuring income due to a gain on the sale of a facility. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, higher labor costs due to increased headcount and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses. Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 $ Change % Change Construction Industries $ 788 $ 630 $ 158 25% Resource Industries 305 273 32 12% Energy & Transportation 675 687 (12) (2%) All Other Segment (12) (3) (9) (300%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (281) (281) - Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,475 1,306 169 13% Financial Products Segment 248 195 53 27% Corporate Items and Eliminations (37) (47) 10 Financial Products 211 148 63 43% Consolidating Adjustments (75) (74) (1) Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,611 $ 1,380 $ 231 17% Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was income of $1.063 billion, compared with expense of $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was primarily driven by mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14). The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with approximately 28% for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The decrease from 2020 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $118 million tax benefit due to the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared to a $96 million benefit for the reduction in the annual effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the company recorded a tax charge of $190 million related to $833 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $92 million related to $438 million of mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to recognition of U.S. capital losses compared to other discrete tax benefits of $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales Volume Price Realization Currency Inter-Segment Fourth Quarter 2021 $ Change % Change Total Sales $ 4,508 $ 929 $ 299 $ (23) $ 23 $ 5,736 $ 1,228 27% Sales by Geographic Region Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 $ Change % Change North America $ 2,635 $ 1,895 $ 740 39% Latin America 563 324 239 74% EAME 1,246 848 398 47% Asia/Pacific 1,245 1,417 (172) (12%) External Sales 5,689 4,484 1,205 27% Inter-segment 47 24 23 96% Total Sales $ 5,736 $ 4,508 $ 1,228 27% Segment Profit Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Change % Change Segment Profit $ 788 $ 630 $ 158 25% Segment Profit Margin 13.7 % 14.0 % (0.3 pts) Construction Industries' total sales were $5.736 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.228 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021. In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories as dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2020. In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from higher end-user demand and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Decreased sales volume reflected lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China, driven by lower end-user demand, were partially offset by higher sales across most of the rest of the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021. Construction Industries' profit was $788 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 25%, compared with $630 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight, material and labor costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense. RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales Volume Price Realization Currency Inter-Segment Fourth Quarter 2021 $ Change % Change Total Sales $ 2,180 $ 467 $ 121 $ 2 $ (8) $ 2,762 $ 582 27% Sales by Geographic Region Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 $ Change % Change North America $ 857 $ 596 $ 261 44% Latin America 415 394 21 5% EAME 532 412 120 29% Asia/Pacific 839 651 188 29% External Sales 2,643 2,053 590 29% Inter-segment 119 127 (8) (6%) Total Sales $ 2,762 $ 2,180 $ 582 27% Segment Profit Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Change % Change Segment Profit $ 305 $ 273 $ 32 12% Segment Profit Margin 11.0 % 12.5 % (1.5 pts) Resource Industries' total sales were $2.762 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $582 million, or 27%, compared with $2.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, and favorable price realization. End-user demand was higher in mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. Resource Industries' profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $32 million, or 12%, compared with $273 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Increased manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives, primarily labor, and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales Volume Price Realization Currency Inter-Segment Fourth Quarter 2021 $ Change % Change Total Sales $ 4,811 $ 640 $ 88 $ (7) $ 196 $ 5,728 $ 917 19% Sales by Application Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 $ Change % Change Oil and Gas $ 1,320 $ 1,079 $ 241 22% Power Generation 1,267 1,180 87 7% Industrial 952 736 216 29% Transportation 1,212 1,035 177 17% External Sales 4,751 4,030 721 18% Inter-segment 977 781 196 25% Total Sales $ 5,728 $ 4,811 $ 917 19% Segment Profit Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Change % Change Segment Profit $ 675 $ 687 $ (12) (2%) Segment Profit Margin 11.8 % 14.3 % (2.5 pts) Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.728 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $917 million, or 19%, compared with $4.811 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. Oil and Gas - Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts across all regions, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression. Power Generation - Sales rose due to higher sales volume in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and small reciprocating engine applications. Industrial - Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions. Transportation - Sales increased due to higher deliveries of locomotives, which were primarily international, and rail services. Energy & Transportation's profit was $675 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12 million, or 2%, compared with $687 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, mostly offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher freight and material costs, as well as increased period manufacturing costs. Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses. FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 $ Change % Change North America $ 493 $ 464 $ 29 6% Latin America 70 64 6 9% EAME 101 94 7 7% Asia/Pacific 112 121 (9) (7%) Total Revenues $ 776 $ 743 $ 33 4% Segment Profit Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Change % Change Segment Profit $ 248 $ 195 $ 53 27% Financial Products' segment revenues were $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $33 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Financial Products' segment profit was $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $53 million, or 27%, compared with $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense. At the end of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.95%, compared with 3.49% at the end of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $205 million for 2021, compared with $222 million for 2020. As of December 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, about flat to the fourth quarter of 2020. Notes Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx . End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Friday, January 28, 2022. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 14. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx . About Caterpillar With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html. Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online: https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, +1 224-551-4382 or Driscoll_Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, +1 309-361-9333 or Kenny_Kate@cat.com Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. APPENDIX NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements and (ii) restructuring income/costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows: (Dollars in millions except per share data) Operating Profit Operating Profit Margin Profit Before Taxes Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes Effective Tax Rate Profit Profit per Share Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP $ 1,611 11.7 % $ 2,562 $ 429 16.7 % $ 2,120 $ 3.91 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses - -% (833) (190) 22.8 % (643) $ (1.19) Restructuring (income) costs (34) (0.2) % (34) (15) 44.1 % (19) $ (0.03) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted $ 1,577 11.4 % $ 1,695 $ 224 13.2 % $ 1,458 $ 2.69 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP $ 1,380 12.3 % $ 941 $ 167 17.7 % $ 780 $ 1.42 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses - -% 438 92 21.0 % 346 $ 0.63 Restructuring (income) costs 58 0.5 % 58 18 31.0 % 40 $ 0.07 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted $ 1,438 12.8 % $ 1,437 $ 277 19.3 % $ 1,166 $ 2.12 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP $ 6,878 13.5 % $ 8,204 $ 1,742 21.2 % $ 6,489 $ 11.83 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses - -% (833) (190) 22.8 % (643) $ (1.17) Restructuring (income) costs 90 0.2 % 90 4 4.4 % 86 $ 0.15 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted $ 6,968 13.7 % $ 7,461 $ 1,556 20.9 % $ 5,932 $ 10.81 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP $ 4,553 10.9 % $ 3,995 $ 1,006 25.2 % $ 2,998 $ 5.46 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses - -% 383 82 21.4 % 301 $ 0.55 Restructuring (income) costs 354 0.8 % 354 53 15.0 % 301 $ 0.55 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted $ 4,907 11.8 % $ 4,732 $ 1,141 24.1 % $ 3,600 $ 6.56 Supplemental Consolidating Data The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows: Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries. Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products. Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products. The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business. Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,097 $ 10,570 $ 48,188 $ 39,022 Revenues of Financial Products 701 665 2,783 2,726 Total sales and revenues 13,798 11,235 50,971 41,748 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,003 7,784 35,513 29,082 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,422 1,216 5,365 4,642 Research and development expenses 439 374 1,686 1,415 Interest expense of Financial Products 103 128 455 589 Other operating (income) expenses 220 353 1,074 1,467 Total operating costs 12,187 9,855 44,093 37,195 Operating profit 1,611 1,380 6,878 4,553 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 112 130 488 514 Other income (expense) 1,063 (309) 1,814 (44) Consolidated profit before taxes 2,562 941 8,204 3,995 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 429 167 1,742 1,006 Profit of consolidated companies 2,133 774 6,462 2,989 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies (13) 6 31 14 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,120 780 6,493 3,003 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - 4 5 Profit 1 $ 2,120 $ 780 $ 6,489 $ 2,998 Profit per common share $ 3.94 $ 1.43 $ 11.93 $ 5.51 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 3.91 $ 1.42 $ 11.83 $ 5.46 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 538.7 544.5 544.0 544.1 - Diluted 2 542.6 549.5 548.5 548.6 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,254 $ 9,352 Receivables - trade and other 8,477 7,317 Receivables - finance 8,898 9,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,788 1,930 Inventories 14,038 11,402 Total current assets 43,455 39,464 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,090 12,401 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,204 1,185 Long-term receivables - finance 12,707 12,222 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,840 1,523 Intangible assets 1,042 1,308 Goodwill 6,324 6,394 Other assets 4,131 3,827 Total assets $ 82,793 $ 78,324 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 9 $ 10 -- Financial Products 5,395 2,005 Accounts payable 8,154 6,128 Accrued expenses 3,757 3,642 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,242 1,096 Customer advances 1,087 1,108 Dividends payable 595 562 Other current liabilities 2,256 2,017 Long-term debt due within one year: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 45 1,420 -- Financial Products 6,307 7,729 Total current liabilities 29,847 25,717 Long-term debt due after one year: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,746 9,749 -- Financial Products 16,287 16,250 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,592 6,872 Other liabilities 4,805 4,358 Total liabilities 66,277 62,946 Shareholders' equity Common stock 6,398 6,230 Treasury stock (27,643) (25,178) Profit employed in the business 39,282 35,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,553) (888) Noncontrolling interests 32 47 Total shareholders' equity 16,516 15,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 82,793 $ 78,324 Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,493 $ 3,003 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 2,352 2,432 Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (833) 383 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (383) (74) Other 216 1,000 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (1,259) 1,442 Inventories (2,586) (34) Accounts payable 2,041 98 Accrued expenses 196 (366) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,107 (544) Customer advances 34 (126) Other assets - net (97) (201) Other liabilities - net (83) (686) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 7,198 6,327 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,093) (978) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,379) (1,137) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 1,265 772 Additions to finance receivables (13,002) (12,385) Collections of finance receivables 12,430 12,646 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 51 42 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (490) (111) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 36 25 Proceeds from sale of securities 785 345 Investments in securities (1,766) (638) Other - net 79 (66) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3,084) (1,485) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,332) (2,243) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 135 229 Common shares repurchased (2,668) (1,130) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 6,989 10,431 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (9,796) (8,237) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) 3,488 (2,804) Other - net (4) (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,188) (3,755) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (29) (13) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (103) 1,074 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366 8,292 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,263 $ 9,366 Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less. Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Supplemental Consolidating Data Consolidated Machinery, Energy & Transportation Financial Products Consolidating Adjustments Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,097 $ 13,097 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 701 - 801 (100) 1 Total sales and revenues 13,798 13,097 801 (100) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,003 10,006 - (3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,422 1,253 171 (2) 2 Research and development expenses 439 439 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 103 - 103 - Other operating (income) expenses 220 (76) 316 (20)