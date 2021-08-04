Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13 (r) Notice - 2Q 2021

04-Aou-2021 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Rd
Deerfield, IL 60015
August 4, 2021
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F. Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Re:Notice of disclosure filed in Caterpillar Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, notice is hereby provided that Caterpillar Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2021.