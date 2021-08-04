Connexion
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13 (r) Notice - 2Q 2021

04/08/2021 | 18:28
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13 (r) Notice - 2Q 2021

04-Aou-2021 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

 

 

 

Caterpillar Inc.

510 Lake Cook Rd

Deerfield, IL 60015

 

 

August 4, 2021

 

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F. Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

Re: Notice of disclosure filed in Caterpillar Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

 

 

Ladies and Gentlemen:

 

Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, notice is hereby provided that Caterpillar Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2021.

 

Sincerely,

 

/s/ Suzette M. Long___________________

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13 (r) Notice - 2Q 2021

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1224151
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1224151  04-Aou-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
loader
