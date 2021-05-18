Connexion
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
241.92 USD   -1.17%
18:27CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Section 13(r) Notice
EQ
17:09LES MARCHÉS EN ACTIONS  : Emission du 18 mai 2021
13/05CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-Q FQE 31 March 2021
EQ
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13(r) Notice

18/05/2021 | 18:27
Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13(r) Notice

18-Mai-2021 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

 

May 5, 2021

 

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F. Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

Re: Notice of disclosure filed in Caterpillar Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

 

 

Ladies and Gentlemen:

 

Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, notice is hereby provided that Caterpillar Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2021.

 

Sincerely,

 

/s/ Suzette M. Long___________________

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13(r) Notice

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1198049
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1198049  18-Mai-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
