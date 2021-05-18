Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Section 13(r) Notice



18-Mai-2021 / 18:25 CET/CEST

May 5, 2021 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 100 F. Street, N.E. Washington, D.C. 20549 Re: Notice of disclosure filed in Caterpillar Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Ladies and Gentlemen: Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, notice is hereby provided that Caterpillar Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to such provisions in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2021. Sincerely, /s/ Suzette M. Long___________________ Suzette M. Long Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire



