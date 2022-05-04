Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Caterpillar Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CAT   US1491231015

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  04/05 19:28:01
215.61 USD   +0.93%
19:13CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Terms of Availability of the Preparatory Documents fo the GM
EQ
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Credit Suisse persiste à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Terms of Availability of the Preparatory Documents fo the GM

04/05/2022 | 19:13
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Terms of Availability of the Preparatory Documents fo the GM

04-Mai-2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l?émetteur.

 

News

 

 

April 29, 2022

 

 

 

Caterpillar contact:

Kate Kenny

Global Government & Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 309-361-9333

Email: Kenny_Kate@cat.com

 

 

 

MEDIA ADVISORY

 

 

 

Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2022 Shareholder Meeting

 

 

DEERFIELD, Ill. ? Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday June 8, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Central Daylight Time).

 

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 13,

 

2022, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on page 67 in Caterpillar?s 2022 proxy statement at  https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/financial-

information/proxy-statement.html.

 

 

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world?s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we?ve been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a

reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments ? Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation ? and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at  caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

 

# # #

 

 

 

 

 

Caterpillar: Confidential Green

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files 2022 Proxy Statement

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations réglementées supplémentaires devant être rendues publiques en vertu de la législation d'un état membre / Modalités de mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'AG
EQS News ID : 1343935
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1343935  04-Mai-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343935&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CATERPILLAR INC.
19:13CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Terms of Availability of the Preparatory Documents fo the GM
EQ
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Credit Suisse persiste à l'achat
ZM
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : JPMorgan Chase persiste à l'achat
ZM
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Baird persiste à l'achat
ZM
30/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Wells Fargo Securities n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
29/04Wall Street : en forte hausse après des indicateurs mitigés
CF
28/04Wall Street termine en forte hausse, dopée par les résultats de sociétés
AW
28/04Wall Bourse termine en forte hausse, portée par Meta et Apple
ZR
28/04Caterpillar affiche un bénéfice ajusté et un chiffre d'affaires plus élevés au 1er trim..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CATERPILLAR INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 57 554 M - 54 590 M
Résultat net 2022 6 510 M - 6 175 M
Dette nette 2022 28 774 M - 27 293 M
PER 2022 17,7x
Rendement 2022 2,13%
Capitalisation 114 Mrd 114 Mrd 108 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 2,48x
VE / CA 2023 2,29x
Nbr Employés 107 700
Flottant 65,5%
Graphique CATERPILLAR INC.
Durée : Période :
Caterpillar Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Caterpillar Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CATERPILLAR INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 213,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 239,96 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Karl E. Weiss Chief Technology Officer
Jamie L. Engstrom Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Eric A. Braun Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.3.33%113 939
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-27.63%21 084
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.11%7 179
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-17.20%5 880
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.1.10%3 279
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.-20.49%1 813