Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  CBo Territoria    CBOT   FR0010193979

CBO TERRITORIA

(CBOT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Cbo Territoria : Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020 with Property Development business levels ending a peak, in line with the development plan

12/01/2021 | 11:05
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020 with Property Development business levels ending a peak, in line with the development plan

  • Private Residential (units): sales up 6.0%, driven partly by the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR

  • Commercial (m2): strong sales of building plots (+44.3%) and ongoing high level of reservations (20,570 m2)

CBo Territoria achieved firm commercial activity in 2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis. Performance was driven partly by the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR and strong sales of plots in both the Residential and Commercial segments. Property Development business levels ended a peak, following on from growth in 2019 and generating a large amount of cash to help finance the Property Investment division's expansion in the tertiary segment.

 
Residential
Number of units		 2019 2020 2020/2019 change 2021
Sales Reservations Sales Reservations Sales Reservations
 		 Block sales currently being negotiated
Property Development: newbuild private-sector homes 79 79 177 37 +124.1% -53.2% 95
Of which block sales 0 36 122 0 n/a -100.0% 95
Of which single unit sales 79 43 55 37 -30.4% -14.0%  
Property Investment: existing intermediate-rent homes 184 13 89 15 -51.6% +15.4%  
Of which block sales 140 0 51 0 -63.6% n/a *
Of which single unit sales 44 13 38 15 -13.6% +15.4%  
Property Development: residential building plots 86 95 104 106 +20.9% +11.6%  
Subtotal - Private-sector residential sales 349 187 370 158 +6.0% -15.5%  
Property Development: social housing 83 0 0 0 -100.0% N/A 62
Total residential 432 187 370 158 -14.4% -15.5%  

* Upcoming sales expected in 2022 under the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR (118 homes)

Residential

In 2020, the Residential Property Development division sold 177 private-sector homes as opposed to 79 in 2019, supported by the block sale of 122 homes to Action Logement/SHLMR. The number of homes reserved by individuals fell from 43 in 2019 to 37 in 2020: this was due to a reduction in the number of homes available, since the Pinel tax-incentive plan was initially scheduled to end in 2021. That plan has now been extended, giving CBo Territoria opportunities to launch new private-sector residential programmes under the Pinel act.

CBo Territoria is also in talks to sell 95 homes to Action Logement/SHLMR on an off-plan basis, funded by intermediate-rent housing loans (Prêts Locatifs Intermédiaires), through three new contracts to be signed in 2021. In addition, the company is due to sell 118 existing intermediate-rent homes in 2022 under the memorandum of understanding with Action Logement/SHLMR, in accordance with the 5-year holding period required to qualify for the tax incentive.

Completed sales of Residential building plots continued to increase in 2020, rising 20.9% to 104 plots due to high-quality locations and an enhanced offering. The number of homes reserved at end-2020 was 106, up 11.6% year-on-year, suggesting that this business segment, which generates large amounts of cash, will continue to grow in 2021.

As previously announced, CBo Territoria is scaling back its social housing business in line with expected volumes in developed districts. The partnership with SHLMR is continuing, with the aim of signing contracts to sell 62 homes in 2021.

At the same time, in line with its move to refocus its Property Investment division on commercial buildings, CBo Territoria continued to dispose of residential assets in 2020, selling 89 homes of which 51 were acquired by Action Logement/SHLMR under the memorandum of understanding. At 1 January 2021, the company had 51 individual homes for sale.

 
 
Commercial
m2		 2019 2020 2020/2019 change
Sales Reservations Sales Reservations Sales Reservations
Property Development:
buildings		 18,579 525 645 283 -96.5% -46.1%
Property Development: building plots 22,531 43,442 32,516 20,570 +44.3% -52.6%
Asset switching 266 555 737 0 +177.1% -100.0%

Commercial

After an exceptional 2019, including the sale of the largest Leroy Merlin store in La Réunion, the Group's Commercial Property Development division – which represents an opportunistic and non-recurring business for the Group – sold a large number of building plots totalling 32,516 m2 in 2020, due to the success of the ACTIS and Le Portail business parks. At end-2020, the total area of reserved building plots, representing the last serviced plots in these business parks, remained high at 20,570 m2 after reaching a record level at end-2019.

Next financial publication:

Full-year 2020 revenue: Wednesday 17 February 2021, after the stockmarket close.

About CBo Territoria

CBo Territoria is a leading player in Property Investment, Property Development and Urban Development in La Réunion and Mayotte, France. Its shares are listed on Euronext C (FR0010193979, CBOT), and can be held within PEA PME tax-efficient equity savings plans.

It owns 3,000 hectares of land and intends to become primarily a multi-regional specialist in Commercial Property Investment, with growth funded partly by profits from its Property Development division.

www.cboterritoria.com

CONTACTS

Investor relations
Caroline Clapier
Chief Financial Officer
direction@cboterritoria.com		 Press relations - Paris
emiffre@capvalue.fr		 Press Relations - La Réunion
Driscoll Delalain
06 92 12 82 86
ddelalain@cboterritoria.com

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mJ1xYZabZ5eXl29tY5lqmmhmm2+SlGSdZWfKlGmZZJzHaZ2Smm2SbpSYZm9nnmdt
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/66927-pr-actcomm2020-v_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CBO TERRITORIA
11:05CBO TERRITORIA : Commercial activity highly resilient in 2020 with Property Deve..
AN
09:04Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 12 janvier 2021
AO
08:54CBO TERRITORIA : satisfait de son activité commerciale
AO
08:35CBO TERRITORIA : Forte résilience de l’activité commerciale en 2020, ponctuant u..
AN
08:3212/01/2021 : Forte résilience de l'activité commerciale en 2020
PU
2020CBO TERRITORIA : cession d'une résidence de 51 logements
CF
2020Clap de fin pour un millésime boursier 2020 déroutant
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, AXA, Akka, Derichebourg, EuropaCorp, AstraZeneca, ..
2020CBO TERRITORIA : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
2020CBO TERRITORIA : Cession d'une résidence de 51 logements à Action Logement/SHLMR
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CBO TERRITORIA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 103 M 125 M -
Résultat net 2020 18,6 M 22,6 M -
Dette nette 2020 206 M 251 M -
PER 2020 7,10x
Rendement 2020 6,23%
Capitalisation 134 M 162 M -
VE / CA 2020 3,31x
VE / CA 2021 3,30x
Nbr Employés 115
Flottant 66,5%
Graphique CBO TERRITORIA
Durée : Période :
CBo Territoria : Graphique analyse technique CBo Territoria | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CBO TERRITORIA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,69 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 22,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Eric Wuillai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Geraldine Neyret Operations Director
Caroline Clapier Director-Finance & Administration
Guy Dupont Independent Director
Jérôme Isautier Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CBO TERRITORIA1.10%162
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.00%40 052
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.08%34 175
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.80%28 488
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%28 226
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.93%28 086
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ