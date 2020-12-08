Connexion
CD PROJEKT S.A.

(7CD)
Fonds positionnés sur CD PROJEKT S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
East Capital Eastern Europe C EURNON-21.00%28.00%3.56M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CD PROJEKT S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSp...4.15%4.80%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
Deka STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20 ...-0.87%4.61%EuropeActions
Deka STOXX Europe Strong Style Comp...2.49%2.37%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Personal &...0.00%0.87%EuropeActions - Biens de consommation
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaD...1.69%0.56%MondeActions
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...0.67%0.53%EuropeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...2.73%0.11%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...2.88%0.11%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...2.59%0.10%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...0.64%0.10%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...2.10%0.10%EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR1.45%0.08%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR1.38%0.08%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD1.89%0.08%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF0.56%0.08%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe EUR...1.27%0.08%-EuropeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 399,47 PLN
Dernier Cours de Cloture 425,10 PLN
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CD PROJEKT S.A.47.07%11 095
NINTENDO CO., LTD.31.39%66 201
CD PROJEKT S.A.52.09%11 095
NETMARBLE CORPORATION40.15%9 776
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)142.79%8 630
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.103.29%7 097
