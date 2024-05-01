CDW Corporation figure parmi les 1ers distributeurs américains de produits informatiques multi-marques. L'activité s'organise autour de 5 familles de produits : : - matériel informatique : assistants personnels, micro-ordinateurs, serveurs, etc. ; - logiciels ; - produits Internet et de communication : notamment modems et équipements d'accès ; - produits vidéo ; - produits de stockage de données. Le CA par marché se ventile entre grandes entreprises (43,6%), entreprises publiques (36%), petites entreprises (8,2%) et autres (12,2%). 87,7% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Matériels et logiciels intégrés